WWE Smackdown star and the current WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is set to make a new record in less than 10 days time. He has already set multiple records and he is going forward to set more records.

His current WWE Universal Championship reign touched the 991 days mark today and in only 9 days time, he would be 1000 day champion. This would be the first time in 36 years in WWE to hold a World Championship for 1000 days. He is also going to be the first wrestler of 21st century to hold a WWE title for 1000 days.

Roman Reigns’ Record Pursuit: Reflecting on 36 Years of Untouched Excellence

Previously, 1000 day mark was touched by professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan who held the WWE World Championship for a record 1474 days. Apart from Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, Bruno Sammartino, and Pedro Morales are the only names to keep the WWE title for longer than 1000 days.

Speaking of Pedro Morales, Roman Reigns is only a month away from breaking his record of holding the title for 1027 days. And the way Reigns is being booked, he is definitely going to beat the record of Pedro Morales. There are even rumours of him breaking Hulk Hogan’s 1474 day reign.

Roman Reigns Is Only 9 Days Away From Creating History

Wrestling Legend Vince Russo had his own take on this matter when he spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW. He said; “All you’re ever getting with Reigns is acknowledge me, if The Usos lose, he’s getting on them, Wiseman. You got to start giving me more Reigns than that. We should know by now what’s Roman Reigns’ weakness.

“If you’re going to defeat him, there’s gotta be something. Either the little girl, his daughter he was in the commercial with, there’s gotta be some kind of Achilles heel. He’s been playing this role for so long with the same promos and the same gimmicks. They got to start expanding on this.”

However, Roman Reigns’ long reign is being criticized a majority of fans and critiques since wrestling right now is much different from the 70s and 80s, and if someone keeps a World title for such a long time, no new stars could be created. Plus Reigns is not defending his title regularly either. But love him or hate him, he has already made it into the history books and his accomplishments will definitely be stretched further.

