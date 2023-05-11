Football is the sport that gets the most attention on TV and online, and its popularity keeps rising with entertaining leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and many more. Football is watched by people all over the world, and almost everyone has played or supported a team in the sport.

The TV schedule is updated here, with respect to what watch in football in Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and other top leagues today, tomorrow and for the weekend. Here are the fixtures that are being shown live in India today, tomorrow and this weekend on TV stations sucha as Star Sports, Sony Sports, or the Sports18 organizations, as well as web based streaming locales/portable applications – be it Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, JioTV or JioCinema.

What and when to watch: the Premier League, Serie A, la Liga, ISL and many more

While the Premier League title race looks set to go down to the wire between Manchester and Arsenal, many intriguing fixtures are in the pipe for the weekend. The relegation battle is also being fought tightly in the Premier League, as some of the big names in Everton, Leeds United, West Ham United and 2016/17 champions Leicester City look to avoid the drop.

Elsewhere, unlike the Premier League, the La Liga is all but sealed by Barcelona, dethroning the reigning champions Real Madrid. Still, the battle for Champions League places is on in Spain. Also, the Serie A has been wrapped by Napoli, who ended a 33-year wait to bring home only their third Scudetto.

The Ligue 1 is full of chaos after PSG took it out on Lionel Messi, suspending the World Cup winner for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient at home last weekend. However, both the little magician and the club are back on track, with a resounding 3-1 victory over Troyes.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga is also witnessing a fierce title battle, with just one point separating Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table. Here is a complete list of fixtures from every league, from the Premier League to the Bundesliga to watch in India today, tomorrow and for the weekend.

Friday, May 12

Time Match Competition TV channel / stream 12:30 am Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD / SonyLIV 12:30 am Juventus vs Sevilla Europa League Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV

Saturday, May 13

Time Match Competition TV channel / stream 5pm Leeds vs Newcastle Premier League Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV 7:30pm Southampton vs Fulham Premier League Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV 7:30pm Chelsea vs Nottingham Premier League Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV 7:30pm Aston Villa vs Tottenham Premier League Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV 7:30pm Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV 7:30pm Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Premier League Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV 12:30am Mallocra vs Cadiz La Liga Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV 5:30pm Real Sociedad vs Girona La Liga Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV 10:00pm Villarreal vs Athletic Club La Liga Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV 12:15am Lazio vs Lecce Serie A Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV 6:30pm Salernitana vs Atalanta Serie A Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV 9:30pm Spezia vs AC Milan Serie A Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV 12:00am Koln vs Hertha Bundesliga Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV 7:00pm Bayern vs Schalke Bundesliga Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV 7:00pm Frankfurt vs Mainz Bundesliga Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV 7:00pm Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV 10:00pm Dortmund vs Monchengladbach Bundesliga Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV 12:30am Lens vs Reims Ligue 1 Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot 8:30pm Strasbourg vs Nice Ligue 1 Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot

Sunday, May 14