AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 14, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The AUS vs SL match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 16) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match will get underway at the 2:00 PM (IST).

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have made disastrous starts to their respective campaigns. They have lost their first two games and another defeat could very well put them on the verge of an early exit from the competition. Five-time world champions Australia were up against India in their World Cup-opener and lost the game by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In their second game, they took on high-flying South Africa and ended up losing the game by 134 runs. Chasing 312, they were all out for a modest total of 177. The Pat Cummins-led side will be desperate to turn things around and open their account in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, began their campaign with a heavy 102-run defeat against South Africa while chasing 429. In their second game against Pakistan, the Islanders piled up 344 runs but failed to defend it. Sri Lanka’s batting has looked good so far and they would be looking to make the most of it.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

AUS vs SL Match details:

Article Title AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Australia vs Sri Lanka Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 16-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

AUS vs SL: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Australia: L, L, W, L, L

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, L

AUS vs SL: Pitch report

The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The last game at this venue was between South Africa and Australia. South Africa scored 311 runs before bowling out Australia 177. During this year’s IPL, the venue was one of the toughest to bat on and one can expect the batters to have a tough outing once again.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow stats:

Matches Played 5 Matches Won by Home Side 0 (0.00%) Matches Won by Touring Side 1 (20.00%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 4 (80.00%) Matches Won Batting First 3 (50.00%) Matches Won Batting Second 2 (33.33%) Matches Won Winning Toss 2 (33.33%) Matches Won Losing Toss 3 (50.00%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 311/7 (South Africa) Lowest Team Innings 177 (Australia) Highest Run Chase Achieved 253/5 (West Indies) Average Runs per Wicket 31.74 Average Runs per Over 1/4 Average Score Batting First 208

AUS vs SL: Playing 11

Australia Dream11:

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (wk)

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins (C)

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Sean Abbott

Travis Head

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Sri Lanka Dream11:

Pathum Nissanka

Kusal Perera

Kusal Mendis (C & WK)

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Chamika Karunaratne

Dunith Wellalage

Maheesh Theekshana

Matheesha Pathirana

Dilshan Madushanka

Bench:

Dushan Hemantha

Lahiru Kumara

Kasun Rajitha

Dimuth Karunaratne

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Steve Smith & Mitchell Starc Vice-Captain Pathum Nissanka & Charith Asalanka

AUS vs SL Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Dilshan Madushanka

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka (vc), Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (c), Josh Hazlewood, Dilshan Madushanka

Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

