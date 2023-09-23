Finn Balor: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Finn Balor is an Irish professional wrestler who is currently active on the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE. He is currently working as the leader of The Judgement Day which is one of the most famous factions of WWE right now. Balor has been active in WWE for a decade and he is one of the biggest names of the promotion right now.

Balor has worked in multiple big promotion before joining WWE and he had been extremely successful outside of WWE even before joining the promotion. He has worked in both NXT and WWE and has won championships from both brands. Apart from America, he has worked in Europe and in Japanese professional wrestling promotions as well. He was also the leader of the Bullet Club at a point.

Finn Balor Height, Weight, Age & More:

Finn Balor is billed at 180 cm in WWE and he weighs 190 lbs. Balor loved watching WWE from his very childhood and he always wanted to be a professional wrestler. Right now, he is 42 year old and definitely has a lot to offer to the wrestling world. He is also the current leader of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor Early Life

Finn Balor aka Fergal Devitt was born on 25 July 1981 and he is currently 42 year old. Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland is where Finn Balor born. He also loved playing football and Gaelic football. He had been a childhood wrestling fan and he grew up watching WWE. He also loved watching World of Sport which is a British Sports series. Growing up his goal was always to be a professional wrestler

Who is Finn Balor

Finn Balor is a WWE star who is currently active on the RAW brand of the promotion. He is an Irish professional wrestler who has worked in various big wrestling promotions from all over the world and won multiple prestigious Championships. He is one of the top stars not only of WWE but in the whole world of professional wrestling. He is one of the biggest attractions of Monday Night RAW right now

WWE Debut

Balor made his WWE debut in 2013 and started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. He had been extremely successful in the NXT and worked in the brand for 3 long years before making his main roster debut in 2016. He had been a multi time NXT champion during his two different NXT runs. In both runs he got to win one NXT tutle each

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Balor started his professional wrestling career at a very young age of 22. He worked thoroughly on the Independent circuit of various countries. He was extremely successful among all the independent circuits he worked in. He had been one of the biggest attractions of New Japan Pro Wrestling where he worked for eight consecutive years.

NXT

In 2013 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Upon joining WWE, he started working on the development territory of the promotion which is NXT. Before working in WWE he was famously known as Prince Devitt. He got renamed in WWE and what is the famous ring name Finn Balor.

He worked in the NXT for three consecutive years before joining the main roster and was extremely successful in the development territory of the promotion and he was one of the most famous stars of the NXT during his time with the brand. He also won the NXT Championship one time during his first run in the NXT. He returned to the NXT once again at a point but we would talk about it in a while

Main Roster Debut – Universal Champion

In 2016 he became a part of the main roster during the WWE Draft which was arranged to start the second brand extension of WWE. He was presented as one of the top picks of the WWE draft. He got drafted to Monday nNight RAW and it was his direct main roster debut, as a draft of the red brand of the promotion.

By the time WWE was introducing their new World title of the promotion which was the WWE Universal title. They organized a tournament to crown the new Universal champion. Balor went on to win the tournament and became the inaugural WWE Universal champion. Needless to say, it was the biggest achievement of his career.

In this tournament, he defeated the life of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and he defeated both of them clean. But during his final match of the tournament against Seth Rollins he picked up an injury and could not continue his run as a champion. It was pretty unfortunate that he was forced to vacate the Championship due to the injury. We might get to see a different Finn Balor if he didn’t get injured at this vital point of his career

Injury

He made his return to action after a number of months but unfortunately he could never regain his main event push. He did, however, continue a run as a mid card. He had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as a one time WWE United States champion. There had been several reports during his mid card run that WWE did not have any big plans for the Irish professional wrestler during the time.

Finn Balor Net Worth & Salary

Currently, Finn Balor’s net worth is $3 million according to reports from firstsportz. The site also reports that his current salary is somewhere around $1 million. He might not one of the highest earners of WWE but earns more than a lot of top stars of the promotion.

Finn Balor Family

Balor currently lives in Orlando, Florida with his wife, Vero Rodriguez who is a Mexican Sports journalist and television host. Balor is originally from Ireland and he started his career on the European independent circuit. He is the son of Leonie and Fintan Devitt and also has four siblings.

