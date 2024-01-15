Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig was an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestlers in promotions like WWE and WCW. He was one of the top stars of the 80s and 90s wrestling and he has won major championships from all over the world. Unfortunately, he passed away in January 2003 at the age of 44 only.

Curt Hennig Height, Weight, Age & More:

Hennig was a second generation professional wrestler as his father Larry Hennig was also a famous professional wrestler. He also had an excellent physique which was pretty much suitable for being a professional wrestler. The billed height of Hennig was 6’3″ and his billed weight was 257 lbs. He was born on March 28, 1958 and he was only 44 year old at the time of his death on January 2003.

Curt Hennig Early Life

Hennig was born on March 28, 1958 and he was only 44 year old at the time of his death on January 30, 2003. Robbinsdale, Minnesota is the place where Curt Hennig. He was the son of legendary professional wrestler Larry Hennig. His fellow professional wrestler Rick Rude was his childhood friend. He studied at Robbinsdale High School. Some of his classmates went on to become professional wrestlers just like him.

Curt Hennig was a second generation American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest attractions of the wrestling worlds throughout the 80s and 90s. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions and won multiple prestigious championships. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 44. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Curt Hennig WWE Debut

Most of the fans make a common mistake by his appearance from September 1988 as his WWE debut in which he made a great impact by defeating an enhancement talent. But his actual WWE debut took place back in 1981. He defeated Johnny Rodz in his WWE debut match in the mentioned year.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Break, AWA

Hennig joined the world of professional wrestling in January 1980 at the age of 21 only. He was highly inspired by his father Larry Hennig who had been a legendary professional wrestler. American Wrestling Association was the first promotion that gave him a break in the world of professional wrestling.

First WWE Run

His father Larry Hennig was one of the key figures of AWA. The promotion also made his father a big star. Hennig was pretty much impressive from the very first day of joining the world of wrestling. In 1981 he got another big break when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. He remained active in WWE for a couple of years and he picked up some big victories over some of the biggest names.

Various Promotions

He remained active in AWA until 1982 and in the same year, he joined Pacific Northwest Wrestling which was one of the territories of NWA. He worked in the mentioned promotion for 6 long years and won multiple championships. In 1988 he left the promotion never to return. In 1983 he returned to AWA where he had been treated as a top star.

Main Event Success

He won multiple prestigious championships in the promotion including the World Heavyweight Championship. He was one of the biggest stars of the promotion and he had been a concrete main event star of his time in the promotion. It would not be wrong to say that AWA made him one of the top stars in the world of wrestling.

Return to WWE

In 1988 he made a sensational return to WWE and this time the promotion had bigger plans for him. This was also the time when he got his famous nickname, Mr. Perfect. Upon returning to the promotion he started an undefeated streak and he had been pushed as a heel. He made his pay per debut in Survivor Series 1989 where he had been extremely impressive.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Curt Hennig Curt Hennig Nick Names Mr. Perfect Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Curt Hennig Height 6’3” Curt Hennig Weight 257 lbs. Relationship Status Married Curt Hennig Net Worth $1.5 Million (at the time of his death on February 10, 2003) Curt Hennig Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1980 Mentor * Curt Hennig Signature Moves Atomic Drop, Sleeper Hold, Swinging Knee Lift, Indian Deathlock Finishing Move(s) Perfect-Plex/Hennig-Plex Theme Song / Curt Hennig Song / Curt Hennig Music Perfect Catchphrases Simply Perfect

Curt Hennig Net Worth & Salary

Hennig is not alive anymore, unfortunately, so we cannot estimate his current net worth. However, according to reports from most of the media sources, he had a net worth of $1.5 million at the time of his death in January 2003. He is not alive anymore so he does not receive any salary.

Curt Hennig Family

Hennig was born on March 28, 1958 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He was the son of Larry Hennig and Irene Hennig. His father Larry Hennig was also a famous professional wrestler. He is remembered as one of the best Tag Team wrestlers of his time. American Wrestling Association was the promotion that made him a star.

Championships and Accomplishments

Hennig had been pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling, however, he could never win any world championships from any major wrestling promotions like WWE or WCW. He won multiple mid card championships like WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2007) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), AWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Scott Hall FOW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2007 i-Generation World Heavyweight Championship (2 times) MECW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Larry Hennig (1), Buddy Rose (1) and Pat McGhee (1) Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2015 Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1987), PWI ranked him No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 1993, PWI ranked him No. 55 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, PWI ranked him No. 98 of the Top 100 Tag Teams of the “PWI Years” with Scott Hall in 2003 Pro Wrestling this Week – Wrestler of the Week ( May 17–23, 1987) WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Barry Windham Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (1983) Records Two times WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion, One time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Curt Hennig’s son Joe Hennig was also a famous professional wrestler who was famous under the ring name of Curtis Axel in WWE. He earned most of his fame while working in WWE. He had been a former WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as a two times Tag Team Champion. However, he could not be as successful as his father.

Personal Information Table

Curt Hennig Real Name / Full Name Curtis Michael Hennig Birth Date March 28, 1958 Curt Hennig Age 44 (at the time of his death on February 10, 2003) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Robbinsdale, Minnesota Nationality American Hometown Robbinsdale, Minnesota School/College/University Robbinsdale High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Robbinsdale High School Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Robbinsdale High School Tattoo *

Curt Hennig Movies and TV Shows

Hennig grew up watching his father wrestling and all he wanted to be was a professional wrestler. He never considered acting as a professional career. But he did appear in a number of movies and documentaries. He featured in the Ready to Rumble movie in year 2000 with a lot of his WCW roster mates.

Curt Hennig Wife

Hennig married Leonice Leonard in 1978 and together the couple had four children. One of the year children was famous professional wrestler Curtis Axel. There is not enough information available about Leonice Leonard as she refers to keep her personal life private. It is reported that she still lives as the widow of Curt.

Ultimate Success

Success in WWE

Hennig made a huge impact at Royal Rumble match of 1990 where he entered as the final athlete of the match and he survived till the final two before Hulk Hogan eliminated him to win the Royal Rumble match. The fans were pretty much sure that he would be promoted as the next big thing in WWE, and everyone was waiting to see him within the WWE World Title soon.

Intercontinental Champion

But Hennig has always been treated as a mid card and as an upper mid card at best. Sometimes he featured in the main event but he could never win any main event championships in WWE. He had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion and he is still considered one of the best Intercontinental champions in WWE history.

Joining WCW

He remained active in WWE until the end of 1996 and in November of the mentioned year, he left the promotion. In early 1997 he signed a professional contract with WCW World Championship Wrestling. He started working under the ring name Curt Hennig once again since his Mr. Perfect ring name was trademarked by WWE.

Success in WCW

He remained active in WCW for 3 years and he won a couple of championships in the promotion as well. He won the prestigious WCW United States Heavyweight Championship one time as well as the WCW World Tag Team Championship one time with Barry Windham. His contract expired in the summer of 2000 and after that, he left the promotion.

Return to WWE, Final Days

He made his return to WWE during the Royal Rumble match of 2002 as a surprise entrant. He was one of the final three wrestlers of the match. Once again he was receiving a decent mid card push but after doing a prank with Brock Lesnar, he was released from WWE. After being released from the promotion he went to the newly opened professional wrestling promotion TNA Wrestling. Unfortunately in January 2003, he passed away.

Iconic Quotes From Curt Hennig

“[after winning a match] You have just witnessed perfection.”

“Nobody beats Mr. Perfect… Nobody!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Curt Hennig

Hennig had a long wrestling career and throughout his career, he went through some of the top rivalries. One of the early and best rivals of his career was Nick Bockwinkel. He was one of his biggest rivals during his AWA career. He had some iconic rivalries throughout his WWE career. One of his biggest Rivals in WWE was Roddy Piper. The duo mostly feuded for the Intercontinental Championship.

In WWE he had some other big feuds as well. Hulk Hogan had also been one of his biggest rivals in WWE and together the duo presented some excellent matches. He also feuded with Ric Flair in WWE. It was a short rivalry but it was pretty fun. He also had an excellent rivalry with Jeff Jarrett in WCW. He spent a total of 3 years in WCW.

Curt Hennig Injury

Hennig had a history of back problems and in 1994 when he was signed with WWE, his back issues returned and it sidelined him from action for a long time. He did some non wrestling roles during the time like commentary. He was released from WWE in November 1996 and in early 1997 he started working in WCW.

Other Details

Hennig has appeared in loads of wrestling related video games as playable characters. The first ever video game he appeared in was WWF Superstars which was released in 1989 in Arcades. Since then he has appeared in a lot of wrestling video games including some of the WCW video games as well. One of his latest appearances was in WWE 2K19 which was released in 2018.

Curt Hennig Salary * Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Curt Hennig Social Media Accounts

Hennig passed away in February 2003, therefore, he does not have any verified accounts on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram

Curt Hennig Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 3PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AJPW 11 (50.00%) 2 (9.09%) 9 (40.91%) AWA 32 (51.61%) 10 (16.13%) 20 (32.26%) CWA 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) I-G 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NWA TNA 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) USWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCW 88 (45.13%) 6 (3.08%) 101 (51.79%) WWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWF 178 (72.65%) 7 (2.86%) 60 (24.49%) WWF/SWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) XWF 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) TOTAL 321 (57.94%) 25 (4.51%) 208 (37.55%)

Curt Hennig Manager

Hennig had been managed by various names throughout his professional wrestling career. During his later AWA career, he had been regularly managed by the likes of Diamond Dallas Page and Sensational Sherry. It was the time when he worked as a member of the Diamond Exchange faction. He had also been managed by other names in different promotions.

FAQS

Q. When did Curt Hennig start wrestling?

A. Curt Hennig started working in 1980

Q. How tall is Curt Hennig in feet?

A. Curt Hennig is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Curt Hennig manager?

A. Curt Hennig had been managed by various names like DDP and Sherri Martel

Q. What is current Curt Hennig song?

A. Curt Hennig used the song ‘Perfect’ in WWE

Q. Who is Curt Hennig mother?

A. Curt Hennig’s mother was Irene Hennig

Q. Who is Curt Hennig father?

A. Curt Hennig’s father was famous professional wrestler Larry Hennig

Q. Who is currently Curt Hennig girlfriend?

A. Curt Hennig was married Leonice Leonard until his death

Q. Who is Curt Hennig brother?

A. Curt Hennig had four siblings

Q. How much is Curt Hennig worth?

A. Curt Hennig’s net worth was something around $1.5m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Curt Hennig won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Curt Hennig had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion