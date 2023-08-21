Ahead of the second season of the International League (ILT20) in 2024, the MI Emirates team has unveiled eight of its new signings on August 21, 2023 which includes Ambati Rayudu and Corey Anderson, who have played for MI franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Gulf Giants had won the inaugural title by defeating Desert Vipers in the final of the first season.

Mumbai Indians Emirates reached the second qualifier stage of the first season of ILT20 which was played from January 13 to February 12 2023. Kieron Pollard will keep captaining the MI Emirates side.

MI Emirates announced the signing of eight players, taking their squad size up to 20, ahead of the second edition of ILT20, which is set to begin on 13th January 2024.

Ambati Rayudu To Reunite With Former MI Teammate Corey Anderson At MI Emirates

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu will return to the Mumbai Indians camp after a long time, as he was picked amongst the 8 new signings by the MI Emirates franchise for the second season of the ILT20 tournament which will begin January 2024.

Rayudu, who retired from all Indian cricket after IPL 2023 and is currently playing in the CPL, has been signed up by MI Emirates.

MI With the addition of Corey Anderson, who was previously the fastest ODI century maker, Emirates has strengthened their lineup all-around. The former New Zealander, who is now qualified for the USA, has played in 152 T20 matches across a variety of international leagues.

Kusal Perera, and Akeal Hosein have been drafted in by MI Emirates apart from Rayudu. They have also acquired up-and-coming Sri Lanka mystery spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

MI Emirates:

New signings: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Kusal Perera, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, and Waqar Salamkheil.

Retentions: Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Will Smeed and Zahoor Khan.