Elimination Chamber 2024: Ex WWE Champion To Return At International PLE?

It’s been months that we have seen veteran WWE Star Sheamus on TV and there are chances that we might get to see him at Elimination Chamber 2024. Previous speculations suggested that the former WWE Champion was supposed to return in time for Royal Rumble 2024 in late January but things got postponed in due course.

We saw Sheamus one last time on WWE TV on the August 18th episode of Smackdown, where he lost to WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a first-time-ever match. Edge departed the WWE after that match while Sheamus got sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

In the latest update provided by ProWrestlingScoops regarding Sheamus’ injury situation, it’s been reported that the Irish WWE Star has been cleared to return to in-ring action and WWE Officials are possibly discussing plans for him to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event.

The source didn’t specify the capacity that the Irish WWE Superstar could be entering upon his return to the scene at Elimination Chamber 2024. For obvious reasons, the Men’s Chamber match could be a suitable option but all the qualifiers are done for on Raw and Smackdown, confirming the six participants of the bout that will determine the challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 40.

In early January, PWInsider Elite indicated that there has been “some talk” about Sheamus coming back but nothing was definitively heard. Then in the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Sheamus is expected back sometime within the next few weeks in that same timespan.

This essentially confirmed that Sheamus will be ready for a return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match which was scheduled for January 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. However, that didn’t happen and fans couldn’t help wondering about his contract status with the company which was up in early 2024. Time will tell whether we get to see him perform at Elimination Chamber 2024.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 24 in Perth, Australia. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect