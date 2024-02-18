“I Deserve To Be A Champion, I Deserve To Go To Wrestlemania,” WWE Star Makes Bold Claim

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, four separate matches were reserved in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifiers. Kevin Owens and Logan Paul won their scheduled matchups to head onto the Men’s Chamber match, while two more women’s superstars in the form of Naomi and Tiffany Stratton headed to the Women’s Chamber match with Wrestlemania 40 implications.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 Match on Smackdown. Interference from Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma allowed Stratton to connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on her opponent to pick up the biggest win of her brief main roster run which started on WWE SmackDown, two weeks ago.

Zelina Vega had the long opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup, and then head onto Wrestlemania 40 for a huge title match opportunity which could be against her greatest rival, Rhea Ripley. The two previously squared off at Backlash where Vega came up short in front of her hometown crowd on a night that presented one of the most thunderous nights in WWE history.

In a post-SmackDown exclusive on WWE’s social media, Zelina Vega vented out her frustrations about getting opportunities that she can’t capitalize upon. This is something that WWE denied her for not having the traditional wrestling skill sets. Claiming that she deserves a bigger spotlight, she would now essentially go after Santos Escobar, and his faction after experiencing failure at qualifying for Elimination Chamber 2024,

“I don’t know how much I have to prove to people, how much more that I have to prove to people that I deserve this, that I deserve to be a champion, I deserve to go to WrestleMania. No, no, no, no, now I’m setting my sights on Legado, Santos is the one who’s going to regret sticking her nose in my business. This is all your fault, Santos. Remember who I was before LWO. Remember why you came to me in the first place. Because I promise you, I’m gonna go right back to that.”

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect