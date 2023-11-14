I Haven’t Played My Best T20 Cricket For Little While – Pat Cummins On Putting His Name In IPL Auction Ahead Of 2024 T20 World Cup

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins plans to put his name in the upcoming IPL mini-auction and play in the 2024 season because the 2024 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in June. The Australian skipper pulled out of the IPL 2023 due to the Border Gavaskar Trophy and Ashes series.

In the 2022 mega auction, Pat Cummins was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹7.25 crore. He was released before the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) but did not put his name up for auction. Cummins’ final T20I appearance occurred during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage.

Speaking ahead of the Semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023, Pat Cummins admitted that he hasn’t played the game’s shorter format in a while and that he needs to get more playing time before the T20 World Cup. He also mentioned how happy he was to be taking part in the IPL auction and said that he is not sure about captaining the team with Mitchell Marsh doing a brilliant job against South Africa.

“I feel like I haven’t played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven’t played my best T20 cricket for a little while. I’m really excited, I’m probably going to go into the IPL auction for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket,” Pat Cummins said.

“Hopefully playing in it. Captaining, I don’t really know. Marshy did a fantastic job in South Africa, so we’ll wait and see,” Pat Cummins added.

Pat Cummins was one of the front-runners to lead Australia in the shortest format after Aaron Finch announced his retirement. However, the all-rounder injured himself before Australia’s subsequent Twenty20 encounter in South Africa. After Mitchell Marsh assumed the captaincy, the team mercilessly destroyed the Proteas 3-0 away from home.

Potentially, Yeah. We’ll Chat About It – Pat Cummins

Given that Pat Cummins just guided Australia to victory in the World Test Championship (WTC), leading them to a record-tying sixth ODI World Cup would be an incredible accomplishment. However, he stated that he would consider staying on as the ODI captain after the marquee event in India.

“Potentially, yeah. We’ll chat about it. We’ve been pretty open, me and Andrew and George around different times in the year you’re going to have different priorities,” Pat Cummins added.

Pat Cummins-led team will face South Africa in the second semifinal of the marquee event and the Australian side would fancy their chances against the Proteas side having a superior record against them in knockout stages of the ICC events.