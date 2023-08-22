The Champ John Cena will be here in India! To entertain the biggest audience under its fanbase, WWE has now confirmed the presence of the greatest of all time as the headliner of the Superstar Spectacle 2023 edition.

During the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE has announced that the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion will make his return to TV on the September 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It’s likely that WWE will have a big announcement in store on that night as they will be traveling to India for the WWE Superstar Spectacle event on September 8. John Cena’s opponent for the show will also probably be announced on SmackDown.

John Cena may not wrestle at WWE India Live Event

It should also be noted that John Cena’s addition to Superstar Spectacle doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be wrestling as WWE hasn’t announced the match card. Given it’s a non-televised event, they might want to wait until the very last minute to confirm things.

September 1 episode of Smackdown will mark the return of The Cenation Leader for the first time since Money in the Bank on July 1 in the United Kingdom. His last match took place at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory in a United States Championship match.

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @JohnCena is set to make a return to WWE next month! pic.twitter.com/UwBk4k9G9z — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2023

Since John Cena is heavily involved with his Hollywood career, there’re chances that he might not be allowed to wrestle due to those projects’ insurance policies much like the same reason that has barred The Rock from in-ring competition.

Otherwise, his passion for the wrestling business would easily make him wrestle at Superstar Spectacle much like his last visit in India that came almost seventeen years ago as the WWE Champion in 2006.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio in May, the former WWE franchise player stated that he wishes to wrestle in a full-time schedule with WWE today. But it won’t be a smart option for his body at the age of 46 as he’s doing this for over two decades.

With John Cena’s return confirmed for Superstar Spectacle, it’s very likely that this show will be filmed unlike the non-televised house shows around the United States. WWE could also broadcast it as a special event much like the 2021 edition of Superstar Spectacle from ThunderDome.

Except for John Cena, the other members of the SmackDown roster aren’t expected to be a part of this India event as it falls on a Friday night when the roster needs to be in the USA for the September 8 Friday Night SmackDown TV taping on FOX.

Apart from veteran, Raw Superstars like World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER, Becky Lynch, Natalya and more will be in attendance.