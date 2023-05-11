Football is the sport that gets the most attention on TV and online, and its popularity keeps rising with entertaining leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and many more. Football is watched by people all over the world, and almost everyone has played or supported a team in the sport.
The TV schedule is updated here, with respect to what watch in football in Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and other top leagues today, tomorrow and for the weekend. Here are the fixtures that are being shown live in India today, tomorrow and this weekend on TV stations sucha as Star Sports, Sony Sports, or the Sports18 organizations, as well as web based streaming locales/portable applications – be it Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, JioTV or JioCinema.
What and when to watch: the Premier League, Serie A, la Liga, ISL and many more
While the Premier League title race looks set to go down to the wire between Manchester and Arsenal, many intriguing fixtures are in the pipe for the weekend. The relegation battle is also being fought tightly in the Premier League, as some of the big names in Everton, Leeds United, West Ham United and 2016/17 champions Leicester City look to avoid the drop.
Elsewhere, unlike the Premier League, the La Liga is all but sealed by Barcelona, dethroning the reigning champions Real Madrid. Still, the battle for Champions League places is on in Spain. Also, the Serie A has been wrapped by Napoli, who ended a 33-year wait to bring home only their third Scudetto.
The Ligue 1 is full of chaos after PSG took it out on Lionel Messi, suspending the World Cup winner for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient at home last weekend. However, both the little magician and the club are back on track, with a resounding 3-1 victory over Troyes.
Meanwhile, the Bundesliga is also witnessing a fierce title battle, with just one point separating Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table. Here is a complete list of fixtures from every league, from the Premier League to the Bundesliga to watch in India today, tomorrow and for the weekend.
Friday, May 12
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV channel / stream
|12:30 am
|Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Europa League
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD / SonyLIV
|12:30 am
|Juventus vs Sevilla
|Europa League
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV
Saturday, May 13
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV channel / stream
|5pm
|Leeds vs Newcastle
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|7:30pm
|Southampton vs Fulham
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|7:30pm
|Chelsea vs Nottingham
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|7:30pm
|Aston Villa vs Tottenham
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|7:30pm
|Manchester United vs Wolves
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|7:30pm
|Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|12:30am
|Mallocra vs Cadiz
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|5:30pm
|Real Sociedad vs Girona
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|10:00pm
|Villarreal vs Athletic Club
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|12:15am
|Lazio vs Lecce
|Serie A
|Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV
|6:30pm
|Salernitana vs Atalanta
|Serie A
|Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV
|9:30pm
|Spezia vs AC Milan
|Serie A
|Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV
|12:00am
|Koln vs Hertha
|Bundesliga
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV
|7:00pm
|Bayern vs Schalke
|Bundesliga
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV
|7:00pm
|Frankfurt vs Mainz
|Bundesliga
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV
|7:00pm
|Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV
|10:00pm
|Dortmund vs Monchengladbach
|Bundesliga
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV
|12:30am
|Lens vs Reims
|Ligue 1
|Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot
|8:30pm
|Strasbourg vs Nice
|Ligue 1
|Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot
Sunday, May 14
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV channel / stream
|6:30pm
|Everton vs Manchester City
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|6:30pm
|Brentford vs West Ham
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|9:00pm
|Arsenal vs Brighton
|Premier League
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD / Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
|12:30am
|Real Madrid vs Getafe
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|5:30pm
|Celta Vigo vs Valencia
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|7:45pm
|Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|10:00pm
|Mallocra vs Cadiz
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|5:30pm
|Elche vs Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|12:45am
|Inter vs Sassuolo
|La Liga
|Sports18 – 1 SD / JioCinema, JioTV
|4:00pm
|Verona vs Torino
|Serie A
|Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV
|6:30pm
|Monza vs Napoli
|Serie A
|Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV
|6:30pm
|Fiorentina vs Udinese
|Serie A
|Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV
|9:30pm
|Bologna vs Roma
|Serie A
|Sports18 – 1 HD / JioCinema, JioTV
|7:00pm
|Stuttgart vs Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV
|7:00pm
|RB Leipzig vs Werder
|Bundesliga
|Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV, JioTV
|12:30am
|PSG Ajaccio
|Ligue 1
|Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot
|4:30pm
|Clermont Foot vs Lyon
|Ligue 1
|Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot
|6:30pm
|Rennes vs Troyes
|Ligue 1
|Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot
|8:35pm
|Monaco vs LOSC
|Ligue 1
|Sports18 – 1 SD / Voot