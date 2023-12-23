sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Indian Team Has Arrived In South Africa With Its Best Ever Chance To Win Test Series – Fanie de Villiers

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 23, 2023 at 1:36 PM

SA vs IND: Indian Team Has Arrived In South Africa With Its Best Ever Chance To Win Test Series &#8211; Fanie de Villiers

Former South African cricketer Fanie de Villiers believes that India will have the best chance of winning a test series against South Africa on home soil in the upcoming two-match series and that the Men in Blue have the bowlers to win games for the team in the longer format of the game, with World Test Championship points on the line.

Team India will return to the longer format of the game when they face South Africa in the first of two Tests on December 26. In this series, India’s iconic batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as India’s pace-spread head Jasprit Bumrah will make their long-awaited comeback after their heartbreaking loss against Australia in the ODI World Cup finals.

Speaking to PTI, Fanie de Villiers believes the Indian squad has pace bowlers, who can consistently hit the right line and length and pick up wickets if they bowl in the same areas for an extended period of time. He also believes that with Mohammed Shami’s absence, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj can make significant contributions to the team.

“Indian team has arrived in South Africa with its best ever chance (to win a series), For the first time they have got fast bowlers, who can bowl ‘the line’ and not just hit the length. They can bowl on the imaginary ‘fifth’, ‘sixth’ off-stump line. If you can get at least four balls on that corridor, that’s how you win Tests,” Fanie de Villiers said.

The Men in Blue is yet to win a Test series on South Africa soil, which is the subcontinent’s last remaining frontier against the Test-playing nations.

“India have been coming for many years but very few of your fast bowlers were line bowlers. But now you have Bumrah and Siraj. Yes, I agree that Shami not playing makes a massive difference. But Siraj and Bumrah are bowlers who can bowl line, whereas South African bowlers bowl from off to leg stump,” Fanie added.

The Indian team lost the series against Proteas 2-1, despite comfortably winning the first test, and would be keen on putting up a show in the upcoming two-match test series.

Kagiso Rabada Would Have Made Any Test Cricket Team – Fanie de Villiers

Fanie de Villiers believes that South African pace bowlers usually try to bowl fast rather than looking for good line and length with Indian bowlers bowling in the right areas, and praised Kagiso Rabada for his brilliant fast bowling skillset in red-ball cricket, making an impact for the team.

“Because they (Proteas pacers) are youngsters running and trying to bowl fast. Only Rabada can bowl that good line, I think India have got the best chance ever.”

Kagiso Rabada Credits: Twitter

“You have to understand when did the fast bowler start playing. Rabada started the privilege of being a big boy and did lot of gym and Rabada would have made any Test cricket team, from his early days and it puts him in the league of Dale Steyn, who would have made every Test team,” Fanie de Villiers concluded.

Kagiso Rabada’s heel injury first surfaced during the One-Day International World Cup. If his injury is significant, South Africa may be forced to play the Tests against India without their entire frontline pace attack as Anrich Nortje is already missing the series. It could be a crucial miss for the team in the two-match test series.

Tagged:

Fanie de Villiers

India National Cricket Team

Kagiso Rabada

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

