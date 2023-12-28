Ricky Steamboat: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Ricky Steamboat is a retired American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest names in the wrestling world throughout the 80s and the early 90s. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling.

Ricky Steamboat Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Steamboat was 5’10” and his billed weight was 235 lbs. He was born on February 28, 1953 and currently the former four times WCW United States heavyweight champion is 70 year old. He was one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling during his time and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

Ricky Steamboat Early Life

Steamboat was born on February 28, 1953 and currently the former four times WCW World Television champion is 70 year old. West Point, New York is the place where Ricky Steamboat born. He graduated in 1971 from Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Florida. Steanboat’s childhood dream was to become a professional wrestler.

Who is Ricky Steamboat

Ricky Steamboat who is also known as Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is a 70 year old retired American professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW and won loads of big championships. He is considered one of the biggest legends in the world of professional wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Ricky Steamboat WWE Debut

Steamboat signed a professional contract with WWE in 1985 and he made his debut in the mentioned year. On his first match in the promotion, he defeated Steve Lombardi. Soon after joining the promotion he got his famous nickname The Dragon” and he is often regarded as Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Steamboat started his professional wrestling career back in 1986 when he started working in the American Wrestling Association promotion. He worked as a babyface in AWA under the ring name Rick Blood. He did not spend a very long time in the mentioned promotion as he transitioned to Championship Wrestling from Florida in the same year.

Championship Wrestling of Florida

After joining Championship Wrestling from Florida, he got his famous ring name Ricky Steamboat for the first time. Professional wrestling Legend Eddie Graham gave him this ring name. Graham chose this ring name because of his resemblance with Hawaiian professional wrestler Sammy Steamboat. He spent around a year in Championship Wrestling of Florida.

Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW

In 1977 he got the biggest call of his career after he got a contract from Jim Crockett Promotions. This was the beginning of his ultimate rise. Soon after joining Jim Crockett Promotions, he gained massive popularity among wrestling fans. He defeated some big names to establish himself as one of the future stars of the promotion.

Success in WCW

Steamboat spent eight years in the promotion and he always received a pretty strong booking. He also won multiple prestigious championships like the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship four times in total. He also won other prestigious championships from the promotion and he was already an established name in the world of professional wrestling before leaving the promotion.

Joining WWE

After leaving the promotion in 1985, he signed a professional contract with WWE for the first time. Vince McMahon treated him in the same way in his promotion and he also got his “The Dragon” nickname after joining WWE. He received some big victories soon after joining the promotion which made the intentions of the promotion about Steamboat pretty much clear.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ricky Steamboat Ricky Steamboat Nick Names The Dragon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ricky Steamboat Height 5’10” Ricky Steamboat Weight 235 lbs. Relationship Status Married Ricky Steamboat Net Worth $1 Million Ricky Steamboat Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1976 Mentor * Ricky Steamboat Signature Moves Diving Crossbody, Double Chicken Wing Finishing Move(s) Dragon sleeper Theme Song / Ricky Steamboat Song / Ricky Steamboat Music Sirius Catchphrases *

Ricky Steamboat Net Worth & Salary

Steamboat had been one of the biggest names in the wrestling world during his time and he is still considered one of the best workers in the world of professional wrestling. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $160,000 as his early compensation from WWE.

Ricky Steamboat Family

Steamboat was born on February 28, 1953 in West Point, New York. There is not enough information available about his past life or his parents. His younger brother was Vic Steamboat who is currently 63 year old and he was also a professional wrestler. He was active in the wrestling world for 12 years and he managed to win some prestigious championships as well.

