Dana Brooke: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Dana Brooke is an American professional wrestler who mostly earned fame from her decade long career in WWE. She was one of the biggest attractions of the 24/7 division of WWE as she won the mentioned title 15 times in total. Currently, she is active in the TNA Wrestling promotion under the ring name Ash By Elegance.

Dana Brooke Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Brooke is 5’3” and her billed weight is 125 lbs. She was born on November 29, 1988 and currently, the former fifteen times WWE 24/7 Champion is 35 years old. She had a very strong background in bodybuilding and fitness which really helped her to gain success in the world of professional wrestling.

Dana Brooke Early Life

Brooke was born on November 29, 1988, and currently, she is 35 years old. Seven Hills, Ohio is the place where Dana Brooke born. At first, she started working as a diver and gymnast and later transitioned into bodybuilding and fitness competitions for 18 years. But she had to quit her bodybuilding career after she severely injured both her ankles.

Who is Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke WWE Debut

Brooke signed a contract with WWE back in 2013 and was assigned to the performance center of the promotion. Soon, she made her NXT debut and started working on the brand regularly. Her first appearance in the NXT took place back in July 2014 during the NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way in a backstage segment with Tyler Breeze.

Professional Wrestling Career

Signing with WWE

Brooke joined the world of professional wrestling in 2013 and she got a big opportunity as soon as she entered the wrestling business. She signed a developmental contract with WWE in the mentioned year and she was assigned to the the performance center of WWE. Later she got the opportunity to work in the NXT which was the developmental territory of WWE.

Television Debut

Brooke made her television debut at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way in July 2013. Her first appearance was in a backstage segment with Tyler Breeze. On the very next week, she made her in ring debut in a tag team match where she teamed up with Sasha Banks to take on the team of Alexa Bliss and Bayley. It was also her first ever wrestling match. She lost her first match.

Television In Ring Debut

Her first match on television was against Blue Pants in an episode of NXT, and she was victorious in her first match. Blue Pants is famous by the ring name of Leva Bates. One of her early major feuds was against Bayley and she even received a huge victory over the former NXT Women’s champion. It is still considered one of the biggest victories of her career.

Feud with Asuka

Soon, Brooks teamed up with Emma and one of their best feuds together was against Asuka. “The Empress of Tomorrow” just joined the promotion and the first feud she had was with Brooke and Emma. Asuka made her WWE in ring debut at the NXT TakeOver: Respect event of October 2015 by defeating Brooke by technical submission.

Final Days in the NXT

The feud continued as Asuka was challenged by Emma on the very next pay per view event of the NXT which was NXT TakeOver: London. Asuka was victorious here as well. Brooke remained on the corner of Emma during this feud and her matches. Brooke made her final appearance in The NXT in March 2016 and after that, she moved to the main roster.

Professional Information Table

Dana Brooke Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Brooke is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Reports also suggest that she earned something around $400,000 as her annual salary from WWE. Currently, she is active in TNA Wrestling, and her salary in the promotion is still not known.

Dana Brooke Family

Brooke was on November 29, 1988 in Seven Hills, Ohio, U.S. She was the daughter of Robin Sebera and Bruce Sebera. There is no information available whether she has any siblings. Last year, her mother went through a knee replacement surgery, Brooke revealed it on her Twitter and she requested the fans to pray for her mother.

Championships and Accomplishments

Brooke is not very successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. She only in WWE and she recently signed a professional contract with TNA Wrestling. In WWE, she won the WWE 24/7 Championship 15 times in total which is the second highest number of reigns of the mentioned title. 24/7 title was the lower mid card of WWE during its time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Personal life & Lifestyle

Brooke was one of the biggest attractions of the WWE 24/7 Championship division and she won the championship fifteen times in total. This is the second highest reign of the mentioned title alongside Akira Tozawa who also has 15 title reigns of the 24/7 title. R Truth won the title for the highest number of times as he won for a record 53 times.

Dana Brooke Real Name / Full Name Ashley Mae Sebera Birth Date November 29, 1988 Dana Brooke Age 35 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Seven Hills, Ohio Nationality American Hometown Seven Hills, Ohio School/College/University Kent State University, Holy Name High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Not known Dana Brooke Ethnicity American Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Fishing, Gymming Dana Brooke Tattoo *

Dana Brooke Movies and TV Shows

Brooke never considered acting as a professional career and there is no record of whether she has ever appeared in any movies or television series. Before joining the wrestling world, she had a career in bodybuilding and as a fitness model. She has excellent records in bodybuilding as she achieved multiple championship successes.

Dana Brooke Husband

Brooke was previously in a relationship with American bodybuilder Dallas McCarver but he passed away in August, 2017. Brooke remained in a relationship with him until his death. She also dated NBA professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom from 2018 to 2019. Currently, she has been married to Cuban boxer Ulysses Diaz since 2022.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut

Brooke made her main roster debut in 2016 where she kept on teaming up with her NXT buddy Emma. She assisted Emma during her encounter with Becky Lynch and Brooke also made an instant impact on the main roster by defeating Becky Lynch soon after making her main roster debut. She received assistance from Emma to beat Lynch.

