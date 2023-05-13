Barcelona is apparently intending to invite a former player to their title celebrations if they win La Liga. Xavi’s side are on their way to winning Barcelona’s first La Liga title in four years, sitting atop the league standings. With only five games remaining, the Catalan giants only need two points to be proclaimed Spanish champions.

Their first opportunity to win the league will come on Monday, when they go to the RCDE Stadium to face local rivals Espanyol. Winning at their opponents’ home will be the cherry on top of a fantastic season for the Camp Nou club. And they are now planning to make it more emotional by having in attendance a legendary star.

Barcelona planning to invite retired legend Gerard Pique to celebrate La Liga title

Barcelona intends to welcome Gerard Pique back to join the festivities after they win the title, according to Spanish writer Toni Juanmarti. The Catalan club is only two points away from beating their opponents to the league crown, with only five games remaining. And Toni Juanmarti reveals Barcelona wants to make things even more perfect by inviting Pique. The Spaniard tweeted:

“Barça intends to invite Piqué ahead of the festivities that will take place if they end up winning the League.”

Pique had played a little but important part in Barcelona’s league campaign this season. During the first half of the season, he appeared in six league matches, commanding the club from the back and encouraging other defensive players such as Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

The former Spain world cup winner’s stint with Barcelona ended abruptly at the end of last year, when the experienced defender announced his retirement from professional football. His decision came after mounting criticism of his performances and presence on the squad.

Pique also chose to wipe off Barcelona’s debts in the form of delayed payments, providing the Catalans the opportunity to drastically reduce their wage mass. The player had a contract with Barcelona until 2024, but he forego the last year and half his income, according to La Vanguardia.

Since Pique was one of Barcelona’s highest-paid players, the call will enhance the club’s financial fair play margin. After Sergio Busquets’ decision to leave the club at the conclusion of the season, Barca are expected to cut their spending even further. It is probable that Jordi Alba may follow in the footsteps of the veteran midfielder as part of the club’s effort to cut €200 million from the payroll bill.

Meanwhile, Pique has been the focus of off-field speculation in recent months as well. In June last year, he announced his divorce from Colombian singer Shakira, and in April, he denied any wrongdoing in his role in assisting the Spanish FA in securing a deal to relocate Spain’s Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, an agreement that earned his Kosmos company a commission of €24 million.