Championships and Accomplishments

Steamboat had been extremely successful in the wrestling world in terms of winning championships. He had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion. In WCW he won multiple prestigious championships like the United States Heavyweight Championship and World Television Championship on multiple occasions.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2009) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) All Japan Pro Wrestling – World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Outstanding Performance Award (1980) – with Dick Slater, World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Fair Play Award (1980) – with Dick Slater, World’s Strongest Tag Determination League New Wave Award (1982) – with Jay Youngblood Cauliflower Alley Club – Lou Thesz Award (2012) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2009 NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (Mid-Atlantic version) (1 time) NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWA/WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (4 times), NWA Mid-Atlantic/NWA/WCW World Television Championship (4 times), NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Paul Jones (3), Dino Bravo (1) and Jay Youngblood (1), NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championship (8 times) – with Paul Jones (1), Jay Youngblood (5), Dustin Rhodes (1) and Shane Douglas (1) NWA Hall of Fame (Class of 2012) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1987) vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania III, Match of the Year (1989) vs. Ric Flair at WrestleWar, Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2009), Rookie of the Year (1977), Stanley Weston Award (1995), Tag Team of the Year (1978) with Paul Jones, Ranked No. 6 of the 500 best singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 1992, Ranked No. 13 of the Top 500 Singles Wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 19 of the Top 100 Tag Teams of the “PWI Years” with Jay Youngblood in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2002 Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (1983) with Jay Youngblood, Match of the Year (1987) vs. Macho Man Randy Savage at WrestleMania III, Match of the Year (1989) vs. Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions VI, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Records One time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

At WrestleMania 25, Chris Jericho faced three legends in a handicap match and Steamboat was one of the three legends that Jericho faced. It was he is first WrestleMania match since WrestleMania IV where he was defeated by the hands of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine in the first round of the WWE World Championship tournament.

Personal Information Table

Ricky Steamboat Real Name / Full Name Richard Henry Blood Birth Date February 28, 1953 Ricky Steamboat Age 70 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace West Point, New York Nationality American Hometown West Point, New York School/College/University Boca Ciega High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Ricky Steamboat Ethnicity Asian Current Residence New Iberia, Louisiana Hobbies * Ricky Steamboat Tattoo *

Ricky Steamboat Movies and TV Shows

Steamboat never considered acting as a professional career and there is no record on whether he has appeared in any movies or television series. However, he has appeared in a number of wrestling related documentaries. There is a documentary titled Ricky Steamboat: The Life Story of the Dragon which is solely based on the life of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ricky Steamboat Wife

Steamboat got married five times in total. His first wife was Maureen Powers whom he married in 1977 and divorced in 1980. Next, he married Debra in 1981 and divorced in 1985. His third wife was Bonny Hastings whom he married in 1985 and he lived with her for 18 long years. In 2004 he married Claudia Sobieski and divorced her in 2012. In 2017 he married Sandy McAlister and they are still living together.

Further Success

Feud with Randy Savage, Intercontinental Champion

Steamboat spent three years in WWE and he had been one of the most valuable members of the WWE roster during his time. His feud with The Macho Man Randy Savage is remembered as one of the best feuds for the WWE Intercontinental Championship during that time. At WrestleMania III, Steamboat defeated Randy Savage to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Further Success in WWE

Steamboat spent three years in WWE and he had some excellent matches and rivalries with some of the top names of the promotion. He had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion as well. But he was never treated as a main event star in WWE as the World Championship was mostly centered around Hulk Hogan during the time.

Return to WCW

In 1989, Steamboat returned to WCW and he had been treated as a top star once again in the promotion. But his second run in WCW did not go on for very long as there was a serious dispute in his contract. As a result, he had to leave the promotion shortly after. After leaving WCW he worked in various wrestling promotions. He even returned to WWE in 1991 for a short run in the promotion.

Championship Success in WCW

In the same year, he returned to WCW and spent three years. His third run in the promotion was pretty good and he got to win some championships as well. He won the WCW World Television Championship as well as the Tag Team titles. He also won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship once again. In 1994 he left WCW and also announced his retirement.

Final Days

After his retirement he kept on making sporadic appearances. In 2005 he made his return to WWE for the second time and this time he had been treated as a legend. She had a number of matches as well and he even featured on the WrestleMania 25 card. In 2009 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He still makes sporadic appearances for various wrestling promotions.

Iconic Quotes From Ricky Steamboat

“Whenever two guys got together, you asked, ‘What body part would you like to work?’ In my case, it was the arm. Most guys wanted to feed me for that arm drag. We always believed in storytelling, so if I had the arm, the heel would get away for a moment – or heel his way away – and then I would get back to it.”

