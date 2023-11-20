ODI World Cup 2023: “Mighty Mighty Heartbreak”- Ravi Ashwin Posts On X After India’s Defeat To Australia In Final

Ravi Ashwin said that everyone was heartbroken after India lost to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The Australians defeated India by 6 wickets and lifted their 6th World Cup title.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first on a tricky pitch. India got off to a rough start when Shubman Gill was out for four runs, but Rohit Sharma responded with a 31-ball 47 that included four fours and three sixes.

Australia’s overall performance in the final was remarkable, as they restricted India to 240 runs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Virat Kohli (54), KL Rahul (66), and Rohit Sharma (47) were the big scorers.

Despite early strikes by Indian bowlers, Australia was pushed to 47/3 at one stage. However, Travis Head came through with 192 runs for the 4th wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) to help his team win. Travis Head, the finalist, scored 137. For his stunning hundred, Travis Head was voted Player of the Final, and Virat Kohli was crowned Player of the Tournament.

“Congrats On Their 6th World Cup Win”- Ravi Ashwin Lauds Australian Team

Ravi Ashwin only got to play one game in the entire ICC World Cup 2023, that was the first match India played. He picked one wicket in Chennai against Australia and was then benched throughout the World Cup.

At 37 years of age, this might very well be his final outing in the ODI format and he said that despite the heartbreak of losing the final, everyone in the team made many memories.

He posted: “Mighty mighty heartbreak last night. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93. However I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket “Australia”. What they did on the field yesterday was just unbelievable. Congrats on their 6th World Cup win”