Teaming with Charlotte Flair

At the Extreme Rules event of 2016, Brooke helped Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. After this event, Brooke started working as a team with Charlotte Flair. She mostly worked as a side kick of ‘The Queen’ and she used to help her during her matches. She mostly worked as the manager of Charlotte Flair during that time.

Struggle

Slowly she became a lower mid card in WWE and struggled to receive regular bookings. WWE was slowly giving up hope on her and she almost had nothing to do after a point in the main roster. Ki participated in various matches like the first ever Royal Rumble match where she could survive for only three minutes.

Success on the 24/7 Division

After a couple of years of the introduction of the WWE 24/7 Championship, Brooke became a big attraction of this Championship. It was a lower mid card Championship which remained in existence for around three and half years. Brooke finally got something to do after she was introduced in this Championship segment. She won this championship for 15 times in total.

Recent Days, TNA Wrestling

In November 2022 WWE decided to defunct this championship and after the death of this title, once again Brooke almost had nothing to do. She openly admitted her disappointment on the death of this Championship. She believed that WWE should have used this title as a mid card championship for women. In September 2023, Brooke was released from WWE. In early 2024 she signed with TNA Wrestling and now she is going by the name Ash by Elegance in the promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Dana Brooke

“You have to make the most of any time you are given, and any opportunity I’m given, whether it was as Charlotte Flair’s protege, standing up against Ronda Rousey, being the statistician of Titus Worldwide, I want to show my range.”

“It really hurt my heart because ‘WWE Fastlane’ was in Cleveland, Ohio and I was on the road shows on Friday and Saturday, and then Cleveland was my hometown and we had ‘Fastlane’ there and I looked on my travel app and it said: Friday booked, Saturday booked and then Sunday not booked and I was like, you have got to be kidding me?”

“When I came up to the main roster, it was such a different transition in seeing people pass you before your eyes. It just takes a toll on your heart because you’re like ‘what am I doing wrong? What can I do better? How can I be where they are?”

“In life, you’re always going to have obstacles put in your path and I am a prime example of from when I was a little girl to where I am now, you control your own destiny.”

“In my mind, I think Lacey Evans and I work great together. She always pushes me to the best of my abilities. When we can come together I feel like we’re a very dominant team.”

“In college, where I graduated with a Fashion Merch & Business & Bachelors of Science Degree, I was bored. I just couldn’t work a nine-to-five job.”

“When I was in NXT, I was able to compete in the IFBB professional bodybuilding industry, and I took so much pride in that.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Dana Brooke

Brooke had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars of WWE throughout her wrestling career. During her early career in the NXT, she had an excellent rivalry with “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka. During this rivalry, she was working as a team with the Australian professional wrestler Emma. Both of them had a feud with Asuka together and both of them lost to the Japanese professional wrestler.

In the main roster, Brooke did not have many feuds as she never received a very strong push in either SmackDown or RAW. One of her earliest feuds in the main roster was against Becky Lynch and she also received a huge victory over the Irish Lass Kicker during this feud. When she was competing for the 24/7 championship, she had a number of feuds for the title against the likes of Tamina and Nikki Cross.

Dana Brooke Injury

Brooke suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. One of the worst injuries she ever faced was from November 2020, which forced WWE to pull her from the Survivor Series event of the mentioned year for which she was scheduled. To put the injury on screen, WWE brought an angle where she got attacked by Reckoning (Mia Yim) to legitimize the injury.

Other Details

Brooke has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was back in WWE 2K17 and since then, she has appeared in each and every WWE video game since WWE 2K23 as playable characters. She was dropped in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series since she was released from the promotion in September 2023.

Dana Brooke Social Media Accounts

Brooke is active on Twitter and Instagram, however, her Twitter account is not verified, but it is believed to be her original account. Her Twitter account has a total following of 695.3K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 1.1 million. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Dana Brooke Twitter, Dana Brooke Instagram.

Dana Brooke Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 26 (32.50%) 2 (2.50%) 52 (65.00%) TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 104 (35.74%) 5 (1.72%) 182 (62.54%) TOTAL 131 (35.22%) 7 (1.88%) 234 (62.90%)

Dana Brooke Manager

Brooke might not have been managed by any professional manager but she was regularly managed by the Australian professional wrestler Emma during her NXT days and her early days on the main roster. Emma and Brooke used to manage each other during their matches when the duo worked as a team in WWE.

FAQS

Q. When did Dana Brooke start wrestling?

A. Dana Brooke started working in 2014

Q. How tall is Dana Brooke in feet?

A. Dana Brooke is 5’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Dana Brooke manager?

A. Dana Brooke does not have a manager, however, she had been managed by various names previously like the Australian professional wrestler Emma

Q. What is current Dana Brooke song?

A. Dana Brooke uses the song ‘See You’ in WWE

Q. Who is Dana Brooke mother?

A. Dana Brooke’s mother is Robin Sebera

Q. Who is Dana Brooke father?

A. Dana Brooke’s father is Brue Sebera

Q. Who is currently Dana Brooke girlfriend?

A. Dana Brooke is currently married to Cuban boxer Ulysses Diaz

Q. Who is Dana Brooke brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Dana Brooke worth?

A. Dana Brooke’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 title?

A. Dana Brooke had been a fifteen times WWE 24/7 Champion