“I’ve got 8 and 10 year old kids telling me about the match I had with Savage at WrestleMania III and that was 30 years before they were even born. But with the magic of the Internet, their dad tells them to watch a little bit of what they used to watch… It amazes me that we’re passing it on from generation to generation.”

“When you are a face for a long time and you turn heel, your stock value immediately goes up, especially if you’re able to pull it off in the ring and on the mic. Then you ride that horse as long as you can. When it starts to falter, and when attendance drops, then you can turn back babyface. And your stock value goes up again.”

“A lot of times we would feed off of the crowd. A lot of things that we were doing in the match was called on the fly. For example, Ric Flair and I would go into a match and have a couple of spots and moments set up. And then, of course, we would line up the finish. But the rest was called on the fly.”

“Look at the talent that has broken through. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Cesaro. There are a number of talents there. Everyone wonders if you give them the ball, are they going to score or are they going to fumble? Obviously, all the names I mentioned have scored very well.”

“The old-timers taught me about psychology. Whatever body part, for instance, you decided to work on, well, you worked on. If you’re working on someone’s arm, you don’t go to the head with headlocks. You don’t go to the lower body. If you start with a body part, you stay with a body part.”

“I don’t like to use the word ‘fake.’ A lot of our stuff is choreographed. But there is a lot of physicality that happens during the course of a match and our careers. There’s a lot of physicality that happens to us and you can’t deny that.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ricky Steamboat

Steamboat had been one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling during the 80s and early 90s. He is still considered one of the biggest legends of the wrestling world. Throughout his wrestling career, he had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest wrestling legends. “The Nature Boy” was one of his biggest rivals during his WCW days.

After he joined WWE he had a number of big feuds with some of the biggest names of the industry. Arguably his biggest rival in WWE was “The Macho Man” Randy Savage. The duo mostly feuded for the WWE Intercontinental championship and at WrestleMania III, Steamboat defeated Savage to win his first and only Intercontinental Championship.

Ricky Steamboat Injury

At Clash of the Champions XXVIII, Steamboat challenged and defeated Steve Austin for the United States Heavyweight Championship. However, he had to give up the title to Steve Austin due to an injury at the Fall Brawl event and ultimately he was replaced by Jim Duggan who defeated Steve Austin to take the United States Heavyweight Championship away.

Other Details

Steamboat has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was WCW Wrestling which was released in 1989 exclusively for Nintendo Entertainment System. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2011. Since then he has appeared in multiple WWE video games.

Ricky Steamboat Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Ricky Steamboat is not a big fan of social networking and he is not active in any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Ricky Steamboat Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AJPW 16 (53.33%) 7 (23.33%) 7 (23.33%) BTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MACW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 5 (55.56%) 1 (11.11%) 3 (33.33%) NWA 11 (68.75%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (31.25%) WCW 46 (64.79%) 2 (2.82%) 23 (32.39%) WCWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) WWF 86 (78.90%) 7 (6.42%) 16 (14.68%) TOTAL 171 (70.08%) 17 (6.97%) 56 (22.95%)

Ricky Steamboat Manager

Steamboat has not been managed by any professional managers for a long time but he had been an amazing Tag Team wrestler and he won loads of Tag Team Championships titles with different Tag Team partners. He had been managed by his Tag Team partners from time to time.

FAQS

Q. When did Ricky Steamboat start wrestling?

A. Ricky Steamboat started working in 1976

Q. How tall is Ricky Steamboat in feet?

A. Ricky Steamboat is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ricky Steamboat manager?

A. Ricky Steamboat had been managed by various names

Q. What is current Ricky Steamboat song?

A. Ricky Steamboat uses the song ‘Sirius’

Q. Who is Ricky Steamboat mother?

A. No known

Q. Who is Ricky Steamboat father?

A. No known

Q. Who is currently Ricky Steamboat girlfriend?

A. Ricky Steamboat is currently married to Mexican sports journalist and model Vero Rodriguez

Q. Who is Ricky Steamboat brother?

A. Vic Steamboat is the brother of Ricky Steamboat

Q. How much is Ricky Steamboat worth?

A. Ricky Steamboat’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Ricky Steamboat won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Ricky Steamboat had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion