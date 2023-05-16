Jude Bellingham’s much-talked about transfer saga has taken a huge unexpected turn. Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl has made a huge revelation about the England star’s future.

The transfer looked done and dusted after several reliable reports stated that Jude Bellingham had agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and was set to join the European champions ahead of the upcoming season. Even Fabrizio Romano, one of the leading transfer gurus in the football world, tweeted that the Borussia Dortmund star was on his way to Santiago Bernabeu.

Romano, in his tweet, stated that Bellingham had accepted all the personal details with Real Madrid and was also excited by the club’s project. He further said that Madrid representatives would meet their Dortmund counterparts this month to finalise the deal.

Jude Bellingham has accepted all the details of Real Madrid contract proposal already 10 days ago. He's excited by Madrid project. ⚪️✨ #RealMadrid Real Madrid want to meet with Borussia Dortmund in May in order to agree on the final package/fee. More: https://t.co/5bwigvcsyK pic.twitter.com/Zyjcl4mM8I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2023

Sebastian Kehl on Jude Bellingham:

Speaking about Jude Bellingham, Kehl has said that Real Madrid are yet to table a bid for the midfielder before dismissing rumours that the player was close to joining the Spanish giants. He rebuffed the recent reports suggesting that Bellingham was on his way to Madrid after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

In an interview with ESPN, Kehl not only rubbished the rumours, saying: “Jude Bellingham feels very, very comfortable at BVB. There are no new talks or inquiries for him. He still has two years left on his contract and is a very important part of this team. That’s why I naturally want him to stay at BVB for even longer.”

The former Dortmund player further said that Bellingham was not under any pressure to make a decision regarding his future. He also suggested that the player could decide to extend his stay in Germany if Dortmund go on to win the title this season.

“We have not set a deadline for him,” Kehl said. “There were times when I thought that he would leave. Later, I had the feeling that he would definitely stay. The race for him will certainly resume at the end of the season.”

The recent claims will be a huge boost for Liverpool as well as Manchester City who are linked with the player too. Both Liverpool and City have been trying to persuade Bellingham to join them ahead of the new season.

