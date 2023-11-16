sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

WWE News

Christian: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

author tag icon
Jeet
calander icon

Nov 16, 2023 at 1:36 AM

Christian: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Christian is a Canadian Professional wrestler who has worked in multiple major professional wrestling promotions and has won major championships from all over the world of wrestling. He had been a multi times World Champion in various promotions and currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling.

Christian Cage
Christian Cage Image Credits: Twitter

Christian: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Cage is 6’1″ and his billed weight is 212 lbs. He was born on November 30, 1973 and currently the former two times WWE World Heavyweight Champion is 49 year old. He started his WWE career as a Tag Team wrestler, but later he also earned massive success as a singles wrestler as well.

Christian Early Life

Cage was born on November 30, 1973 and currently he is 49 year old. Kitchener, Ontario, Canada is the place where Christian born. He is the son of Canadian mother Carol and American father Randy Reso. He played Ice Hockey as a child and he had also been a childhood professional wrestling fan. His fellow professional wrestler Edge had been his best friend for a long time.

Who is Christian

Christian is a Canadian professional wrestler who has been active in the world of professional wrestling for nearly three decades. He has worked in almost all the major professional wrestling promotion and has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently, he is working in All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Christian WWE Debut

Cage made his WWE debut at the Breakdown: In Your House where he distracted Edge during his match with Owen Hart and he revealed his alliance with Gangrel. On the very next pay per view event which was Judgment Day: In Your House, he made his in ring debut where he challenged Taka Michinoku for the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship. He won the mentioned Championship in his debut match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Cage started his professional wrestling career back in 1994. Christian Cage was the early ring name he had. It is said that his ring name was a combination of the names of actors Christian Slater and Nicolas Cage. He worked in various independent circuit promotions in America and even in Japan. He was active on the independent circuit for four long years.

Early WWE Days

In 1998 he got the biggest call of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. He made his WWE debut during the Breakdown: In Your House event where he distracted his real life best friend Edge during his match against Owen Hart and revealed his alliance with Gangrel.

Light Heavyweight Champion

On the very next pay per view event of WWE which was Judgment Day: In Your House Cage got the opportunity to challenge for the Light Heavyweight Championship against Taka Michinoku. He defeated Taka to win the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship at the mentioned event and it was also his debut match. He dropped the Championship to Gillberg just a month later.

Christian
Christian. Image Credits: Twitter

The Brood

Soon he was given the character of a Vampire and he teamed up with Gangrel and his real life best friend Edge. Together they were famously known as The Brood. The faction did not continue for long but it became quite famous among the fans mostly because of its iconic theme song. Later, The Brood became a part of the Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness faction, but this storyline did not continue for long either.

Edge & Christian

After the end of The Brood and the Ministry of Darkness storyline, Cage and Edge started working as a tag team. Together they were famously known as Edge & Christian or simply E&C. They were one of the best tag teams of the Attitude Era. They were present in some of the biggest Tag Team matches of the mentioned time period. They had also win a total of seven times WWE Tag Team champions.

Professional Information Table

 

Ring Name

  

Christian, Christian Cage
 

Christian Nick Names

  

Captain Charisma
 

Profession(s)

  

Professional Wrestler
 

Christian Height

  

6’1”
 

Christian Weight

  

212 lbs.
 

Relationship Status

  

Divorced
 

Christian Net Worth

  

$4 Million
 

Christian Eye Color

  

Blue
 

Hair Color

  

Blonde
 

Wrestling Debut

 

1994
 

Mentor

  

*
 

Christian Signature Moves

  

Cloverleaf, Diving European uppercut, Diving crossbody, Flapjack
 

Finishing Move(s)

  

Killswitch/Unprettier
 

Theme Song / Christian Song / Christian Music

  

Take Over (AEW)
 

Catchphrases

  

*

 

 
Christian
Christian. Image Credits: Twitter

Christian Net Worth & Salary

Cage is one of the longest serving workers in the world of professional wrestling and he has been active in the world of wrestling for nearly 3 decades. According to reports from various media sources, the net worth of Cage estimated to be somewhere around $4 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $300,000 from AEW right now.

Christian Family

Cage was born on November 30, 1973 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. He was the son of a Canadian mother Carol and an American father Randy Reso. He lived in various places like Huntsville and East Luther-Grand Valley. He also lived in Orangeville, where he met his best friend and Tag Team Partner Edge for the first time.

