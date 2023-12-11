sportzwiki logo
  "I Don't Have Anything To Comment On This…" – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On "Fixer" Comment Made By Him About S Sreesanth

Cricket News

"I Don't Have Anything To Comment On This…" – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On "Fixer" Comment Made By Him About S Sreesanth

Avinash T
Dec 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM

&#8220;I Don&#8217;t Have Anything To Comment On This&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On &#8220;Fixer&#8221; Comment Made By Him About S Sreesanth

Former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has refused to share his side of the story in the heated argument with his former teammate S Sreesanth following the completion of the Eliminator game in Legends League Cricket, despite the serious allegation kept on him by the Kerala-born cricketer.

Since the two squared off in a Legends League Cricket match, the Gautam Gambhir-S Sreesanth controversy has dominated the cricketing globe in recent days. In a series of videos and social media posts, Sreesanth claimed that Gambhir referred to himself as a ‘fixer’ throughout the match.

While Gautam Gambhir has made a tiny little response to the entire scenario on social media, he has refused to speak out on the matter when specifically asked.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir (Credits: Twitter)

 “I don’t have anything to comment on this I am here for a noble cause don’t want to talk about that,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Former Indian pace bowler S Sreesanth has levelled some serious allegations about the former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir following a heated exchange between them in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Eliminator.

S Sreesanth launched a lengthy rant against Gambhir after the game, dubbing him ‘Mr. Fighter’ and accused the former India opener of picking fights for the sake of picking fights. Sreesanth did not share the specifics of Gambhir’s ‘rude’ words to him, but he did vow to do so in the future.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru Bhai.

S Sreesanth
S Sreesanth Credits: Twitter

“That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” S Sreesanth said.

Gautam Gambhir has had his fair share of controversy in domestic and International Cricket. Earlier this year, he argued with Virat Kohli during an IPL match in which Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants. During the Asia Cup a few months later, Gambhir provoked uproar when he responded to an audience member who yelled ‘Kohli.’

Gautam Gambhir

Legends League Cricket

S Sreesanth

