Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, on Saturday (May 13), won the Golden Glove for the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League season after keeping a clean sheet against Wolves at Old Trafford.
Riding on goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho, Erik ten Hag’s men registered a crucial 2-0 win to keep their fate in their own hands for the top four race. Manchester United had their back against the wall before the game after suffering shock losses in their last two Premier League games.
The Red Devils ended up on the losing side of the result against Brighton and West Ham before getting back to winning ways with the impressive win over Wolves. With only 3 games remaining in the campaign, United have a 4-point lead over arch-rivals Liverpool who are at the fifth spot.
David de Gea seals Golden Glove:
David de Gea did not have much to do against Wolves as they could not manage a single shot on target during the game. And the clean sheet has helped the Spaniard seal his second Golden Glove award. He won his first Golden Glove award in 2017/18 season for keeping 18 clean sheets.
With three games still remaining this season, David de Gea will have the opportunity to better his 2017/18 season record. The clean sheet against Wolves was his 16th of the season. De Gea is followed by Liverpool’s Allison, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope who have 13 cleans sheets so far. He will need one more clean sheet to avoid the possibility of sharing the award with any other goalkeeper.
EPL Golden Glove winners list:
|Season
|Player
|Clean sheets
|2004/05
|Petr Cech
|24
|2005/06
|Pepe Reina
|20
|2006/07
|Pepe Reina
|19
|2007/08
|Pepe Reina
|18
|2008/09
|Edwin van der Sar
|21
|2009/10
|Petr Cech
|17
|2010/11
|Joe Hart
|18
|2011/12
|Joe Hart
|17
|2012/13
|Joe Hart
|18
|2013/14
|Petr Cech, Wojciech Szczesny
|16
|2014/15
|Joe Hart
|14
|2015/16
|Petr Cech
|16
|2016/17
|Thibaut Courtois
|16
|2017/18
|David De Gea
|18
|2018/19
|Alisson
|21
|2019/20
|Ederson
|16
|2020/21
|Ederson
|19
|2021/22
|Alisson, Ederson
|20
|2022/23
|David De Gea
|16*
