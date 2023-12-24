AUS vs PAK: The Living Example Of Sheer Discrimination Against Me – Danish Kaneria Lambasts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ahead Of The Second Test

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board of bias ahead of Men In Green’s second test against Australia. The 43-year-old claimed that PCB has removed his name from the list of Pakistan’s most Test wickets against the Baggy Greens, who has 24 wickets in five Tests in Australia.

Danish Kaneria is Pakistan’s fourth-highest Test wicket-taker, with 261 wickets in 61 games and he made a significant contribution to the team at the highest level. The former spinner has recently been harshly critical of the PCB, blaming the board for its policies, which he claims have ruined his relationship with the board. Danish Kaneria took to X and uploaded a graphic highlighting the performance of Pakistan’s bowlers in Australia.

“Just look at the audacity of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I took 24 wickets in 5 matches in Australia but they removed my name from the list. The living example of sheer discrimination against me”.

Pakistan will look to get back on track against Australia in the second Test on December 26 at the MCG. Shan Masood’s team was crushed by 360 runs in the first game of the series with their last victory over Australia coming in 1995.

The Pakistan Cricket Board faced harsh criticism for failing to manage the workload of players after Khurrum Shahzad suffered a catastrophic rib cage injury following his brilliant debut against the Baggy Greens and Veteran Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan’s series against Australia, adding to Pakistan’s bowling troubles ahead of Boxing Day in Melbourne.

Noman Ali was part of the Pakistan squad for the three-match test series against Australia as a backup spinner for Abrar Ahmed. Abrar, suffered an injury during the tour game, forcing him to miss the first Test. Sajid Khan was flown in as a backup, but he arrived too late to participate in Perth.

Pakistan played the first Test without a specialist spinner, with Agha Salman providing off-spin. Even though the PCB made no mention of Noman’s inability to play at the time. Sajid is Pakistan’s sole specialist spinner whose fitness is certain and is likely to play in the second Test.