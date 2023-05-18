Patrice Evra got into a heated argument with Manchester City officials as the club’s players celebrated winning the Champions League semifinal over Real Madrid. At the end of the game, Pep Guardiola’s assistant Manel Estiarte had to calm down former Manchester United defender Evra, who was dressed in a red suit to show his devotion.

Evra, who was pitchside as a commentator on French television, looked to be trying to reason with Evra, who was plainly disturbed by what he was saying. The altercation with Evra occurred just outside the home technical area, as Manchester City’s players began their lap of honour, applauding the home crowd for their support.

Patrice Evra was involved in an altercation with Man City staff as their players celebrated reaching the Champions League final 😡 pic.twitter.com/jLqsCKBTNw — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 17, 2023

This is for you – Evra explains altercation with Manchester City coaches

Although Evra and Estiarte clasped hands before parting ways, indicating that their dispute had been resolved, Manchester City’s security personnel intervened to keep the situation under control. Evra, 42, remonstrated with Estiarte just metres away from his former teammate Rio Ferdinand and his BT Sport colleagues.

However, Evra said that it was initiated by the City official, telling CBS Sport:

“He was looking at me, he was like ‘this is for you! This is for you! So I came close and asked him why he was so agitated and he said ‘no because last year you said on TV that they [City] s*** themselves, that’s why they lose’, and this year they didn’t s*** themselves. That’s the truth Micah [Richards]! You know I’m an honest man I’m straight and after he apologised.”

At the Etihad Stadium, that wasn’t the only plotline involving a former Manchester United player. Guardiola apparently messaged Ferdinand a few hours before the game, predicting how his City team will beat holders Real Madrid, revealed the former defender, who was working as a commentator for BT Sport at the time.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand said: “Pep Guardiola texted me today saying, ‘Believe me, we’ll beat them’. The confidence to say that two or three hours before the game!”

It was all to play for at the Etihad, after the first leg of the semi-final tie ended 1-1 in Madrid eight days earlier. Manchester City took a two-goal lead thanks to an explosive first-half display from Bernardo Silva, who netted a brace. Eder Militao’s own goal in the second half and Julian Alvarez’s late strike sent City to their second Champions League final ever.

Guardiola noticed Ferdinand pitchside as he exited the pitch after celebrating with his team and pointed at him repeatedly, as if to say ‘I told you so!’ before strolling down the tunnel, task completed. Manchester City are now on the verge of repeating what Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous United squad from 1999 did, winning the treble.

By the time Manchester City meet Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month, they might have already won the Premier League and FA Cup. With a win over Chelsea this weekend, Manchester City can clinch the Premier League title, while Manchester United will stand in their way in the FA Cup final at Wembley in early June.