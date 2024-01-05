Bio

Alundra Blayze who is also famously known as Madusa is a retired American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. She had been one of the biggest stars of the women’s wrestling world during her time and she is considered one of the biggest influences in women’s wrestling history.

Alundra Blayze Height, Weight, Age & More:

Blayze was one of the tallest female stars of her time and her excellent physique was a big reason behind her ultimate success. The billed height of Blayze was 5’10” and her billed weight was 150 lbs. She was born on February 9, 1963 and currently the former three times WWE Women’s champion is 60 year old.

Alundra Blayze: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Alundra Blayze Early Life

Blayze was born on February 9, 1963 and currently she is 60 year old. Minneapolis, Minnesota is the place where Alundra Blayze born. She was fond of gymnastics and track during her early age, she participated in both events before joining the world of wrestling. She worked at an Arby’s fast-food restaurant at the age of 14 only.

Who is Alundra Blayze

Alundra Blayze WWE Debut

Blayze was brought in to WWE for the first time in 1993 as Vince McMahon was trying to revive the women’s division of his promotion. Blayze was brought in as one of the biggest attractions of the division. She went on to win a six women tournament to become WWE Women’s champion in December 1993.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Blayze started her professional wrestling career back in 1984 and she started to train with Eddie Sharkey in Minneapolis. On the same year she joined the independent circuit and it is reported that she earned only $5 per match while working on the independent circuit. She worked on various independent circuit promotion.

American Wrestling Association

She got her early big break in 1986 when she got to sign a professional contract with American Wrestling Association. She worked under the ring name of Madusa Miceli. One of her early feuds after joining the promotion was against Sherri Martel. Soon, Sherri Martel decided to leave AWA and Blayze replaced her as the manager of “Mr. Magnificent” Kevin Kelly.

She was also earning great success on in ring competitions. On December 1987 she won her first major championship after she defeated Candi Devine in a tournament final to win the AWA Women’s Championship. During the time she was also managing Curt Hennig who was holding the AWA World Heavyweight championship.

Success in Japan

Blayze remained active On the American Wrestling Association promotion until 1989 and she had been pretty successful. There is no denying the fact that AWA brought her the early success of her career. In 1989 she left AWA and went to Japan for the first time in a wrestling career. She started working on All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling and worked for a couple of years in the promotion.

First WCW Run

She had been pretty successful in Japan as she had been a two times IWA World Women’s Champion. In 1991 she joined World Championship Wrestling WCW for the first time in her career. She helped Paul E. Dangerously (Paul Heyman) to form the Dangerous Alliance. She remained active in WCW until 1993 and continued her success.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Alundra Blayze Alundra Blayze Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Alundra Blayze Height 5’10” Alundra Blayze Weight 150 lbs. Relationship Status Married Alundra Blayze Net Worth $2 Million Alundra Blayze Eye Color Grey Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1986 Mentor * Alundra Blayze Signature Moves Suplex, Sunset Flip Finishing Move(s) German Suplex Theme Song / Alundra Blayze Song / Alundra Blayze Music Blayzing Hot Catchphrases *

Alundra Blayze Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Blayze is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. She is currently not associated with any wrestling promotion so she does not receive any salary from any promotion. She herself revealed that her final salary in WCW was something around $150,000.

Alundra Blayze Family

Blayze was born on February 9, 1963 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She had to face a lot of difficulties while growing up. Her father abandoned her and her mother at a very young age of Blayze and her mother had to struggle a lot to take care of her. Blayze admitted that she lived on food stamps and welfare along with her mother.

Championships and Accomplishments

Blayze had been pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. She is one of the fewest women to hold the prestigious WCW Cruiserweight Championship. She was also the face of division of WWE during her time and she had been a three times WWE Women’s Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Women’s Championship (3 times), WWE 24/7 Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2015) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) IWA World Women’s Championship (2 times), Tag League the Best (1989) – with Mitsuko Nishiwaki AWA World Women’s Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Mazurki Award (2020) IWCCW Women’s Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Rookie of the Year (1988), Stanley Weston Award (2020) Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2023 WCW Cruiserweight Championship (1 time) Records Three Times WWE Women’s Champion, One Time WCW Cruiserweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

When Blayze returned to WCW in 1995 she was carrying the WWE Women’s Championship. This return is remembered for one of the most controversial moments in women’s wrestling history. She dumped to the WWE Women’s Championship in a trash can on the live television of WCW. However, she never wanted to do this as she had a lot of respect for the WWE Women’s title. It was Eric Bischoff’s idea all along.

Personal Information Table

Alundra Blayze Real Name / Full Name Debrah Anne Miceli Birth Date February 9, 1963 Alundra Blayze Age 60 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Minneapolis, Minnesota Nationality American Hometown Minneapolis, Minnesota School/College/University Not Known Educational Qualification Not Known Religion Jew Alundra Blayze Ethnicity White Current Residence Citrus County, Florida Hobbies * Alundra Blayze Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Alundra Blayze Movies and TV Shows

Blayze never considered acting as a professional career and there is no record on whether she has ever appeared in any movies. However, she has appeared in a number of television series that are produced by WWE. She has been guest starts for the shows like Table For 3 and Legends With JBL. She also had a brief career in Monster Truck.

