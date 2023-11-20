ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final

author tag icon
Jatin
calander icon

Nov 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final

Ravi Ashwin said that everyone was heartbroken after India lost to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The Australians defeated India by 6 wickets and lifted their 6th World Cup title.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first on a tricky pitch. India got off to a rough start when Shubman Gill was out for four runs, but Rohit Sharma responded with a 31-ball 47 that included four fours and three sixes.

Australia’s overall performance in the final was remarkable, as they restricted India to 240 runs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Virat Kohli (54), KL Rahul (66), and Rohit Sharma (47) were the big scorers.

Despite early strikes by Indian bowlers, Australia was pushed to 47/3 at one stage. However, Travis Head came through with 192 runs for the 4th wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) to help his team win. Travis Head, the finalist, scored 137. For his stunning hundred, Travis Head was voted Player of the Final, and Virat Kohli was crowned Player of the Tournament.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Congrats On Their 6th World Cup Win”- Ravi Ashwin Lauds Australian Team

Ravi Ashwin only got to play one game in the entire ICC World Cup 2023, that was the first match India played. He picked one wicket in Chennai against Australia and was then benched throughout the World Cup.

At 37 years of age, this might very well be his final outing in the ODI format and he said that despite the heartbreak of losing the final, everyone in the team made many memories.

Virat Kohli And KL Rahul
Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

He posted: “Mighty mighty heartbreak last night. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to @imVkohli  @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93. However I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket “Australia”. What they did on the field yesterday was just unbelievable. Congrats on their 6th World Cup win”

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: It Happens Sometimes The Final Doesn’t Go Your Way – Sunil Gavaskar Mighty Proud Of India’s Campaign In The Marquee Event

Tagged:

India

ODI World Cup 2023

Ravi Ashwin

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final
ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final

Nov 20, 2023, 1:34 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough Contest And Won&#8217;t Be A One-sided Affair &#8211; Virender Sehwag On India-Australia Marquee Final
ODI World Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough Contest And Won’t Be A One-sided Affair – Virender Sehwag On India-Australia Marquee Final

Nov 19, 2023, 3:30 PM

ICC Spokesperson Addresses The Pitch Alteration Controversy In India vs. New Zealand World Cup 2023 Semi-Final In Mumbai
ICC Spokesperson Addresses The Pitch Alteration Controversy In India vs. New Zealand World Cup 2023 Semi-Final In Mumbai

Nov 15, 2023, 3:29 PM

Riyan Parag Slated For India Call-Up For Australia T20Is After ODI World Cup 2023- Reports
Riyan Parag Slated For India Call-Up For Australia T20Is After ODI World Cup 2023- Reports

Nov 6, 2023, 2:29 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Set To Be Dropped When Hardik Pandya Returns To Indian Team- Report
ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Set To Be Dropped When Hardik Pandya Returns To Indian Team- Report

Oct 30, 2023, 1:37 PM

Legendary India Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77
Legendary India Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77

Oct 23, 2023, 6:53 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic