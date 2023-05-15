A fifth consecutive Ligue 1 top scorer award is still very much in play for PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe, who leads the rankings with three matches remaining. Mbappe faces competition from ex- Arsenal man Alexandre Lacazette, who has 25 goals, one fewer than the PSG talisman’s tally of 26.

With 21 league goals, Canadian international Jonathan David of LOSC Lille trails the two leaders. Mbappe is one of three PSG goal scorers in the top ten, with injured superstar Neymar and Lionel Messi also helping PSG become the highest scoring side in Ligue 1 (84 goals in 35 matches).

Ligue 1 top scorers 2022-23

Mbappe is on track to win his fourth consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boot this season provided he can sustain his form and hold off Lacazette and David. Although Paris Saint-Germain dominates Ligue 1, there have been a few surprises where players from rival teams have done the unthinkable.

However, in 2021-22, Kylian Mbappe defeated Wissam Ben Yedder, Martin Terrier, and Moussa Dembele to win the Golden Boot. Mbappe is one of the favourites to win the prestigious individual title again this season, but he has stiff competition.

The aforementioned likes of Ben Yedder, as well as Jonathan David and Alexandre Lacazette, are all accomplished goal scorers, who will not give up until the end, with their teams too needing their goals. Here is the full list of Ligue 1’s top-10 goalscorers so far.

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 26 2 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 25 3 Jonathan David Lille 21 4 Habib Diallo Strasbourg 20 5 Lois Openda Lens 19 6 Folarin Balogun Reims 19 7 Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco 17 8 Elye Wahi Montpellier 17 9 Terem Moffi Lorient 17 10 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 15

Ligue 1 topscorer of 2021-22 season

Kylian Mbappe is one of French league’s biggest stars. He has been Ligue 1’s best scorer for the last four seasons, from 2018-19 to 2021-22. The France world cup winner scored a staggering 28 goals in 35 league games for Les Parisiens last season, helping them win the championship.

Furthermore, Mbappe has won the French top flight’s top goalscorer title every season since 2018/19, and he is rapidly climbing the all-time Ligue 1 goalscoring list. Despite his young age of 23, his 148 career Ligue 1 goals placed him 21st all-time at the turn of the calendar year from 2022 to 2023.

He looks set to continue the routine this year as well, until either of Lacazette or David overtakes him with only three games to go, which looks quite unlikely. And more so with a provider like Leo Messi, who has accumulated league-high 15 assists this season, Mbappe will definitely extend his lead.