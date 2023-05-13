Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, on Saturday (May 13), won the Golden Glove for the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League season after keeping a clean sheet against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Riding on goals from Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho, Erik ten Hag’s men registered a crucial 2-0 win to keep their fate in their own hands for the top four race. Manchester United had their back against the wall before the game after suffering shock losses in their last two Premier League games.

The Red Devils ended up on the losing side of the result against Brighton and West Ham before getting back to winning ways with the impressive win over Wolves. With only 3 games remaining in the campaign, United have a 4-point lead over arch-rivals Liverpool who are at the fifth spot.

David de Gea seals Golden Glove:

David de Gea did not have much to do against Wolves as they could not manage a single shot on target during the game. And the clean sheet has helped the Spaniard seal his second Golden Glove award. He won his first Golden Glove award in 2017/18 season for keeping 18 clean sheets.

With three games still remaining this season, David de Gea will have the opportunity to better his 2017/18 season record. The clean sheet against Wolves was his 16th of the season. De Gea is followed by Liverpool’s Allison, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope who have 13 cleans sheets so far. He will need one more clean sheet to avoid the possibility of sharing the award with any other goalkeeper.

EPL Golden Glove winners list:

Season Player Clean sheets 2004/05 Petr Cech 24 2005/06 Pepe Reina 20 2006/07 Pepe Reina 19 2007/08 Pepe Reina 18 2008/09 Edwin van der Sar 21 2009/10 Petr Cech 17 2010/11 Joe Hart 18 2011/12 Joe Hart 17 2012/13 Joe Hart 18 2013/14 Petr Cech, Wojciech Szczesny 16 2014/15 Joe Hart 14 2015/16 Petr Cech 16 2016/17 Thibaut Courtois 16 2017/18 David De Gea 18 2018/19 Alisson 21 2019/20 Ederson 16 2020/21 Ederson 19 2021/22 Alisson, Ederson 20 2022/23 David De Gea 16*

Also Read: Erik ten Hag Creates History After Manchester United’s Impressive Win Over Wolves