Crown Jewel 2023: Spoiler On Former Champion’s Return At WWE PLE

WWE is gearing up to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience at Crown Jewel 2023 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The set reveal is yet to be done, officially but it looks insane as revealed on the internet. WWE is worried about the weather conditions ahead of the show as the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh is expected to receive a heavy downpour.

Moving on from this negative aspect, Crown Jewel 2023 is coming with a loaded card that doesn’t even need the star power of Brock Lesnar as both WWE franchise players John Cena and Roman Reigns will be performing on the show. Both the WWE Women’s Titles will be on the line while a former women’s tag champion could be back in a surprising capacity.

A couple of days ago, WrestleVotes reported that Kairi Sane’s return to WWE was imminent,

“After what feels like months of speculation, I’m told Kairi Sane has reappeared on the internal talent roster. Her return to the company is imminent.”

In an update on this situation, PWInsider has reported that Kairi Sane is now expected to return to WWE on tonight’s Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Saudi Arabia. There’s no update in which capacity the former champion would be back but we can only assume that the women’s title match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair could be an appropriate spot for her to make the re-entry into the WWE.

In the WWE, Kairi Sane won the 2017 Mae Young Classic, the NXT Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Asuka. The 35-year-old star then left the company to enjoy a stint in NJPW where she most infamously lost the women’s title to former WWE Star Sasha Banks at Wrestle Kingdom earlier this year.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE Full Match Card

Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event takes place at Mohammad Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4 and the full match card for the event is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

– Fatal-5-Way Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: – IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– Cody Rhodes vs. Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest

– Kick-Off Pre-Show Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh