Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Krunal Pandya has not done anything outside the rules in their game against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Ekana Stadium. Many fans have speculated that the LSG skipper took retired hurt as he was unable to accelerate in the final stage of the innings.

The 32-year-old retired hurt when he was batting on 49 in their important game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Krunal Pandya was hit on his leg during the 16th over and was seen limping a bit climbing the upstairs after his fighting knock in the sluggish wicket, but returned on the field during the 2nd innings and bowled four overs against MI.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper took a decision that has been the talking point since his return to the dressing following a discomfort in the leg trying to play single in the 16th over of their batting innings. Pandya also didn’t care about completing an IPL half-century as he retired out unbeaten 49 runs to let Nicholas Pooran in the final four over.

The cricket fraternity and fans have discussed Krunal Pandya’s decision many call that a tactical call and some feel that he had a genuine injury as he was seen limping a bit climbing upstairs after his fighting knocks on the sluggish wicket.

Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals is known for his different tactical approach on the cricket field also questioned whether Krunal Pandya is retired hurt or retire on his social media account, as he became the first batter in the history of the IPL as a retire out in IPL 2022, gave a befitting reply to a fan who called the move “Utterly Cheating”.

The rules permit you to do it! There is no cheating — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 16, 2023

In the final four overs, Marcus Stoinis accelerated very well to help their side’s post-match-winning total of 177-3 at the end of 20 overs. Mohsin Khan nailed his slow cutters and yorkers in the final over to defend 11 runs against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

With the victory against Rohit Sharma’s led side, Lucknow Super Giants have moved to the top 3 in the points table with 15 points from 13 games and will look to win their final game against Kolkata Knight Riders to secure the playoffs berth for the second consecutive time in the cash-rich league.