Manchester United have reportedly all but sealed the signing of Napoli star Kim Min-jae. The Red Devils are looking set to finish in the top four in the ongoing season.

With only three games left, Erik ten Hag’s men will be backing themselves to seal a top four spot. They are currently at the fourth spot and lead fifth-placed Liverpool by 4 points. They will be taking on Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham in their last three league games.

And it looks like Manchester United and ten Hag have already started preparing for the upcoming season. United will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season and are reportedly closing in on the signing of Napoli star Kim Min-jae.

Kim Min-jae agrees to join Manchester United:

As per reports from Naples-based outfit Il Mattino, the South Korean has already agreed to join the club with just the final details remaining to be sorted. Min-jae has been persuaded by the chiefs to move to the Premier League.

And with Min-jae likely to leave Napoli after this season, the Serie A champions have started searching for a new centre-back to replace him. Min-jae played a key role in Napoli’s title win this season. He has played 43 times in all competitions, scoring two goals while also helping his side keep 15 clean sheets.

The ongoing season is his first with Napoli, having joined the Naples-based outfit only last summer from Turkish club Fenerbahce. Napoli had to pay a fee of £15million to secure the defender’s services and are now looking set to earn a huge profit. As per reports, the player’s release clause is between £43million and £52million.

Ten Hag will be delighted with the quality addition to the team. The Red Devils suffered defensively in the absence of injured Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. The likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have failed to impress and their positions could be impacted by the arrival of Min-jae.

