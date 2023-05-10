Mumbai Indians star pacer Jason Behrendorff believes that their skipper Rohit Sharma is only a few hits away from getting back to his usual best in the cash-rich league. The Indian skipper once again failed against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in front of their home crowd.

Rohit Sharma has struggled to get going in this edition of the Indian Premier League and had been widely criticized for his poor form for the five-time champions so far with the bat as he scored only 191 runs from 11 games with a poor average of 17.36 and a strike rate of 124.83 and has scored only 12 runs in his last five outings for his side.

Speaking to the media after their thumping over Royal Challengers Bangalore, their star performer with the ball, Jason Behrendorff backed their skipper to come good and said that he liked his intent to take on the bowlers in the initial stage of the innings and also revealed that he has been hitting the ball well in the practice session.

“I love the intent Rohit came out with, he sort of stepped down the wicket and took the bowlers on, which was good to see. He is hitting the ball well in the nets, but it has not translated often at the moment out in the middle. But, we know how good Rohit is, he is an absolute class player and he might just need a couple of good shots to bounce back to really good form,” Jason Behrendorff said.

Behrendorff said that their team strength lies in their strong and deep batting lineup and also lauded Suryakumar Yadav for his astonishing knock against the RCB in front of the full-packed Wankhede Stadium.

“We have got a long batting lineup, and a couple of guys miss out but when you have got SKY, who is on a different level has been batting amazingly,” he added.

The left-arm pacer bowled brilliantly to pick up three wickets against RCB including the vital breakthrough of Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over. In the chase, Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive knock of 83 runs off just 35 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help his side register a sixth victory in the league stage to move up to the third position in the points table of the IPL 2023.

We Have Got Great Options – Jason Behrendorff

Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff feels that is good to have Tim David in the back end of the innings as he can take the game away from the opponent and also hailed Nehal Wadhera for knocks in the last couple of games.

“Tim David at the back end, we can see what he can do and Nehal, who has come in across the last few games particularly and taken the game on and played some really important knocks for us, So, we have got great options,” Jason Behrendorff added.

The five-time champions will look to build on the momentum towards the business end of the tournament and would like to qualify for the playoffs in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians will take on the defending Champions Gujarat Titans in their next game on May 12 in Wankhede Stadium.