sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker Arrives In Australia For WWE PLE

Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker Arrives In Australia For WWE PLE

Arindam Pal

Feb 22, 2024 at 2:25 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker Arrives In Australia For WWE PLE

WWE Universe is amped up with the anticipation of getting another international outing in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024. Two separate chamber matches will be there on the card with Wrestlemania 40 implications. That being said, WWE Superstars have already reached the country to hype things up.

As seen in videos on social media, the WWE crew has arrived in Australia for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event. A video has surfaced where The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Bobby Lashley were seen arriving in the country.

Update On Bron Breakker’s Mega Push On WWE Main Roster For Next 1 Year

Fans are excited to have The Undertaker onboard around the PLE but he won’t be appearing on the show as he is there for his 1 deadMAN Show tour. He will have 4 shows over there from February 23 to 29. He isn’t currently booked to appear at Elimination Chamber 2024 but one can never rule out a surprise appearance.

Cody Rhodes Touted To Be Seth Rollins’ Girlfriend Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The Undertaker is a professional wrestling legend who is often considered the greatest of all time by a portion of the WWE fanbase. He has long been retired from the WWE but when the time requires, he shows up on TV to give us goosebumps. The pop culture icon is under contract with the WWE on a lifetime basis which also keeps the chances alive to see him in one last match if concrete plans are available.

Touting his presence in Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024, The Phenome wrote the following on his Instagram story after arriving in the country, “Rest up, Perth! Friday… it’s on!!!”

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Australia. The updated match card for the show is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

Tagged:

elimination chamber

The Undertaker

Undertaker

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Wrestlemania 40: Multiple Ladder Matches Discussed For WWE PLE?
Wrestlemania 40: Multiple Ladder Matches Discussed For WWE PLE?

Feb 28, 2024, 1:06 PM

Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio
Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio

Feb 28, 2024, 1:01 PM

The Rock Confirmed For More WWE Smackdown Episodes Before Wrestlemania 40
The Rock Confirmed For More WWE Smackdown Episodes Before Wrestlemania 40

Feb 27, 2024, 2:32 PM

Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024
Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Feb 26, 2024, 7:40 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On Two Big Matches For April WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On Two Big Matches For April WWE PLE

Feb 26, 2024, 7:11 PM

How Becky Lynch Made History At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE?
How Becky Lynch Made History At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE?

Feb 26, 2024, 2:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy