AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband – Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test

Australian veteran opener Usman Khawaja has defended his decision to wear a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan, claiming that it was for a personal reason and that he informed the ICC of this. The 37-year-old has garnered headlines for other reasons rather than his cricketing achievements in the Pakistan series.

Earlier, during the 1st test walked out to bat wearing a black armband against Pakistan in the three-match test series and it is reported that the International Cricket Council may sanction the veteran Australian if he continues to wear the black armband in the remaining games.

Speaking to the media, Usman Khawaja stated that he would not wear the armband in the remaining games against Pakistan and that Cricket Australia has been supportive of him. He also stated that he informed the ICC that he wore the armband due to personal reasons.

“I’m not wearing the armband again. As I said to the ICC, the armband was for a personal bereavement. My shoes were very obvious and I didn’t wear the shoes, I taped them up and left it at that.”

“I’m going to be totally honest. The conversations I’ve had with Nick and Cricket Australia have been great, very supportive. Dealing with the ICC, I don’t think being reprimanded for wearing a black armband, they asked me on day two what it was for, and told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else,” Usman Khawaja said.

The International Cricket Council prohibits players from wearing or displaying political or religious symbols. This ban applies to all member boards, including domestic matches. Violations of these rules might result in penalties even in domestic matches.

The opening batter chose to wear the black armband after being denied permission by the ICC and Cricket Australia to wear shoes. According to Australian media, Khawaja was also denied permission to wear the black armband, which is typically worn as a mourning gesture. However, the ICC must approve.

“The shoes were a different matter, I’m happy to say that. The armband makes no sense to me. I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded. I respect what the ICC and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet”.