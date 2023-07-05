Young Australian spinner Todd Murphy is all set to play the third test of the high-octane Ashes series following the injury to the veteran spinner Nathan Lyon in the Lord’s test. Lyon sustained a major calf injury trying to chase down the ball on the Day 2 of the second test, which eventually ruled him out of the series.

Nathan Lyon became the first Australian bowler to play 100 consecutive test matches when he took the field for Baggy Green in Lord’s test and will crucial miss for the Australian team in the next three matches. The veteran played a crucial role in the team’s victory in the 1st test alongside Pat Cummins in chasing alongside picking eight wickets in the match. Young Todd Murphy is slated to take the spot of Nathan Lyon in the team for the 3rd test.

Speaking on Cricket Australia, Todd Murphy is excited to play the match on England soil in front of the Barmy and said that Headingley is one of the most hostile grounds to play the game in England, as he has grown up watching the Ashes matches. Murphy hasn’t played any format of the game in the UK, as this would be his first match against England.

“I think this might be a bit different from the Indian crowd, They made a lot of noise, but they were all quite friendly. From speaking to the boys, this is probably the most hostile ground you get in England and I am quite looking forward to it if I do get the opportunity. I have grown up watching Ashes cricket and love what the Barmy Army bring to the game,” Todd Murphy said.

Todd Murphy will be the replacement for Nathan Lyon in the forthcoming games, as he did well for Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series against India as he bagged 14 scalps in the debut series. Murphy has an impressive record in first-class cricket and will look to prove his worth in the high-pressure game.

I Will Just Embrace It And Try And Have A Good Time With It – Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy feels that it will be a different atmosphere to play in the away series in England, as the English batters will come on hard on him to score runs against him, and added he will embrace the challenge of playing against high-quality opponents.

“It obviously adds to the atmosphere and adds to an away series, so it is going to be different and I am sure they would not hold back. I will just embrace it and try and have a good time with it,” Todd Murphy added.

Nathan Lyon is one of the world’s best bowlers for nearly a decade now. Lyon has not missed a single Test for Australia since he was recalled ahead of the 2013 Ashes Test at Old Trafford but this will provide an opportunity for the Aussies side to develop the young spinner going forward in the future.