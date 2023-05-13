Former South African Skipper Graeme Smith wants Indian maestro Virat Kohli to try some different shots post-power play to improve his batting strike rate in the middle overs, as they are no need of taking the game deep especially with the introduction of the new impact player rule in IPL 2023.

As experienced players like David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul take some time to settle down the middle before taking down the bowlers for big shots, their strike rate remains a concern for the team management and Virat Kohli was widely criticized for his strike rate in the middle overs as he was unable to accelerate post-powerplay.

Many experts criticized their batting approach in the innings, which affects their teams to post big totals despite having a good start in the powerplay. Speaking to PTI, Graeme Smith believes that it is difficult to point out individuals and said that RCB middle orders need to step up in batting to provide support to Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell.

“It is difficult to say if someone has been such a great batter. A couple of things that stand out for me are the Indian batters around Virat at RCB and they are way short,” Graeme Smith said.

“I think the middle-order has struggled after No. 3. They have tried a few combinations. Then at Nos 5 and 6, they have struggled and pressure has been put on Virat (Kohli), Faf (du Plessis), and (Glenn) Maxwell to be main performers. If RCB can find some areas of support, it can free up Virat even more,” he added.

Earlier, Ricky Ponting, Simon Doull, and Tom Moody criticized the batter’s approach to slow down after the powerplay, as they feel it is important for the batters to keep accelerating as the big totals are not safe on any kind of surface, especially in the cash-rich league.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Is Certainly Knocking Down The Door With Performances – Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith hailed the Rajasthan Royals’ young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his incredible batting in this edition of the Indian Premier League and said that he has the natural ability to find gaps and take on the bowlers for the word-go at any stage of the innings.

“He (Jaiswal) has been incredible. watched his domestic performances and growth in his game from last season. The natural ability to find gaps and increased his strength on the leg side and hasn’t got out to spin which is a huge positive,” he said.

Smith believes that Jaiswal is knocking on the doors of the Indian team selection and said that the Indian Cricket team is blessed to have so many people putting their names for the Indian team, with their outstanding performance in the league stage.

“In terms of getting selected (in the Indian team), he is certainly knocking down the door with performances and that’s all he can do. Indian cricket is blessed to have so many options,” Graeme Smith added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has one century and four half-centuries from the 12 games at an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15 and in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he played an explosive knock of 98 runs off 47 balls including 12 fours and five sixes in his innings taking on the KKR bowlers and will look to continue his fine form going forward in the tournament.