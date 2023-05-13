Aurelio Buta, on Saturday (May 13), scored one of the best goals of the ongoing Bundesliga season during the match against Mainz. The Portuguese right-back scored the unbelievable goal from a difficult angle to double his team Eintracht Frankfurt’s lead against Mainz.

Frankfurt thoroughly dominated the contest at the Deutsche Bank Park. They dominated the possession, had more shots and shots on target than Mainz and deservedly registered a thumping 3-0 win. It was their first win since February 18. During this period, the Frankfurt-based outfit failed to win in 11 Bundesliga games.

And they finally ended their winless streak in style by dismantling Mainz. Frankfurt took the lead in the 18th minute when Daichi Kamada converted the penalty after drawing a foul from Andreas Hanche-Olsen in the box. 20 minutes later, Aurelio Buta doubled Frankfurt’s lead with the wonder strike before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the game with the third goal in the 59th minute.

Aurelio Buta scores wonder goal:

Frankfurt doubled their lead in the game with one of the best strikes of the season courtesy Aurelio Buta. In the 40th minute of the match, Frankfurt defender Tuta hit the perfect long ball. The ball landed between Mainz’s central defender and the left-back. Buta timed his run to perfection and beat the Mainz left-back with his pace.

And before the central defender could get close to the ball and stop Buta, the latter unleashed a thunderous strike to beat the goalkeeper at the near post. The power and the placement of the shot was just perfect as the Mainz goalkeeper could do nothing to stop the ball from hitting the top right corner.

Here is a clip of the goal from the Frankfurt star:

THIS GOAL FROM BUTA IS OUT OF THIS WORLD 😱 pic.twitter.com/mPR7iOGsLC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 13, 2023

