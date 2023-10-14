IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 12, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

India and Pakistan will take on each other in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The IND vs PAK is scheduled to be played on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will get underway at the 2:00 PM (IST).

Both the teams have made a winning start to their campaigns and are two of the only fours with hundred percent winning record so far. Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with a 81-run win over the Netherlands in Hyderabad. It was followed by an impressive six-wicket win over Sri Lanka when they chased down a record total of 345.

India, on the other hand, began their campaign with a hard-fought six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. Chasing 200, India recovered from 2 for 3 to chase down the modest total with ease in the end. In their second game, the hosts inflicted a heavy 8-wicket defeat on Afghanistan. Riding on captain Rohit Sharma’s blazing century, India chased down 273 in just 35 overs against Afghanistan.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

IND vs PAK Match details:

Article Title IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India vs Pakistan Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 14-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

IND vs PAK: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, L, W, W

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W

IND vs PAK: Pitch report

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium stats:

Matches Played 27 Matches Won by Home Side 10 (37.04%) Matches Won by Touring Side 8 (29.63%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 9 (33.33%) Matches Won Batting First 14 (51.85%) Matches Won Batting Second 13 (48.15%) Matches Won Winning Toss 16 (59.26%) Matches Won Losing Toss 11 (40.74%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 365/2 (South Africa) Lowest Team Innings 85 (Zimbabwe) Highest Run Chase Achieved 325/5 (West Indies) Average Runs per Wicket 32 Average Runs per Over 5.01 Average Score Batting First 243

IND vs PAK: Playing 11

India Dream11:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill

Ravichandran Ashwin

Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Pakistan Dream11:

Abdullah Shafique

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam (C)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf

Bench:

Fakhar Zaman

Salman Ali Agha

Usama Mir

Mohammad Wasim

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs PAK Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – KL Rahul (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kuldeep Yadav

