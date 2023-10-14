IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 12, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

India and Pakistan will take on each other in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The IND vs PAK is scheduled to be played on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will get underway at the 2:00 PM (IST).
Both the teams have made a winning start to their campaigns and are two of the only fours with hundred percent winning record so far. Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with a 81-run win over the Netherlands in Hyderabad. It was followed by an impressive six-wicket win over Sri Lanka when they chased down a record total of 345.
India, on the other hand, began their campaign with a hard-fought six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. Chasing 200, India recovered from 2 for 3 to chase down the modest total with ease in the end. In their second game, the hosts inflicted a heavy 8-wicket defeat on Afghanistan. Riding on captain Rohit Sharma’s blazing century, India chased down 273 in just 35 overs against Afghanistan.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
IND vs PAK Match details:
|Article Title
|
IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India vs Pakistan
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|14-Oct-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
India: W, W, L, W, W
Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W
IND vs PAK: Pitch report
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Narendra Modi Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|27
|Matches Won by Home Side
|10 (37.04%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|8 (29.63%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|9 (33.33%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|14 (51.85%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|13 (48.15%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|16 (59.26%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|11 (40.74%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|365/2 (South Africa)
|Lowest Team Innings
|85 (Zimbabwe)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|325/5 (West Indies)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|32
|Average Runs per Over
|5.01
|Average Score Batting First
|243
India Dream11:
Bench:
Pakistan Dream11:
Bench:
|Captain
|KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya
|Vice-Captain
|Hardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah
Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Ishan Kishan
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shadab Khan
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kuldeep Yadav
Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.
