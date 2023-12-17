sportzwiki logo
  AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson Slams David Warner Despite Impressive Century In Perth Test

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson Slams David Warner Despite Impressive Century In Perth Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson Slams David Warner Despite Impressive Century In Perth Test

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has launched a new attack on veteran Australian opener David Warner despite his remarkable 164 in the first innings of the first Test match in Perth. The 37-year-old is taking part in his final test series for Australia.

Australian opener David Warner silenced his critics with a brilliant century on Day 1 scoring his 26th century in the longer format of the game. Warner celebrated the century with his typical ecstatic leap after getting appreciation from the crowd and added a distinctive touch by placing his fingers on his lips during the celebration.

Johnson and Warner were against each other ahead of the first Test match. Johnson stated in his column for the West Australian after Baggy Green’s second innings in which David Warner was out for a duck, that the Australian opener rode his luck in the first innings and believes that he performed for the team due to criticism surrounding his form in the test cricket.

“On day one of the first Test against Pakistan Warner rode his luck early on — and it could have gone either way — and you take that and he went on to make 164, He did what he was paid to do in the first innings before Saturday’s duck in the second innings,” Mitchell Johnson said.

David Warner And Mitchell Johnson
David Warner And Mitchell Johnson Credits: Twitter

“Warner may have denied he cares about criticism of his form, but it definitely does drive him as shown in his performance in the first innings, That sort of atmosphere is something Warner revels in,” Mitchell Johnson added.

Since the start of the 2021 season, the southpaw has averaged less than 30 with the bat and only achieved one century in 25 Test matches, as well as having poor red-ball figures but the Australian opener started his farewell series on a high-scoring brilliant century against the Men in Green in the 1st test.

Warner’s innings enabled Australia to achieve a massive total of 487 in the 1st innings, which they then extended in the second innings.

Coming into the match, Australia put on a fantastic all-round effort in the first Test of the series against Pakistan, defeating the tourists by 360 runs in Perth. After setting Pakistan a 450-run target for the second innings, Australia annihilated them for 89 runs to claim a resounding victory.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Mitchell Johnson

Pakistan National Cricket Team