Alundra Blayze Husband

Blayze got married three times in her life. Her first marriage was with wrestling legend Eddie Gilbert who passed away at the age of 33 only. But this marriage did not even survive for a year. In 1998, she married famous American football player Ken Blackman. They lived together for a decade and in 2008 they got divorced. In 2011, she married Alan Jonason and they are still living together happily.

Further Success

Joining WWE

In 1993, Blayze joined WWE for the first time in her career. The WWE Women’s Championship was vacant since 1990 and WWE wanted to revive it. To make it stronger, They brought in some big names, Blayze was one of them. She also got her iconic ring name Alundra Blayze after joining WWE. Vince McMahon did not want to use her previous name Madusa because it was trademarked.

WWE Women’s Champion

WWE arranged a 6 women’s tournament to Crown their new Women’s champion. Blayze pinned Heidi Lee Morgan on December 1993 to win her first WWE Women’s Championship. It is considered one of the most iconic wins of her professional wrestling career. She had been constantly treated as one of the top stars of WWE and the biggest attraction of the women’s division during her time.

Controversial Return to WCW

Blayze remained active in WWE for a couple of years and she had been the face of the women’s division of her time. She had been a three times WWE Women’s champion. But in 1995 she decided to leave WWE and not in a very good way. She returned to WCW along with the WWE Women’s Championship and put the title into a trash can. This incident will always remain one of the most controversial incidents in wrestling history.

Further Success in WCW

After the incident, WWE Women’s Championship was vacated again and Blayze started working in WCW once again. She kept on working in WCW until the very end of it. She could never win the Women’s Championship of WCW which was in existence for only a year or so. However, she won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship one time which was one of the most prestigious titles of the promotion.

Final Days

After the death of WCW, Blayze decided to take retirement from in ring action. She remained missing from the wrestling world for a long time before getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. She still makes sporadic appearances in the promotion. One of her latest appearances was in the WWE RAW XXX episode earlier last year.

Quotes From Alundra Blayze

“When I first saw [‘The Wrestler’] way back when, … I turned to my husband and I said, ‘There’s no effing way I’m ever doing that,” Madusa said. “It scared me to death, like when I saw that movie and you saw … the old men and ladies … around the table with the catheter bags and were signing, were just waiting for a few bucks. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I so don’t want to do that.'”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Alundra Blayze

Blayze was active in the wrestling world for around 1 and a half decades and she went through some excellent feuds with some of the top stars of her time. During her time women’s wrestling was a little down, but she did an amazing job to lift women’s wrestling and make it more exciting. She will always be remembered as one of the top stars of the women’s wrestling world.

She had some excellent rivalries with the likes of Bertha Faye and Heidi Lee Morgan during her short WWE career. These rivalries really helped boosting the women’s division of the time. But the best rival of her career would always remain Bull Nakano. This rivalry not only considered the best rivalry of her career but one of the biggest rivalries on building the actual women’s revolution.

Alundra Blayze Injury

Blayze had to suffer multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. Bertha Faye was one of the biggest rivals of her short WWE career and after Blayze defeated Bull Nakano in an episode of Monday Night RAW, she was attacked by Faye who accidentally broke her nose during this attack.

Other Details

Blayze appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a wrestling video game was in WCW Nitro that was released in 1998. She has also appeared in multiple WWE video games. One of her latest appearance in The WWE 2K19 video game that was released in 2018 and it is one of the highest rated WWE video games after the 2K takeover.

Alundra Blayze Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Alundra Blayze Social Media Accounts

Alundra Blayze is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 85.6K and her Instagram has a total following of 139K. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Alundra Blayze Twitter, Alundra Blayze Instagram.

Alundra Blayze Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJW 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) AWA 2 (33.33%) 1 (16.67%) 3 (50.00%) UWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 27 (58.70%) 1 (2.17%) 18 (39.13%) WWC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WWF 35 (81.40%) 1 (2.33%) 7 (16.28%) TOTAL 70 (66.67%) 3 (2.86%) 32 (30.48%)

Alundra Blayze Manager

Blayze has mostly worked as a solo star and she could be considered one of the best lone wolves in women’s wrestling history. She never worked with any professional managers. She has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling including three Women’s championships in WWE.

FAQS

Q. When did Alundra Blayze start wrestling?

A. Alundra Blayze started working in 1986

Q. How tall is Alundra Blayze in feet?

A. Alundra Blayze is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Alundra Blayze manager?

A. Alundra Blayze does not have a manager

Q. What is current Alundra Blayze song?

A. Blayze uses the song ‘Blayzing Hot’

Q. Who is Alundra Blayze mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Alundra Blayze father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Alundra Blayze boyfriend?

A. Blayze is currently married to Alan Jonason

Q. Who is Alundra Blayze brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Alundra Blayze worth?

A. Blayze’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Alundra Blayze won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Blayze had been a three times WWE Women’s Champion