Ireland spinner Ben White is confident of his team’s chances against the mighty Indian team in the three-match T20 series starting on August 18. Ireland has named a full-strength squad under Paul Stirling to take on the Jasprit Bumrah-led side on their home soil.

India will look to bring some fearless in the team under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah in the Ireland series to groom the youngsters for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The senior Indian players are not part of the T20I squad as they will be given some much-needed rest ahead of this year’s World Cup, while the Ireland side would look to fancy their chances against the new-looking Indian side on their home condition.

Speaking to the BBC, Spinner Ben White sounded confident of doing well against quality opponents on the given day and elated to play against India on their home soil and said that he would be very happy to pick up the wicket of Sanju Samson in the series and wanted to be more attacking the quality Indian batter to provide a breakthrough to his team.

“We can beat anyone on our day – you never know what can happen and you have to believe. Playing against India at home is huge, they’re the best team in the world but we are relishing the challenge.”

“He’s been very good over the last years and they have some very exciting talent in their squad – in truth, I’d be happy with anyone’s wicket. They are very good players of spin but I don’t think I would be more defensive. I’ll just be trying to take wickets and attacking,” Ben White said.

India will look to turn things around after suffering a 3-2 loss to the West Indies team in the five-match series as they have got in experienced Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna back in the team for the Ireland tour alongside young Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed in their side.

We’ll Enjoy It- With The Big Crowd They Bring To The Ground – Ben White

Ben White revealed that everyone on their side is excited to play against the Indian side and reckons that they will be a huge crowd to watch them play against the Indian team.

“Everyone’s excited and we’ll eliminate pressure by playing the way we do. Every ball is an event and we have to stay one step ahead of them. We’ll enjoy it – with the big crowd they bring to the ground and the noise they make it should be a great spectacle,” Ben White added.

Ireland has guaranteed a spot at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be staged in the West Indies and the United States. This series would be important for the team to prepare themselves for the mega event next year after missing out on the ODI World Cup 2023 qualification.