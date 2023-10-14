SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 12, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sportzwiki Editor

Oct 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 12, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

India and Pakistan will take on each other in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The IND vs PAK is scheduled to be played on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will get underway at the 2:00 PM (IST).

Both the teams have made a winning start to their campaigns and are two of the only fours with hundred percent winning record so far. Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with a 81-run win over the Netherlands in Hyderabad. It was followed by an impressive six-wicket win over Sri Lanka when they chased down a record total of 345.

India, on the other hand, began their campaign with a hard-fought six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. Chasing 200, India recovered from 2 for 3 to chase down the modest total with ease in the end. In their second game, the hosts inflicted a heavy 8-wicket defeat on Afghanistan. Riding on captain Rohit Sharma’s blazing century, India chased down 273 in just 35 overs against Afghanistan.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

IND vs PAK Match details:

Article Title
IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenIndia vs Pakistan
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date14-Oct-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney+Hotstar

IND vs PAK: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, L, W, W

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W

IND vs PAK: Pitch report

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium stats:

Matches Played27
Matches Won by Home Side10 (37.04%)
Matches Won by Touring Side8 (29.63%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side9 (33.33%)
Matches Won Batting First14 (51.85%)
Matches Won Batting Second13 (48.15%)
Matches Won Winning Toss16 (59.26%)
Matches Won Losing Toss11 (40.74%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result0 (0.00%)
Highest Team Innings365/2 (South Africa)
Lowest Team Innings85 (Zimbabwe)
Highest Run Chase Achieved325/5 (West Indies)
Average Runs per Wicket32
Average Runs per Over5.01
Average Score Batting First243

IND vs PAK: Playing 11

India Dream11:

  • Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul (wk)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

  • Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami

Pakistan Dream11:

  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Babar Azam (C)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Shadab Khan
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Haris Rauf

Bench:

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Salman Ali Agha
  • Usama Mir
  • Mohammad Wasim

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainKL Rahul & Hardik Pandya
Vice-CaptainHardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs PAK Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kuldeep Yadav

Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

