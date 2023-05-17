Most fans across the globe believe Manchester City will finally win the Champions League this season, let alone their second leg of semifinal against Real Madrid. The English champions face the reigning European champions in a make-or-break tie at the Etihad, after a thrilling first leg at the Bernabeu ended in a 1-1 stalemate with both the teams scoring wonder goals.

While Manchester City are tipped to go all the way in the continental competition, a soothsaying TikTok celebrity predicts their season will end in tears and has evidence to prove it! A football fan known as @lavezzi1893 on Twitter, has been predicting Champions League knockout outcomes with egg-prediction by crushing egg shells together.

Fan’s egg-theory predicts Manchester City vs Inter final

The fan’s outlandish hypothesis predicts that Manchester City will down Real Madrid at home to make it to their second UCL final under Pep Guardiola. City will mee Inter there, who knocked local and fierce rivals AC Milan out in the semifinals 3-0 on aggregate. However, the fan predicts Manchester City, as history reckons, despite being the favourites fall to Inter Milan in the final.

The fan gathered a number of eggs, each emblazoned with a symbol of one of the remaining teams in the game, and videotaped himself breaking them together before the quarter-finals last month. The team whose egg shell remained unbroken would win the tie.

He accurately predicted Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea, Manchester City’s triumph over Bayern Munich, AC Milan’s victory over Napoli, as well as Inter Milan’s win over Benfica, with his semi-final predictions all true till now after the Nerazzurri downed the Rossoneri.

He predicts Pep Guardiola’s team will face Inter in the final, which after the first two legs seemed to be a reasonable guess, but City supporters will be disappointed to find the Inter egg won the entire thing by cracking the English club’s egg. Guardiola has already come closer to lifting the trophy with City in 2021, when his side faced Chelsea in the final, and shockingly, fell short and lost 1-0.

While it does seem a bit of fun, but considering the success of trailblazing footy psychics like Paul the octopus, who correctly predicted Spain’s path to glory at the 2010 World Cup, and the group of mystic meerkats who did the same for England Women’s European Championship triumph last year, among others, City fans will find the culinary prophecy difficult to ignore.

A 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu means Manchester City just need to overcome Carlo Ancelotti’s team on their own turf to advance to the final, and given that they haven’t lost there in the Champions League since 2018, Erling Haaland and co. must feel confident.

However, Real Madrid’s extraordinary resiliency in the tournament should not be overlooked, especially given what transpired when the two teams played at the same level last season. Overall, the second leg is going to be a hot affair in Manchester.