Championships and Accomplishments

Cage has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He has won almost every type of championship from all the prestigious promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He had been a two times WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a WWE Triple Crown champion and a Grand Slam champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

 

 

 

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE)

 World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), ECW Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (4 times), WWF European Championship (1 time), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWF Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWF World Tag Team Championship (9 times) – with Edge (7), Lance Storm (1) and Chris Jericho (1), 23rd Triple Crown Champion, 11th Grand Slam Champion
Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW TNT Championship (1 time, current)

ECWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time)

ICW Street Fight Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sexton Hardcastle

NWA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Impact World Championship (1 time), Gauntlet for the Gold (2008 – TNA World Heavyweight Championship), TNA Year End Awards (2 times)

IWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Earl the Orderly

Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (2000) with Edge vs. The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz in a triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, Match of the Year (2001) with Edge vs. The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WrestleMania X-Seven, Ranked No. 7 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2007, Ranked No. 454 of the top 500 greatest wrestlers in the PWI Years in 2003

Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (2000) with Edge, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2006) TNA reverse battle royal on the October 26, 2006 episode of Impact!
Records Two times WWE World Heavyweight Champion, three times World Champion in TNA Wrestling
Christian Cage
Christian Cage. Image Credits: Twitter

Personal life & Lifestyle

Cage has an excellent relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and together they are the best of friends of each other. They met each other for the first time in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada where they were neighbors of each other. They grew up together and they were always really close to each other. Together they have worked in various wrestling promotions.

Personal Information Table

 

Christian Real Name / Full Name

  

William Jason Reso
 

Birth Date     

 

  

November 30, 1973
 

Christian Age

  

49
 

Relationship Status

  

Divorced
 

Zodiac Sign

  

Sagittarius
 

Birthplace

  

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
 

Nationality

  

Canadian
 

Hometown

  

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
 

School/College/University

  

Orangeville District Secondary School,
 

Educational Qualification

  

Graduate
 

Religion

  

Christianity
 

Christian Ethnicity

  

White
 

Current Residence

  

Unknown
 

Hobbies

  

*
 

Christian Tattoo

  

One tattoo on left arm
Christian
Christian. Image Credits: Twitter

Christian Movies and TV Shows

Cage has appeared in multiple movies and television series but mostly as a guest star. His first television appearance took place in 2006 when he appeared in Casino Cinema. His movie debut was in 2007 when he appeared in the featured film Shoot ‘Em Up. He played a major role in 2020 movie Cagefighter: Worlds Collide.

Christian Wife

Cage married Denise Hartmann who is a German model. The duo met each other for the first time when WWE was doing their England tour. In May 21 they got married to each other. They lived together for nearly 2 decades but unfortunately, in 2020 they decided to get divorced. Together the couple had one son.

Post Attitude Era Career

Further Tag Team Success

Throughout the Attitude Era, Cage and Edge kept on working as a tag team. After the end of the Attitude Era, WWE introduced the brand new brand split during the early days of the Ruthless Aggression era. Edge and Cage were separated into two different brands. Edge started working on SmackDown as Cage became a part of RAW.

Even after getting separated from E&C, Cage was still being treated as a team wrestler. At first, he worked as a part of The Un Americans faction and he won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time with Lancs Storm while being a member of this team. Later he formed a tag team with Chris Jericho and the duo won the Tag Team Championship too. Cage and Jericho had been an excellent tag team at the time.

Singles Success

After WrestleMania XIX, Cage started working as a solo wrestler and he had been treated mostly as a mid card star. His focus always remained on the Intercontinental Championship. Cage had won the WWE Intercontinental Championship for a total of four times and he had been one of the biggest attractions of the mid card of Monday night RAW throughout the Ruthless Aggression Era.

TNA Wrestling

Cage remained under contract with WWE until 2005 and after his contract expired, he signed with TNA Wrestling and this was the first time in his career that he had been treated as a main event star. He won multiple championships in TNA Wrestling including three world titles. He kept on working in TNA Wrestling until 2008 and he is still considered one of the biggest main eventers of TNA Wrestling ever.

Return to WWE

In 2009, Cage made his return to WWE and this was the first time in his WWE career that he had been treated as a main event star. He won multiple World Championships in this second run in WWE including 2 world heavyweight Championships and also won the ECW Championship two times. During that time he also suffered multiple injuries which forced him to announce his first retirement.

Christian Cage
Christian Cage Image Credits: Twitter

Recent Days, AEW

In June 2020 he made his in ring return and he had an excellent feud with The Viper Randy Orton. In 2021 he left WWE and made a short return to Impact Wrestling. In the same year, he made his AEW debut and he is still signed with the promotion. Currently, he is holding the TNT Championship of the promotion and even at the age of 49 he is doing an excellent job.

Iconic Quotes From Christian

“Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player of all-time, I don’t think there is any debate about that. If you look at the records he holds, they’ll never be broken or touched. He wasn’t the biggest, wasn’t the fastest, and didn’t have the hardest shot, but no one saw the game developing the way he saw the game develop.”

“I did go to TNA when I left WWE briefly in 2005 for three years. When I went there, it was solely to prove to myself, even if it was on a smaller platform that I could carry main event matches, programmes, and promos and be the face of a show. I needed to do that. I needed to gain that confidence and go back and be able to do it.”

“With The Brood, it was cool because it had the music, it had the different look and at the time reality-based characters were really starting to take the forefront as opposed to the cartoon character stuff that you’d seen in the past. We were already into the Attitude era. It was kind of a gimmick, but it was a cool gimmick. It wasn’t corny.”

“I think the free agent process is a little bit different because other major pro sports like the NBA or NHL, you’re looking at 30 teams. You have 30 options. You don’t really have that in this industry. There is one name that stands above all else, and that’s WWE. So to really be on top, that’s where you have to apply your trade.”

“It’s kinda like Hulk Hogan whereas any time Hogan walks into a room, he’s got that distinctive look. Everybody, whether you’re a wrestling fan or not, you know who he is. Chuck has that same thing. Whether you’re an MMA fan or not, he’ll walk into a room and everyone goes, ‘Oh, that’s Chuck Liddell.’”

“The cool thing about WWE is it’s like entertainment boot camp. You’re performing in front of a live audience, a different audience every night. You’re doing promos in the ring. You’re doing talking segments in the back. You’re wrestling. You’re performing. It’s everything all rolled into one.”

“I always said to myself when I walked into the arena ‘today they’re going to know how good I am’ and that was the attitude I carried with me every single time and just felt like at the end, you can’t hold talent down. If you have it, eventually it’s going to shine through and you just have to keep pushing.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Christian

Cage had a very long career in the world of professional wrestling and he had some excellent rivalries throughout his career. One of the biggest Rivals of his career remained the former 14 times WWE World Champion Randy Orton. Shelton Benjamin had also been a big rival of Cage. They are rivalry had been extremely underrated but it was very entertaining.

Christian
Christian Image Credits: Twitter

But the biggest rival of his career has to be his real life best friend Edge. The duo started their career as a tag team and the wrestling world wants to recognize them more as a team. But they have a big rivalry with each other. They have presented Some excellent matches together as well. Edge will always remain one of the biggest rivals of Cage.

Christian Injury

Cage had to suffer multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career and some of the injuries had been really gruesome. He suffered a concussion in March 2014 during a fatal 4 way match in WWE and this concussion fourth him to announce his retirement. Fortunately, he was able to make his in ring return in 2019 and currently he is active in All Elite Wrestling.

Other Details

Apart from movies and television series, Cage has appeared in countless wrestling video games as playable characters. He is first video game appearance was back in 1999 when he appeared in WWF Attitude as a playable character. His latest appearance was in the inaugural AEW video game AEW Fight Forever.

 

Christian Salary

  

$300,000
 

Brand Endorsements

  

*
 

Sponsors

  

*
 

Charity

  

Various Charities
Christian Cage
Christian Cage. Image Credits: Twitter

Social Media Accounts

Cage is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 319K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Christian Instagram.

Christian Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss %
1PW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%)
AEW 20 (60.61%) 0 (0.00%) 13 (39.39%)
FCW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)
HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%)
Impact Wrestling 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%)
JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%)
NEW 7 (77.78%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (22.22%)
NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%)
NWE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%)
OVW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%)
ROH 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%)
TNA 57 (55.34%) 5 (4.85%) 41 (39.81%)
UPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%)
WWE 243 (46.20%) 13 (2.47%) 270 (51.33%)
WWF 199 (46.28%) 16 (3.72%) 215 (50.00%)
WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%)
TOTAL 538 (47.99%) 35 (3.12%) 548 (48.88%)
Christian Cage
Christian Cage. Image Credits: Twitter

Christian Manager

Cage had been managed by multiple big names throughout his professional wrestling career. From his real life best friend Edge to The Phenomenal AJ Styles, Cage has had Some excellent managers throughout his career. But one of the most important managers he had was Tyson Tomko, even though he is pretty much forgotten by the fans.

FAQS

Q. When did Christian start wrestling?

A. Christian started working in 1994

Q. How tall is Christian in feet?

A. Christian is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Christian manager?

A. Christian had been managed by multiple big names like Edge and AJ Styles. Tyson Tomko was one of the most important managers he ever had

Q. What is current Christian song?

A. Christian uses the song ‘Take Over’ in AEW

Q. Who is Christian mother?

A. Christian’s mother is Carol Reso

Q. Who is Christian father?

A. Christian’s father is Randy Reso

Q. Who is currently Christian girlfriend?

A. Christian is not in any relationship right now. He was previously married to German model Denise Hartmann whom he divorced in 2020.

Q. Who is Christian brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Christian worth?

A. Christian’s net worth is something around $4m

Q. How many times Christian won the WWE World title?

A. Christian had been a two times WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He had also been a former two times ECW Champion

Christian

Christian

WWE

