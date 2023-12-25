AUS vs PAK: We Really Support Usman Khawaja, I Think He’s Standing Up For What He Believes – Pat Cummins On ICC Decision To Stop The Australian Opener Wearing “Dove” Logo

Australia captain Pat Cummins believes that there is no difference between Usman Khawaja wearing a dove logo on his shoe and bat to raise humanity awareness and teammate Marnus Labuschagne wearing an eagle on his bat to represent a personal religious message following the ICC’s denial of Australian opener’s request to display the logo during the Boxing Day Test.

Usman Khawaja requested that a small dove carrying an olive branch be displayed on his shoe and bat during the second Test match against Pakistan. Despite being cleared for display by Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association, his application was denied by the ICC as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second test against Australia, Pat Cummins feels that he saw no difference between Labuschagne’s display of a religious reference and Khawaja’s effort to display a logo referring to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and feels that it is important everyone to accept the rules placed by ICC.

“Not really, no – I don’t know the ins and outs of the application, but I think it is pretty vanilla, a dove, We really support Uzzy, I think he’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s doing it really respectfully”.

“All lives are equal and I don’t think that’s very offensive, and I’d say the same about the dove. That’s Uzzy. He can hold his head high the way he’s gone about it, but there’s rules in place, so I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it,” Pat Cummins said.

After wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, the ICC charged Khawaja with breaking Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations. He stated that he would contest the charge because he told the International Cricket Council that it was for a “personal bereavement,” but he will not wear one in the MCG Test.

Usman Khawaja wore the armband after originally intending to take the field with the words “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right” written on his sneakers to raise awareness about the Israel-Gaza issues.