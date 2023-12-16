Bio

Montel Vontavious Porter MVP is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and NJPW. He has also won major championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently, he is active in WWE as a wrestling manager.

MVP Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Porter is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 259 lbs. He was born on October 28, 1973 and currently the former two times WWE United States champion is 50 year old. He has been a successful professional wrestler and won multiple championships. He is currently working as a wrestling manager.

Montel Vontavious Porter MVP: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

MVP Early Life

Porter was born on October 28, 1973 and currently he is 50 year old. Miami, Florida is the place where MVP born. His early life was pretty complex. His father was a police officer and he belonged to a well established family. But he decided to become a member of a gang and he was involved in crimes like robbery and kidnapping. He even had to spend a long time in prison.

Who is MVP

Montel Vontavious Porter MVP is a 50 year old American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions all over the world and he has also won prestigious championships from various wrestling promotions. He has also been a two times WWE United States champion. Currently, he is active in WWE as the manager of the Nigerian Giant Omos.

MVP WWE Debut

Porter joined WWE back in 2005 and he worked in the development territory of the promotion for one year. He made his main roster debut in 2006 at the No Mercy event of the mentioned year where he defeated Marty Garner. He made his SmackDown debut in the following week where he started a feud with Kane.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Porter joined the world of professional wrestling in 2002 at the age of around 28. He worked on the independent circuit upon joining the world of wrestling and remained active in the Indies for around 3 years. He worked as a tag team wrestler as well as a singles wrestler and won multiple championships from all over the indies.

Signing with WWE

In 2005 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with the mighty WWE. Upon joining the promotion, he worked in the development territory for a year. Deep South Wrestling was the development territory of WWE back then. At first, he worked under the ring name Antonio Banks and later he changed his ring name to the one that he is famous for.

Early Non Wrestling Appearances

His first main roster appearance was back in January 2006 when he appeared as a Police Officer in the ring with the Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. It was, however, not his official main roster debut. WWE started to air promo packages to promote his main roster debut from August and they kept on showing the promo packages for a couple of months.

Main Roster Debut, Feud with Kane

At the No Mercy event of 2006, Porter made his official main roster debut as a heel Marty Garner. Soon after making his main roster debut, he started a feud with former World Champion Kane. It clearly looked like WWE had big plans for Porter and he could even be pushed on to the main event level soon. The Big Red Machine decided to provide the start of his big push.

His feud with Kane went on for a number of months and he received a couple of Huge victories over the former World Champion. He even had an Inferno match with Kane at the Armageddon event which he lost. As a part of this storyline, the Brothers of Destruction also got reunited after five long years and they had a huge match with the team of Porter and Mr. Kennedy in an episode of Smackdown where the Brothers of Destruction won.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name MVP MVP Nick Names The Franchise Player Profession(s) Professional Wrestler MVP Height 6’3” MVP Weight 259 lbs. Relationship Status Married MVP Net Worth $5 Million MVP Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * MVP Signature Moves Ballin’ Elbow, Dragon Screw, Face Wash, Player’s Boot Finishing Move(s) 305, To the Bank, Drive-By Kick Theme Song / MVP Song / MVP Music I am Comin’ Catchphrases Straight up ballin’, Big things popping, little things stopping

MVP Net Worth & Salary

Porter has been under contract with WWE since 2020 and currently, he is working as a wrestling manager and a part time wrestler. According to reports from various media sources, Porter’s current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $250,000 per year from WWE as his annual salary.

MVP Family

Porter was born on October 28, 1973, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Florida. His parents were Alvin Antonio Burke Sr. and Lynne Magruder. His father Alvin Antonio Burke Sr. was a police officer. Porter got involved in some anti social works during his early age and he had to spend a long time in prison for the crimes he committed.

Championships and Accomplishments

Porter has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He has also won many titles from the independent circuit. In WWE, he won a couple of WWE United States Championship titles. He had also been a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He is still active in the promotion as a wrestling manager.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (2 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Matt Hardy, Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) APW Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2007) BLW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), BLW Title Rumble Match (2018) CBS Sports – Comeback Wrestler of the Year (2020) CCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) FOW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Punisher IWR Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWR Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with D Money, Marce Lewis, Montego Seeka and Nytronis A’Teo IWGP Intercontinental Championship (1 time, inaugural) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2020), Ranked No. 23 of the best 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2008 SCW Florida Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCR Heavyweight Championship (3 times) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (2007), Most Underrated (2008) Records Two times WWE United States Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Porter was a born Christian and his name was Alvin Antonio Burke Jr. When he was in prison, he converted to Islam, and his new name was Hassan Hamin Assad. However, he later adopted atheism and he is not a Muslim anymore. This is one of the biggest reasons he never attends the Saudi Arabian shows of WWE since leaving Islam is a punishable act in Saudi.

Personal Information Table

MVP Real Name / Full Name Hassan Hamin Assad Birth Date October 28, 1973 MVP Age 50 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Miami, Florida Nationality American Hometown Miami, Florida School/College/University * Educational Qualification * Religion Christianity MVP Ethnicity Black Current Residence * Hobbies * MVP Tattoo 7 tattoos in total

MVP Movies and TV Shows

Porter is totally committed to his professional wrestling career and he never considered acting as a potential career. However, he appeared in the movie MacGruber in a short cameo role alongside his fellow WWE Superstars Chris Jericho, The Great Khali, Big Show, Kane, and Mark Henry. He has also appeared in a number of music videos.

MVP Wife

Porter is currently unmarried and at the age of 50 he is currently living with his only son. He is totally committed to his work and there is no report he is involved in any kind of relationship with anyone. He has a son from his previous relationship, however, there is no information available about his previous relationship.

Further Success

United States Champion

After he feuded with Kane, Porter started a new feud for the WWE United States Championship. But he could not win the title as soon as he started competing for it. At the Judgement Day event of 2007, he finally managed to beat Chris Benoit in a 2 out of 3 Falls match to when his first major championship in WWE. He finally grabbed the big title after a number of failed attempts to win it.

Storyline with Matt Hardy

He had been an excellent United States champion as he got to hold the champion shape for a record 343 days. At backlash 2008 he dropped the Championship to Matt Hardy and also started a frenemy storyline with him. The duo even won the WWE Tag Team Championship together, at the same time, they feuded with each other as well.

Success Outside WWE

After a number of good storylines and feuds, Porter was finally released from WWE in December 2010 and after getting released from the promotion he went to Japan and started working in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also had a short run in TNA Wrestling. In 2013 he relocated himself on the independent circuit as well and remained active on the Indies for six long years.

Return to WWE

In 2018 he returned to WWE for a cameo appearance and in 2020 he returned to the promotion on a full time basis during the Royal Rumble match of the mentioned year. At first, he started working as a wrestler and he also competed for the WWE United States Championship, but he failed to win it back. He was doing pretty well upon his return to the promotion.

Recent Days, Transition to Management

On the same year, he allied with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Business faction. After joining the mentioned faction, he became part time wrestler and more of a manager. He kept on managing Bobby Lashley until 2022 and after that, he betrayed Bobby Lashley to start a new Alliance with the Nigerian Giant Omos. He is still active in WWE as the manager of Omos.

Iconic Quotes From MVP

“Years ago when I had my first dark match against Norman Smiley, Norman took me to the side and introduced me to Booker and we spent a few minutes talking and he gave me some advice and back then he was kind enough to give me his number and told me to give him a call if I ever needed any advice.”

“I have kept no secret about my time growing up in Miami, U.S.A., and landing in trouble and going to prison for sometime. I talk about that a lot and I use that to encourage young people to not make the mistakes that I did, or, if you have made some bad decisions, it is not the end of your life. I hold myself as an example.”

“For me Japan was my dream and the WWE was my goal, so making it to the WWE and actually standing in that ring for the first time in front of millions of people nationally and tens of millions of people internationally, I was there, I was at the show! it was so real, that’s the best way I can describe it.”

“When you go to work, you do what your bosses tell you to do. If your bosses tell you to do something a certain way, you do it. If you get to a point where you don’t want to do it anymore, you either: do what they tell you to do or leave, which was part of the reason why I decided to go to New Japan.”

“Don’t let anyone tell you what you cannot do. My whole life I had people tell me ‘you’ll never do that’ or ‘you’ll never be that.’ Things people said I’d never be able to do, I’m doing. I try and stress that to kids. A lot of inner-city kids have an overwhelming sense of hopelessness. I have to explain that there is hope.”

“All people, all cultures have some sort of racism. It’s a cultural thing and I think that part of the issue is that people aren’t necessarily taking the steps to be understanding and aware of other cultures. I think that people are willfully ignorant of other cultures, and black people, white people, Asian people… everybody’s guilty of it.”

“I’ve known Miz for a long time. We were both at the now-defunct Deep South developmental territory, and dude works hard. He works really, really hard at his craft. I remember him vaguely as that kid from ‘The Real World,’ and I had no respect for him, but he earned my respect by working hard and practicing and improving his craft.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of MVP

Porter worked in major wrestling promotions and he worked in various big rivalries with some of the biggest names in wrestling. We would only focus on the rivalries he had in WWE. The Big Red Machine Kane was one of the earliest and best rivals of Porter in WWE. He also received some huge victories over the former world champion.

Matt Hardy had also been a huge rival of Porter’s career. The duo worked in a long storyline where they mostly worked as frenemies. They worked as rivals as well as Tag Team partners. They even won the WWE Tag Team Championship together once. Their storyline was one of the most fun storylines of the time.

MVP Injury

Porter suffered a leg injury in early 2021 and he began using a crutch to move around in places in WWE. This injury was even converted into a storyline. Even after this injury, he made a number of in ring appearances but currently, he is mostly working as a manager. Some fans believe that this leg injury took him out of regular in ring action.

Other Details

Porter has also appeared in a number of WWE video games. His first appearance in a WWE video game was back in 2007 when he appeared in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2008. Since then he appeared in all WWE Smackdown vs RAW video games. After Smackdown vs RAW 2011, it took 12 more years for him to get another appearance in a WWE video game which was WWE 2K22. He has also appeared in the latest WWE video game installment which is WWE 2K23.

MVP Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Montel Vontavious Porter MVP is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 470K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. MVP Instagram.

MVP Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) APW 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) Aro Lucha 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DEFY 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DSW 23 (62.16%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (37.84%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 14 (66.67%) 2 (9.52%) 5 (23.81%) Heroes & Legends 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 15 (88.24%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (11.76%) Impact Wrestling 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/IWR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) MLW 3 (33.33%) 2 (22.22%) 4 (44.44%) Nacion Lucha Libre 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 50 (62.50%) 0 (0.00%) 30 (37.50%) NWA TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PCW 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) 3 (75.00%) ROH 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) TNA 16 (36.36%) 2 (4.55%) 26 (59.09%) TNA/WRESTLE-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleReunion 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Wrestling Retribution Project 6 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (25.00%) WWE 121 (35.17%) 14 (4.07%) 209 (60.76%) WWFX 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 266 (44.78%) 21 (3.54%) 307 (51.68%)

MVP Manager

Porter did not work alongside many managers in his wrestling career but when he was having his storyline with Matt Hardy, he had been managed by him on a number of occasions. He himself has managed Bobby Lashley for a couple of years and currently, he is working as the manager of Omos. At this moment he is working as a regular manager and a part time wrestler.

FAQS

Q. When did MVP start wrestling?

A. MVP started working in 2002

Q. How tall is MVP in feet?

A. MVP is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is MVP manager?

A. MVP does not have a manager right now but he works as the manager of Omos right now

Q. What is current MVP song?

A. MVP uses the song ‘I’m Comin’’

Q. Who is MVP mother?

A. MVP’s mother is Lynne Magruder

Q. Who is MVP father?

A. MVP’s father is Alvin Antonio Burke Sr.

Q. Who is currently MVP girlfriend?

A. MVP is currently single

Q. Who is MVP brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is MVP worth?

A. MVP’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times MVP won the WWE United States title?

A. MVP had been a two times WWE United States Champion