Championships and Accomplishments

Balor won multiple big championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. In WWE, he had been the inaugural WWE Universal Heavyweight champion, he has also won multiple other prestigious championships. And outside of WWE, he has won champion ships from all over the world. He has also been a three times IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Balor lived in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland previously and he currently resides in Orlando, Florida along with his wife Vero Rodriguez. He has an older and three younger siblings. Balor and Vero Rodriguez got married in a private ceremony in Tulum. They are living a happy life together in 2019.

Finn Balor cars – Balor is also a big car enthusiast and currently, he owns a total of four cars. His Ferrari 458 Italia is worth $245,000. Apart from it, he owns a Lamborghini Huracan worth $210,000, Chevrolet Express Van worth $36,000, and a Mini Cooper S worth $27,000.

‘The Demon’ Finn Balor

Balor has an alternate gimmick called ‘The Demon’ which is extremely famous among the WWE fans. But he does not appear in this character very often. Balor remained undefeated as ‘The Demon’ until Extreme Rules 2021 where he was finally beaten by the hands of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 39, he appeared as The Demon at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell in a Cell against Edge, and he lost this match too.

Finn Balor Movies and TV Shows

Balor never appeared in any movies or television shows. He was never been very fond of seeking for a career apart from wrestling. He did, however, appeared in multiple videos as playable characters. He appeared in all the WWE games of WWE 2K series since WWE 2K16. He also appeared in WWE Battleground.

Finn Balor Wife

Finn Balor is currently married to Vero Rodriguez who is a famous Mexican model as well as a sports journalist and a television host. This celebrity duo got married to each other in Tulum, Mexico in 2019 and they are having a happy married life. Right now they live in Orlando, Florida.

The Judgment Day

Becoming the Leader of Judgment Day

In spite of working mostly as a babyface mid card, finally he got a big push last year after WrestleMania 38. Even though he might not get any Championship success but he had been present in the mid card scene since, and he had been excellent. After WrestleMania 38 he started a new storyline after he got involved in a feud with the Judgement Day.

Feud with Edge

After failing to succeed in feuding with the Judgement Day, he decided to join the Judgement Day itself. This was the first heel turn of Balor and it also was the beginning of his main event run. As soon as Balor joined The Judgment Day, the faction kicked out their original leader Edge and Balor was established as their new leader.

Balor continued to feud with Edge throughout the year and it continued until WrestleMania 39. They had a series of matches against each other and Balor even secured some big victories over the WWE Hall of Famer as well. But ultimately, Balor lost the feud, and their final match concluded at WrestleMania 39.

At WrestleMania 39, Balor brought his Demon persona into the ring and it was a Hell in a Cell match, something that is very uncommon in stage outside of Hell in a Cell PPV itself. It showed the seriousness of the feud and how much WWE has started to value Balor since he became the leader of the Judgement Day. He might have lost the feud to Edge, but the feud was a big boost for the Irish professional wrestler.

Feud with Seth Rollins

Recently he had a new feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was a long running feud but ultimately it was won by Seth Rollins and Balor did not get to taste the glory of the World Heavyweight Championship. A lot of fans still believe that Rollins should have dropped the title to Balor. He did an excellent job throughout turning heel so he pretty much deserved it.

But at this moment he is only 42 year old it is really not very late. We can definitely expect him to win either of the two World titles of WWE in the near future. There is one thing wrong with Triple H’s as the creative in charge, wrestlers do not from their titles very often. Rollins had been a good champion but if he had dropped the title at least once to Balor, it would not have affected anything, but things could have become even more exciting.

Recent Days

After losing the feud to Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Balor and his faction The Judgment Day are involved in a new feud with multiple wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. This feud is pretty exciting as well and it is also the biggest attraction of Monday Night RAW.

Iconic Quotes From Finn Balor

“Going through secondary school in Ireland, everyone’s like, ‘What are you gonna do when you finish school? Go to college? Study business? Study electronics?’ I was like, ‘Well I kinda love wrestling, so I don’t see why I should want to study anything else except wrestling.’ For me, it was a no brainer.”

“I’ve been in opening matches of pay-per-views. I’ve been in main events of pay-per-views, and the same mentality is applied to both, and that is, ‘To this point, this is the biggest match of my life, and I’m gonna go out there and give it everything I have.”

“When kids tune in and see Jordan Devlin, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang on the WWE Network, and then they see a poster at the town hall for their local wrestling show, they’re gonna say, ‘Oh my God, that’s Pete Dunne. I wanna go see him.”

“I often find out, once people have trained, you can never really re-train. When you get trained, you learn to lock up; you learn a wrist lock and, okay, onto the next thing, onto the next thing. You never really go back to the fundamentals.”

“Wrestling has a funny way of regenerating itself, and I’m sure, in the past, a lot of people have asked questions about ‘Who’s going to replace Sami Zayn in the locker room?’ or ‘Who’s going to replace Kevin Owens in the locker room?’ People always step in.”

“I came up in the U.K., which is a very catch-as-catch-can style, and then I somehow ended up in Japan and spent eight years there learning strong style. I got to spend some time in Mexico learning the lucha libre style, and the WWE is a hybrid style of everything mixed together.”

“I didn’t realize how much the paint was going to affect how I moved and how I walked. And it wasn’t something that consciously happened. It was because the first time I’d done it was a Tokyo Dome show, I want to say in 2013-14, and I walked out there, and I was a completely different person.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Finn Balor

Balor has had a lot of big feuds throughout his career. One of the biggest rivals in the recent days of his career was the WWE Hall of Famer Edge. This feud started when Balor joined the Judgement Day and kicked The Rated R Superstar out of the group. The feud continued until WrestleMania 39 where the duo faced each other inside Hell in a Cell.

Another recent feud he had was against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and it was one of the best feuds he had in the recent years. It had references from the past which made things even better. Balor ultimately lost the fluid but it presented him in a very strong and excellent way. He gets to win World championships in the future.

Finn Balor Injury

Balor faced multiple injuries throughout his career, but thankfully he is doing a very good job in the recent days. One of the biggest injuries of his career that affected things a lot was the one he faced in 2016 after becoming the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Not only he had to vacate the championship but it also killed his main event push almost forever. In the recent days, he has been portrayed as a top star but he is not winning any championships really.

Other Details

Balor is also a first-degree black belt in IBF submission wrestling; an information which is not enough known about him the former WWE Universal Champion. He is a big football fan and he follows English Premier League regularly. He is a big fan of English football club Tottenham Hotspurs.

Finn Balor Social Media Accounts

Finn Balor is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.8 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 5 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Finn Balor Twitter, Finn Balor Instagram.

Finn Balor Win Loss Record

Finn Balor Manager

Finn Balor never had a regular manager in WWE and he had mostly been a solo wrestler until he became the leader of the Judgment Day. After joining the Judgment Day, the other members of the faction accompany him and remain on the ringside during his matches to cheer him and provide help.

FAQS

Q. When did Finn Balor start wrestling?

A. Finn Balor started working in 2003

Q. How tall is Finn Balor in feet?

A. Finn Balor is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Finn Balor manager?

A. Finn Balor does not have a manager, however, his Judgment Day teammate accompanies him and remains on the ringside during his matches

Q. What is current Finn Balor song?

A. Finn Balor uses the song ‘Catch your Breath’ and ‘I am Danger’

Q. Who is Finn Balor mother?

A. Finn Balor’s mother was Leonie Devitt

Q. Who is Finn Balor father?

A. Finn Balor’s father was Fintan Devitt

Q. Who is currently Finn Balor girlfriend?

A. Finn Balor is currently married to Mexican sports journalist and model Vero Rodriguez

Q. Who is Finn Balor brother?

A. Finn Balor has four siblings in total. One of them Anne-Marie who is his sister

Q. How much is Finn Balor worth?

A. Finn Balor’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Balor won the NXT title?

A. Balor had been a two times NXT Champion