Lola Vice Makes First Remark After Unsuccessful 2023 Breakout Contract

It was in late October that Lola Vice got the biggest win of her young WWE career depending on which she expected to become a champion. Her chances seemed bright during the latest NXT premium live event that went down, last night. But ultimately, she failed to prevail and lost the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament contract earned at the Halloween Havoc night.

In a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez to retain the title. Originally, Lyra was scheduled to defend against the former champion in Perez in a singles contest at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 but Lola Vice joined the match mid-way by cashing in her NXT Breakout Tournament contract to make it a triple threat.

However, Lyra came out on top and with that another story was born around an unsuccessful contract cash-in during a title match. Since that match, Lola Vice broke her silence on Twitter, stating that she’s far from finished. The 25-year-old star hinted that she will continue to go after the championship,

”It’s not over.”

Tatum Paxley initially made efforts to stop Lola Vice from the cash-in but she was unsuccessful, and the title match was turned into a triple threat. While the former MMA star initially dominated the bout, an unsuccessful attack by Tatum created an opening for Lyra Valkyria who delivered her finisher on Vice to pick up the win and retain her title at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Lola Vice earned praise for her efforts at Vengeance Day

According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, it was reported that all three women in the Women’s Championship bout at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 received good reviews backstage, especially Lola Vice,

”The NXT Women’s Championship Match was very well received backstage, with praise for all three women involved, especially Lola Vice.”

This report essentially indicates that Lola Vice possibly getting more opportunities at the NXT Women’s Title, shortly. Previously, she got the golden ticket to become a champion by winning the Breakout Tournament final over Kelani Jordan after toppling names like Dani Palmer and Karmen Petrovic in the early rounds.