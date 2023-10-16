SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Sportzwiki Editor

Oct 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 14, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The AUS vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 16) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match will get underway at the 2:00 PM (IST).

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have made disastrous starts to their respective campaigns. They have lost their first two games and another defeat could very well put them on the verge of an early exit from the competition. Five-time world champions Australia were up against India in their World Cup-opener and lost the game by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In their second game, they took on high-flying South Africa and ended up losing the game by 134 runs. Chasing 312, they were all out for a modest total of 177. The Pat Cummins-led side will be desperate to turn things around and open their account in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, began their campaign with a heavy 102-run defeat against South Africa while chasing 429. In their second game against Pakistan, the Islanders piled up 344 runs but failed to defend it. Sri Lanka’s batting has looked good so far and they would be looking to make the most of it.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

AUS vs SL Match details:

Article Title
AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenAustralia vs Sri Lanka
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date16-Oct-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney+Hotstar

AUS vs SL: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Australia: L, L, W, L, L

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, L

AUS vs SL: Pitch report

The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The last game at this venue was between South Africa and Australia. South Africa scored 311 runs before bowling out Australia 177. During this year’s IPL, the venue was one of the toughest to bat on and one can expect the batters to have a tough outing once again.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow stats:

Matches Played5
Matches Won by Home Side0 (0.00%)
Matches Won by Touring Side1 (20.00%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side4 (80.00%)
Matches Won Batting First3 (50.00%)
Matches Won Batting Second2 (33.33%)
Matches Won Winning Toss2 (33.33%)
Matches Won Losing Toss3 (50.00%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result0 (0.00%)
Highest Team Innings311/7 (South Africa)
Lowest Team Innings177 (Australia)
Highest Run Chase Achieved253/5 (West Indies)
Average Runs per Wicket31.74
Average Runs per Over1/4
Average Score Batting First208

AUS vs SL: Playing 11

Australia Dream11:

  • David Warner
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Steven Smith
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Josh Inglis (wk)
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Pat Cummins (C)
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Adam Zampa
  • Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

  • Sean Abbott
  • Travis Head
  • Alex Carey
  • Cameron Green

Sri Lanka Dream11:

  • Pathum Nissanka
  • Kusal Perera
  • Kusal Mendis (C & WK)
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Dhananjaya de Silva
  • Chamika Karunaratne
  • Dunith Wellalage
  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Matheesha Pathirana
  • Dilshan Madushanka

Bench:

  • Dushan Hemantha
  • Lahiru Kumara
  • Kasun Rajitha
  • Dimuth Karunaratne

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainSteve Smith & Mitchell Starc
Vice-CaptainPathum Nissanka & Charith Asalanka

AUS vs SL Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Dilshan Madushanka

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka (vc), Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (c), Josh Hazlewood, Dilshan Madushanka

Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

