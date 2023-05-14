Punjab Kings Spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi was full of praise for the young Prabhsimran Singh after the opener hit a match-winning century against Delhi Capitals in Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 22-year-old is one of the most impressive uncapped cricketers in the country and has impressed everyone with his explosive opening for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side.

Prabhsimran Singh has been playing exceptionally well as the 22-year-old scored a brilliant century against the Delhi Capitals and has been brilliant with the bat for the Punjab Kings as he scored 334 runs this year season from 12 games with a strike rate of 153.91 in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to the media, former Indian chief selector Sunil Joshi, who is closely working with Prabhsimran Singh in the Punjab Kings team said that they are no doubt about his talent right from his younger days but feels that he has matured a lot about his game and his composure has helped to do well in different situations.

“I think the talent was always there with him, I think the maturity has changed. He started thinking about the game. Started thinking and respecting the bowlers also. That has helped him a lot. Staying calm in different situations,” Sunil Joshi said.

Sunil Joshi said that he had good starts throughout the league stage of the IPL 2023 and reckons that it beginning for the youngsters and feels that he will get a lot of opportunities going forward in the cash-rich league.

“He got a lot of starts but he could not convert them. It’s just the beginning. He is a young kid, lot of talent, he will get a lot of opportunities,” he said.

The Punjab youngster played outstandingly well against Delhi Capitals in a tricky Arun Jaitley Wicket, where most of the batters failed to get going especially with the spinners having some assistance from the surface.

Prabhsimran Singh Has Performed In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament – Sunil Joshi

Sunil Joshi said that Prabhsimran Singh has performed well in the domestic tournaments, where he had done well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy for his domestic side.

“In the last 12 months, he has performed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament as well as Vijay Hazare. He has done well in Ranji Trophy, so all that form has given him a lot of exposure,” Sunil Joshi added.

PBKS will take on DC once again in their next encounter, this time at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17 and it will vital game for the Shikhar Dhawan side to make it into the playoffs.