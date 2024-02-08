AEW Dynamite: Sting And Darby Allin Secure Title Match Win On February 7 Episode

Darby Allin and Sting started teaming up on AEW Dynamite, a couple of years ago and since then they have been portrayed in an unstoppable manner. They have also defeated everyone who has stepped in their way to continue with an undefeated streak. Now, the duo have clinched tag team titles for the very first time which would further pave the way for a big title match at AEW Revolution.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Allin brought the fight to the tag champs Big Bill and Ricky Starks in the main event match of the night. They worked together to overcome everything that Starks and Bill tried to offer. There was a point when the behemoth figure of Bill really came to play in the match.

Stark was this close to retaining the title belt when he hit Sting with a spear but Sting kicked out. Then The Icon was able to hit his signature Scorpion Death Drop on Stark to win the Tag Team Titles. After the match was over on AEW Dynamite, Sting invited his sons into the ring to share the moment with him.

However, The Young Bucks have other plans in mind and they attacked the duo from behind and brutalize them. Darby was busted open via the vicious assault but they continued mugging and even used Sting’s baseball bat. They even attacked Sting’s sons and laid them out in the ring to close things on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Darby Allin and Sting to team up at Revolution

All Elite Wrestling’s next pay-per-view event, AEW Revolution 2024 has long been hyped up with the news that Sting will be having his final match during this PLE. Darby Allin said Sting then appeared in a promo session on AEW Dynamite where Darby illustrated how Sting had an impact on his career since 2015 when he was initially retired but now he will have the honor to compete with him in his retirement match.

While nothing regarding the match was made official on AEW Dynamite, we can assume that Sting and Darby will defend their tag team titles at Revolution against The Young Bucks in this match. The 2024 edition of the PPV takes place on March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The match card of the show is given below:

– Retirement Match: Sting and Darby vs. The Young Bucks (TBA)

– AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Hangman Page

– AEW Women’s Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

– TNT Championship in TLC Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copland III (TBA)

– AEW & ROH Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Acclaimed (TBA)

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong