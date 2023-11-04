Crown Jewel 2023: Spoiler On Celebrity Segment Set For Annual WWE PLE

Crown Jewel 2023 is just a few hours away on the WWE calendar from the soil of Saudi Arabia where John Cena is scheduled to perform. While he will be looking forward to having his first solo PLE win in almost five years, another WWE franchise Roman Reigns will put his undisputed WWE Universal title on the line for the first time in almost three months.

More championship matches are set for Crown Jewel 2023 to load up the card of the show and give it a Wrestlemania-esque feel to it. This is the first stadium show under the newly functioning TKO banner and does want this show to be one of a kind. That being said, a local celebrity appearance is expected to happen at the PLE.

Crown Jewel 2023: Spoiler On Former Champion’s Return At WWE PLE

According to insider source BWE’s partner HMWP, Grayson Waller will appear on a special edition of Miz TV on tonight’s Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, and this segment will also feature a local Saudi Arabia celebrity,

“Scheduled now is a Miz TV segment with Grayson Waller and a famous local personality. There is no news about the character’s identity yet. But it is certain that he is not a football player!!”

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

The final set of words reaffirmed that Christian Ronaldo won’t be appearing in a WWE ring as rumored earlier for Crown Jewel 2023. But the source didn’t mention the exact name who could be appearing on the Saudi show.

The Miz is expected to play a big role in this segment at a point when he is on the verge of massive character change on WWE Raw. Heading into Crown Jewel 2023, BWE noted behind their private X account that WWE is currently considering this big transition for The Hollywood A-Lister. It was noted that he could turn babyface to join Team #DIY which would be a first-time instance in many years,

“Few ideas discussed over a potential Miz face turn working with DIY. Not confirmed yet though.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE Full Match Card

Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event takes place at Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4 and the full match card for the event is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

– Fatal-5-Way Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: – IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– Cody Rhodes vs. Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest

– Kick-Off Pre-Show Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh