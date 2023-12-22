AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband – Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband – Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband – Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 22, 2023 at 2:04 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Don&#8217;t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband &#8211; Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test

Australian veteran opener Usman Khawaja has defended his decision to wear a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan, claiming that it was for a personal reason and that he informed the ICC of this. The 37-year-old has garnered headlines for other reasons rather than his cricketing achievements in the Pakistan series.

Earlier, during the 1st test walked out to bat wearing a black armband against Pakistan in the three-match test series and it is reported that the International Cricket Council may sanction the veteran Australian if he continues to wear the black armband in the remaining games.

Speaking to the media, Usman Khawaja stated that he would not wear the armband in the remaining games against Pakistan and that Cricket Australia has been supportive of him. He also stated that he informed the ICC that he wore the armband due to personal reasons.

“I’m not wearing the armband again. As I said to the ICC, the armband was for a personal bereavement. My shoes were very obvious and I didn’t wear the shoes, I taped them up and left it at that.”

Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja Credits: Twitter

“I’m going to be totally honest. The conversations I’ve had with Nick and Cricket Australia have been great, very supportive. Dealing with the ICC, I don’t think being reprimanded for wearing a black armband, they asked me on day two what it was for, and told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else,” Usman Khawaja said.

The International Cricket Council prohibits players from wearing or displaying political or religious symbols. This ban applies to all member boards, including domestic matches. Violations of these rules might result in penalties even in domestic matches.

The opening batter chose to wear the black armband after being denied permission by the ICC and Cricket Australia to wear shoes. According to Australian media, Khawaja was also denied permission to wear the black armband, which is typically worn as a mourning gesture. However, the ICC must approve.

“The shoes were a different matter, I’m happy to say that. The armband makes no sense to me. I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded. I respect what the ICC and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet”.

Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja Credits: Twitter

“Cricket Australia’s been very good. We’ve always had a very good relationship. We’re working together. I’ve supported Cricket Australia and Cricket Australia have supported me too. From my point of view, I just want consistency. I was very open and honest with that. I’ll deal with that with the ICC,” Usman Khawaja added.

The 37-year-old’s gesture is a statement of support for those caught up in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The International Cricket Council (ICC) prohibited the Pakistan-born hitter from wearing special shoes that said: “All Lives Are Equal.”

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Usman Khawaja

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload &#8211; Reports
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload – Reports

Dec 22, 2023, 2:45 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Don&#8217;t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband &#8211; Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test
AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband – Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test

Dec 22, 2023, 2:04 PM

AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Could Face ICC Sanction By ICC After Wearing Black Armband In The Perth Test &#8211; Reports
AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Could Face ICC Sanction By ICC After Wearing Black Armband In The Perth Test – Reports

Dec 21, 2023, 3:31 PM

International Cricket Council Places Australia-England In Same 2024 T20 World Cup Group &#8211; Reports
International Cricket Council Places Australia-England In Same 2024 T20 World Cup Group – Reports

Dec 21, 2023, 2:43 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Fast-Bowler Khurram Shahzad Ruled Out Of Australia Test Series After Experiencing Soreness
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Fast-Bowler Khurram Shahzad Ruled Out Of Australia Test Series After Experiencing Soreness

Dec 21, 2023, 1:33 PM

AUS vs WI: Seven Uncapped Players Named In West Indies Squad For The Two-match Test Series Against Australia
AUS vs WI: Seven Uncapped Players Named In West Indies Squad For The Two-match Test Series Against Australia

Dec 21, 2023, 1:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy