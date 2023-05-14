All eyes will be on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as the Merseyside outfit look to revamp their squad after a poor campaign in the ongoing season. The 6-time Champions League winner are looking unlikely to finish in the top four this season despite their recent impressive displays.

The Red are currently at the fifth spot, trailing fourth placed Manchester United by 4 points with just three points to go. One of the reasons behind Liverpool’s poor displays this season has been their midfield. They are set to release the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner before bringing in reinforcements.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham was linked with Liverpool for a long time but the England international has reportedly decided to leave the German club for Spanish giants Real Madrid. And while only time will tell who spearheads Liverpool’s midfield next season, Jurgen Klopp’s team are being heavily linked with Chelsea star Mason Mount.

Mason Mount to Liverpool links:

Mason Mount’s chances of staying at Stamford Bridge after the ongoing season is diminishing with each passing day. The Champions League-winning midfielder is under contract at Chelsea until 2024. There is also a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for a reduced fee if he does not sign a new deal. According to recent reports, contract negotiations between him and Chelsea have hit a roadblock in recent times.

While Chelsea are keen to offer Mason Mount a new contract, the England star is keen on exploring a new challenge. With the player unwilling to sign a new contract, it is highly unlikely that Chelsea will retain him for one more season and let him go as a free agent.

And as per recent reports, he has been highly impressed with Jurgen Klopp’s speech. According to German outlet Sports Zone, Mauricio Pochettino is likely to take charge of Chelsea and is keen to keep Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge. However, the player, who is also linked with Arsenal, has his head turned by Klopp.

“Mason Mount has an exit voucher this summer but Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep him at Chelsea. For the Argentinian technician, convincing his management is one of his priorities. The player courted by Liverpool and Arsenal, is very seduced by the speech of Jürgen Klopp,” reported Sports Zone.

