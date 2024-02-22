Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker Arrives In Australia For WWE PLE

WWE Universe is amped up with the anticipation of getting another international outing in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024. Two separate chamber matches will be there on the card with Wrestlemania 40 implications. That being said, WWE Superstars have already reached the country to hype things up.

As seen in videos on social media, the WWE crew has arrived in Australia for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event. A video has surfaced where The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Bobby Lashley were seen arriving in the country.

Fans are excited to have The Undertaker onboard around the PLE but he won’t be appearing on the show as he is there for his 1 deadMAN Show tour. He will have 4 shows over there from February 23 to 29. He isn’t currently booked to appear at Elimination Chamber 2024 but one can never rule out a surprise appearance.

The Undertaker is a professional wrestling legend who is often considered the greatest of all time by a portion of the WWE fanbase. He has long been retired from the WWE but when the time requires, he shows up on TV to give us goosebumps. The pop culture icon is under contract with the WWE on a lifetime basis which also keeps the chances alive to see him in one last match if concrete plans are available.

Touting his presence in Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024, The Phenome wrote the following on his Instagram story after arriving in the country, “Rest up, Perth! Friday… it’s on!!!”

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Australia. The updated match card for the show is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect