Mia Yim: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Mia Yim is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. She is also known by the name of Michin in the promotion. She also worked on various independent circuit promotions and won multiple prestigious championships. Currently she is active on Friday night Smackdown and she is also a member of the famous stable named The Club.

Mia Yim Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Yim 5’7″ and her billed weight is 132 lbs. As a woman athlete, her physique is ideal for professional wrestling and she always receives very strong bookings wherever she works. She was born on April 16, 1989 and currently, the Friday Night Smackdown star is 34 year old.

Mia Yim Early Life

Yim was born on April 16, 1989 and currently she is 34 year old. Los Angeles, California is the place where Mia Yim born. Her mother was Korean and her father was an African American. Her father worked in the military before a career as an FBI special agent and according to the sensitive nature of his work, her father was very strict during her childhood. She played volleyball during her school days.

Mia Yim WWE Debut

Yim made her WWE febut back in 2014 as a rosebud for Adam Rose. Her first in ring appearance in WWE took place in 2017 when she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She defeated Sarah Logan in the first round but got eliminated by Shayna Baszler on the very next round. She made her NXT debut in 2018 and in 2020 she made her main roster debut in an episode of Monday Night RAW as a member of the Retribution stable.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Yim had been a wrestling fan from his very childhood and she joined a wrestling school to train for professional wrestling at the age of 18. The school was situated in Manassas, Virginia. She trained for 18 long months and she made her in ring debut on August 22, 2009. From the very first day of joining the wrestling world, she adopted the ring name Mia Yim.

Independent Circuit

Initially, she worked on the independent circuit promotions of Virginia. The first promotion outside of Virginia to allow her to work was Jersey All Pro Wrestling JAPW. She faced some of the regular names of the promotion like Annie Social, Angeldust, and Brittany Force. Yim was pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

Ring of Honor

She met Daizee Haze during the time who helped her to train for Ring Of Honor Wrestling Academy. Soon she started working in the mentioned promotion as a valet during the early days of her Ring Of Honor career. She also started working in the ring and she faced some of the top names in the wrestling world like MsChif and Sara Del Rey.

Success on the Independent Circuit

She also kept on working on the independent circuit and she won many championships from all over the indies. She even worked outside of the United States as she traveled to Japan and Mexico to work on promotions from the mentioned countries. In the United States, she worked on some of the top independent circuit promotions like Combat Zone Wrestling and Shimmer.

TNA Wrestling

In 2010 she got a big call as she got to sign a professional contract with TNA Wrestling. She had been pretty successful in the mentioned promotion as she spent a total of seven years straight. See accomplished multiple prestigious championships and trophies in the promotion including the TNA Knockout Championship one time.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Mia Yim Mia Yim Nick Names Michin Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Mia Yim Height 5’7” Mia Yim Weight 132 lbs. Relationship Status Married Mia Yim Net Worth $5 Million Mia Yim Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black (Natural) Wrestling Debut 2009 Mentor * Mia Yim Signature Moves German Suplex, Pele Kick, Sitout Powerbomb, Boston Crab Finishing Move(s) Package Piledriver, Protect Ya Neck Theme Song / Mia Yim Song / Mia Yim Music I Am Catchphrases *

Mia Yim Net Worth & Salary

Yim is currently active on Friday Night Smackdown and she is also a member of the Club faction. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Yim is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Sources also suggest that she earns something around $100,000 as her annual salary in the promotion.

Mia Yim Family

Yim was born on April 16, 1989 in Los Angeles, California. She was the daughter of an African American father and a Korean mother. Her father was an FBI special agent, who worked in units for gangs, then missing and exploited children and cyber operations and due to the nature of his work he had been pretty strict with Yim when she was young.

Championships and Accomplishments

Yim has been active in WWE for five years and she has worked on all the major brands of the promotion. But surprisingly she could never win any Championship in the promotion yet. We can definitely expect her to win some titles in the future. She, however, won multiple prestigious championships on the independent circuit. She was one of the top stars of the Indies during her time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) BBC – 100 Women (2016) BTW Women’s Championship (1 time) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) NWA FUW Women’s Championship (1 time, inaugural) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 6 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2016 Shine Championship (1 time), Shine Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Leva Bates, Shine Tag Team Title Tournament (2014) TCW Women’s Championship (1 time) TNA Knockouts Championship (1 time), Queen of the Knockouts (2016), TNA World Cup (2016) – with Jeff Hardy, Jessie Godderz, Eddie Edwards and Robbie E Queen of Southside Championship (1 time) WrestleCrap – Gooker Award (2020) – as part of Retribution Records One time TNA Knockouts Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Yim was in a relationship with professional wrestler Jay Rios since 2013. But there relationship was not very fruitful as Yim revealed that she is a survivor of domestic violence. She publicly participated in awareness and advocacy in 2016 where she revealed the dark secret of her past relationship.

Personal Information Table

Mia Yim Real Name / Full Name Stephanie Hym Bell Birth Date April 16, 1989 Mia Yim Age 34 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Los Angeles, California Nationality American Hometown Los Angeles, California School/College/University James Madison High School Educational Qualification Degree on Information Technology Religion Christianity Mia Yim Ethnicity African American and Korean Current Residence Los Angeles, California Hobbies Not known Mia Yim Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Mia Yim Movies and TV Shows

Yim is a childhood wrestling fan and she always wanted to be a professional wrestler. She never considered acting as a professional career, however, she appeared in at least one movie. She appeared in The Main Event which is a 2020 sports comedy film based on professional wrestling. Many other wrestlers appeared in this movie.

Mia Yim Husband

Yim is currently married to her fellow professional wrestler Keith Lee. The couple got engaged in February 2021 and exactly after a year in February 2022 they got married. Keith Lee is a former WWE wrestler and he is a former NXT Champion. Currently, he is under contract with the All Elite Wrestling AEW. He won the AEW Tag Team Championship one time with Swerve Strickland.

Main Roster Success

Early WWE Days, Mae Young Classic

From 2014 to 2018, Yim made various appearances in WWE in various roles. From 2014 to 2015, she made multiple appearances as a rosebud for Adam Rose. In 2017, Yim participated in the inaugural Make Young Classic tournament. She defeated Sarah Logan in the first round but got eliminated by Shayna Baszler on the very next round.

NXT

In 2018 she finally earned a contract from WWE. Upon signing the contract with the promotion she started working on the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. She remained active in the NXT for a couple of years and she worked on various matches. She even challenged for the NXT women’s championship on multiple occasions, but she could never win the Championship.

Main Roster Debut, Retribution

In 2020 she got her first main roster call. WWE introduced a new faction called Retribution with Mustafa Ali being its leader. Yim was given a new role and character as a member of this faction and her new name was Reckoning. The faction was becoming pretty successful and the fans were loving it but for some reason, McMahon lost faith in factions and much like most of the factions of his later days, this one was choked off as well.

Release and Return

During the covid-19 pandemic, WWE released a lot of names from the promotion to adjust their budget. One of the unfortunate names was Yim. After getting released from the promotion she returned to Impact Wrestling and also on the independent circuit. But she did not have to spend a long time outside of WWE as the promotion called her back after Triple H became the Head of Creative of the promotion.

Recent Days

Upon returning to the promotion, she became a member of The Club faction led by AJ Styles. She also received pretty strong booking as she participated in the first ever women’s WarGames match in the main roster of WWE at the Survivor Series event of 2022. She is still active on Friday Night SmackDown but struggling to receive regular bookings.

Iconic Quotes From Mia Yim

“Everyone is their own superhero.”

“Michin Is A Nickname For Now, It’s Better Than Reckoning”

“That’s a great question because I don’t know [laughs.] I think it was initially a nickname. The whole time, I was told it was a nickname. The biggest thing that I want everyone to know is I’m okay with this name. Everything new, not everyone’s gonna like it. I get it, but I’m okay with this name. It’s better than Reckoning, so I’m not gonna complain about this name [laughs]. It’s a nickname now, and who knows, maybe in the future, it could transition to being my name. If it is, I’m okay with that too.”

“I just want everyone to know, you don’t have to see the building on fire. It’s okay. It’s also a challenge for me to make it work. It might not work now because for 12 years, I’ve been Mia Yim, so of course something different, something new, people [aren’t] gonna like it]. ‘Why are you changing something that’s not broken? It’s like okay, but this may be just a challenge. Let me see if I can get you to love Michin just as much as you love Mia Yim, if that were the case. All in all, I think it’s a nickname for now,”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Mia Yim

Yim did not have many rivalries in the main roster since she was struggling to receive regular bookings. But in the NXT she had some excellent feuds with some of the top names. One of her biggest rivals in the NXT was Shayna Baszler. Their best match took place in NXT TakeOver: Toronto where Yim challenged Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.

She returned to WWE in 2022 after spending a short time outside of the promotion. As soon as she returned to the promotion she started having a feud with Damage CTRL. She even became a part of the first ever WarGames match in the main roster that took place in the Survivor Series event of 2022. At this moment she is not a regular in the promotion but we can expect her to get better bookings in the future.

Mia Yim Injury

Yim suffered multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career. In 2019 she faced Io Shirai (Iyo Sky) in an episode of the NXT and it was a ladder match for WarGames advantage. Yim suffered a severe nose injury during this match. Unfortunately, she had to be taken out of the WarGames match and ultimately she was replaced by Dakota Kai. They brought a storyline angle to replace her with Kai in this match.

Other Details

Yim appeared in multiple professional wrestling video games as playable characters. Her first appearance was in WWE 2K20 which was a critical disaster. She also appeared in WWE 2K22 as a playable character and also in WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. She even appeared in AEW Fight Forever but as a DLC.

Mia Yim Social Media Accounts

Mia Yim is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a total following of 765K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Mia Yim Instagram.

Mia Yim Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AIW 5 (27.78%) 0 (0.00%) 13 (72.22%) Alpha-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bar Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Beyond/WWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Blitzkrieg! Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CZW 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) EVOLVE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) FIP 4 (57.14%) 1 (14.29%) 2 (28.57%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HOG/SCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Impact Wrestling 6 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (62.50%) JAPW 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) MLW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) NXT 66 (57.39%) 2 (1.74%) 47 (40.87%) NXT UK 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Prestige 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Pro Wrestling Respect 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) PWS 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) Queens Of Combat 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) RISE 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) SHIMMER 23 (37.10%) 0 (0.00%) 39 (62.90%) SHINE 16 (47.06%) 0 (0.00%) 18 (52.94%) Smash (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) STARDOM 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) TNA 27 (50.00%) 1 (1.85%) 26 (48.15%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCircus 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCon 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSU 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) WSU/CZW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 35 (54.69%) 3 (4.69%) 26 (40.63%) WWNLive 5 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (16.67%) WWR 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 217 (47.80%) 7 (1.54%) 230 (50.66%)

Mia Yim Manager

Yim never worked with any professional manager in WWE, however, she had been managed by various names from time to time. At this moment she is working as a member of the famous faction The Club, and sometimes we get to see her getting managed by her teammates, mostly Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. She also manages her teammates during their matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Mia Yim start wrestling?

A. Mia Yim started working in 2009

Q. How tall is Mia Yim in feet?

A. Mia Yim is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Mia Yim manager?

A. Mia Yim does not have a manager

Q. What is current Mia Yim song?

A. Mia Yim uses the song ‘I Am’

Q. Who is Mia Yim mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Mia Yim father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Mia Yim girlfriend?

A. Mia Yim is currently married to current AEW star and former NXT Champion Keith Lee

Q. Who is Mia Yim brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Mia Yim worth?

A. Mia Yim’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many titles Mia Yim won in WWE?

A. Mia Yim could not win any championships in WWE as of February 2024