AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud was brutally trolled after the seven-time European champions lost 2-0 to Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the first 11 minutes to put the Nerazzurri on the verge of the final in Istanbul next month.

Milan were second best for the majority of the game, but they improved as the game went. After the intermission, both Brahim Diaz and Junior Messi came close to scoring. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, cruised to victory, taking a commanding advantage into the second leg. Inter are one step closer to their first appearance in the Champions League final since 2010.

Giround flops for AC Milan in the absence of Rafael Leao

Just 90 minutes before kick-off, AC Milan fans were jolted by the absence of one name from their starting lineup: Rafael Leao. The Portuguese forward, who was named Serie A’s player of the season last season after leading Stefano Piolo’s side to victory, had propelled Milan past newly-crowned champions Napoli in the quarter-finals, best demonstrated by his wonderful assist in the second leg.

However, Leao suffered a thigh injury just 11 minutes into Saturday’s match against Lazio, leaving him out of the first leg entirely, despite practising on Tuesday. Rafael Leao, Stefano Pioli’s team had their work cut out for them, but Giroud was also a non-factor. He didn’t get a single shot on goal and only completed nine passes while losing possession 11 times.

Leao was intended to be the thorn in Inter’s side, as he had been in September, when he scored twice and assisted once in a 3-2 win, and also a catalyst to bring Giround in the game. However, Leao’s absence from the front line was the least of AC Milan’s concerns following a horrific first 18 minutes.

On Twitter, fans chastised the Frenchman for his awful performance, as there was no escaping the fans’ wrath. Here are the best reactions:

Giroud fooled everyone with his trophy cabinet not me tho — Chragic (@kevindegoatt) May 10, 2023

Giroud when he is actually the starting striker in a big competition pic.twitter.com/sP1L93HhtN — 🇧🇪 (@afc_thms) May 10, 2023

giroud turning back the clock w a vintage arsenal 2016 like performance . what a horrific footballer — c (@size32waist) May 10, 2023

Olivier Giroud highlights vs Inter Milan pic.twitter.com/vUNQFoMTFq — Raja (@rajaafc10) May 10, 2023

going into a champions league semi final w ur starting no. 9 being olivier giroud is the funniest thing ever — c (@size32waist) May 10, 2023

Giroud without Leao holding his hand pic.twitter.com/OjLYDkIIoT — 🇿🇲 (@CFC_Diazz) May 10, 2023

Giroud when he can’t do a bicycle kick and doesn’t have Leao pic.twitter.com/JlvzmRspdA — MESSI FC 🇦🇷 (@fcb10futbol) May 10, 2023

Dzeko kinda has the longevity/consistency everyone pretends Giroud has. — Mitchell (@kojowanzy) May 10, 2023

Giroud against inter Milan today 😭 pic.twitter.com/VGLNfYLoXi — Clinton Smith (@UTDclinton) May 10, 2023

Giroud trying to use his “better legacy than Henry” to make a single meaningful contribution to the game pic.twitter.com/lrBTt3lsme — 🕊️ (@rwtactico2) May 10, 2023

Champions League semi final and we’re fielding players like Messias, Brahim, Giroud and Origi. Literally no one in that attack that turns heads. This management won’t do anything about it, though, because they know the fans will always back the team. They don’t deserve the Curva. — The (Out Of) Shape™️ (@bmthcult) May 10, 2023