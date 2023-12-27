Bio

Ron Simmons is a retired American Professional wrestler who remained active in the world of wrestling for more than two decades. He has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW and he is the first ever African American WCW World Heavyweight champion. He retired from in ring action in 2009.

Ron Simmons Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Simmons is 6’2″ and his billed weight is 270 lbs. He was born on May 15, 1958 and currently the former three times WWE World Tag Team Champion is 65 year old. He was one of the biggest names in the wrestling world during the 1990 and currently he is retired from in ring action. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Ron Simmons: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Ron Simmons Early Life

Simmons was born on May 15, 1958 and currently the former WCW World Heavyweight champion is 65 year old. Perry, Georgia is the place where Ron Simmons born. Before joining the world of professional wrestling in 1986 he had an excellent career in American Football. Wrestling legend Lex Luger was his teammate when he was active in the NFL.

Who is Ron Simmons

Ron Simmons is a 65 year old retired American Professional wrestler and a former American Football Player. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions and has won many prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He is also the first ever African American WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Ron Simmons WWE Debut

Simmons made his WWE debut in July 1996 under the gimmick of a gladiator/street thug who wore a black and blue gladiator outfit with a misshaped helmet. His name was the Farooq Assad upon his debut and he had been managed by famous wrestling valet Sunny during his debut. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson was one of his early rivals.

Professional Wrestling Career

Entering Wrestling World

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Simmons had a pretty successful career in American Football. He played in the famous American Football League NFL. In 1986 he joined the world of professional wrestling. Jim Crockett Promotions which letter became WCW was the first big promotion that gave him his early big break.

In Ring Debut

He made his debut at the Great American Bash tour of the mentioned year where he made an instant impact by defeating The Tahitian Prince. He received a pretty strong booking as he kept on winning matches. One of his biggest early victories was against Ivan Koloff. It was pretty clear that the promotion had big plans for him.

Success in WCW

In March 1989 he turned heel for the first time and later that year he teamed up with Butch Reed and their team was famously known as Doom. They worked as a tag team for one and a half years and together they also won the WCW World Tag Team Championship one time. They stopped working as a Tag Team by March 1991 as the promotion was cooking up a bigger plan for Simmons.

WCW World Heavyweight Champion

In 1992 he had an excellent feud with Cactus Jack and it really helped him to boost his character even stronger. After the end of this feud, he was scheduled to face Sting for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship but the champion got injured and Simmons’ title match got stalled. Soon he defeated Big Van Vader to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Main Event Success

He became the first ever African wrestler to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He retained the championship for around five months and in late December of 1992 he dropped the Championship back to Big Van Vader. He remained active in the promotion until 1994 and in the same year, he joined Extreme Championship Wrestling where he was active for around one year.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ron Simmons Ron Simmons Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ron Simmons Height 6’2” Ron Simmons Weight 260 lbs. Relationship Status Married Ron Simmons Net Worth $3 Million Ron Simmons Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1986 Mentor * Ron Simmons Signature Moves Standing Thrust Spinebuster, Snap Scoop Powerslam Pin Finishing Move(s) Dominator Theme Song / Ron Simmons Song / Ron Simmons Music Protection Catchphrases Damn!

Ron Simmons Net Worth & Salary

Simmons was one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling during the 1990s. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the former WCW world heavyweight champion is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. He is currently not signed to any wrestling promotion so he does not receive any salary at this moment.

Ron Simmons Family

Simmons was born on May 15, 1958 in Perry, Georgia. He had a very difficult childhood. His mother passed away when he was only eight years old. His father left his family when he was only nine year old. He had to deal with a lot of issues while growing up. He made all these revaluations on the Legends With JBL Show.

Championships and Accomplishments

Simmons joined the world of wrestling in 1986 and he was a big star in WCW as he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship one time and multiple Tag Team titles. He could never been any single Championship in WWE, however, he won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times in total. In 2012 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2012) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (1 time) MCW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bradshaw OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bradshaw Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1992), Stanley Weston Award (2021), Ranked No. 20 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1992, Ranked No. 108 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 91 of the top 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” with Butch Reed in 2003 WCW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW/NWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Butch Reed, WCW United States Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Big Josh Records First ever African American WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Simmons was given the name Farooq in WWE and he had been thoroughly addressed as Farooq in the promotion. However, during the Ruthless Aggression Era, he is ring name had been changed to Ron Simmons because of the similarities of his name with a training camp of Al-Qaeda which is Al-Farooq. Since then he has never been addressed as Farooq.

Personal Information Table

Ron Simmons Real Name / Full Name Ronald Simmons Birth Date May 15, 1958 Ron Simmons Age 65 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Perry, Georgia Nationality American Hometown Perry, Georgia School/College/University Warner Robins High School, Florida State University Educational Qualification No information available Religion Christianity Ron Simmons Ethnicity Black Current Residence Marietta, Georgia Hobbies * Ron Simmons Tattoo *

Ron Simmons Movies and TV Shows

Simmons never considered acting as a professional career. American Football during his early days and later professional wrestling had always been his prime focus. However, he has appeared in multiple wrestling related documentaries and television shows that are mostly based on WWE.

Ron Simmons Wife

Simmons married Lottie in 1994 and together they are living happily for three decades. The couple has four children together, however, none of their children followed their father’s professions. There are no reports of whether any office children played American football or joined the world of professional wrestling.

WWE Career

WWE Debut

In 1996 Simmons got another big call as he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. In July of the mentioned year he debuted a completely new character named Farooq Assad. Later he changed his character and renamed himself as only Farooq. He also established a faction named the Nation of Domination with Farooq being the leader of it.

The Nation of Domination

The Nation of Domination was one of the biggest deals of the time in WWE and the promotion kept on pushing this faction to be a main event attraction with Simmons being the leader of it. With his immense success in WCW it was pretty much confirmed that he would be pushed as a main event star in WWE.

But with the rising success of wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, Simmons was somehow lost in the midst of it. WWE could never push him as a main event star. He went through multiple storylines with various wrestlers, but nothing was enough to establish him as a main event star.

Acolytes Protection Agency

By late 1998, Simmons was done with the Nation of Domination storyline and he teamed up with Bradshaw to form a new tag team called Acolytes Protection Agency or simply APA. By this time WWE totally gave up on his main event force and he started to establish himself as a tag team wrestler. APA became a pretty successful Tag Team as together they won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times in total.

Career after Attitude Era

The APA kept on working as a team until the start of the Ruthless Aggression Era. WWE tried to push him as a single wrestler in 2002 but things did not go pretty well and they reunited APA in SmackDown. But this run of the Tag Team did not succeed. Simmons was slowly stepping down from wrestling, meanwhile, WWE World planning a big singles push for Bradshaw.

Final Days

In 2004 he left WWE only to return to the promotion in 2006 but in a non wrestling role. He is a new catchphrase Damn! became pretty famous during the time. He still makes sporadic appearances. In 2012 the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Quotes From Ron Simmons

“I had no idea that this was going to take place because you gotta understand I was still working my way up the card. I was coming in with the same attitude that guys had below me. I thought, ‘Hey, let me do my job, work hard and try to work my way up the ladder.’ I was called in and told, ‘Hey, tonight, you’re going to be in a championship match.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ That’s how that took place, you know. That’s why I refer to this as a real moment in professional wrestling history.”

“The thing I love the most about it was it wasn’t just for Black fans who attended it was for everyone. Every time I look at that, that feeling is the same. I know that was a real moment for me in this business. I did not set out to make history or to be the first Black Champion.

“That wasn’t something that was on my mind. Even to this day, it’s something that with all the accolades and championships that I’ve won, for someone to come up to me – not just Black, but all cultures – and say, ‘Hey, you helped changed my life that night’ you can’t…there isn’t anything else to say, man. Nothing feels better than that.”

“We wanted to get edgy with it, but we didn’t want it to seem too racist. We wanted to be inclusive with all cultures,” he noted. “Having said that, it was about pushing all the guys in Nation of Domination to make them the best and as successful as possible. It was a joy for me to watch each one of those guys evolve and come out of a stagnant career at this point. Each one would come for advice and form their characters as they continued in The Nation and when they went towards their singles career.”

“Well, he’s already had the pedigree, you know. His family goes all the way back in this industry. They were having problems finding the right niche for him. He had gone through several stages, and they weren’t working. As he came through The Nation, he started adding his little niche to it, and his mic skills evolved.

“He already had the talent in the ring, and he continued working on the mic. He would come to me and ask me what I thought was going to work and what wasn’t. I’d tell him, ‘Go out and do what feels natural to you. Don’t imitate anyone else. Be the character you think you want to be.’ That’s what each one of them did, and I’m very proud of them.”

“It goes back to the same feeling of when I became the champion,” he began. “You know, Mark Henry and Kofi, these guys know that someone has to be first to make those groundbreaking moments and to make this possible for everyone else, not only for just Black men but others who are aspiring to be in this business. You cannot get a better feeling than that. That makes it worthwhile for me with all the characters that I’ve been through and working in The Nation will all of those guys.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ron Simmons

Simmons went through a lot of different rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career. One of his biggest rivals was Big Van Vader whom he defeated to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He also dropped his Championship to him. Vader will always be remembered as one of the biggest rivals of Simmons.

Simmons also had multiple rivalries in WWE. Here we would focus on his singles rivalries only. One of his early and best rivals was the former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson. The duo was extremely fun to watch together. The People’s Champion The Rock was also a huge Rival of Simmons. The duo feuded with each other after The Rock replaced Simmons as the leader of the Nation of Domination.

Ron Simmons Injury

Simmons once suffered an injury at the hands of his former rival Ahmed Johnson who admitted that he injured Simmons on purpose; “That’s why I took him through that table the way I did, and it broke his ribs and punctured his lung (…) So we kinda settled down from there. Once I got my payback, we kinda settled down.” he said on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast.

Other Details

Simmons has appeared in loads of wrestling video games. His first appearance in a wrestling video game as a playable character was in WWF War Zone. Since then he has appeared in many WWE video games. The latest appearance was in the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Ron Simmons Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Ron Simmons is not a big fan of social networking and he is not active in any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Ron Simmons Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % ECW 13 (54.17%) 1 (4.17%) 10 (41.67%) MCW (Memphis) 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NEW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) NWA 15 (42.86%) 4 (11.43%) 16 (45.71%) OVW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) WCW 51 (71.83%) 0 (0.00%) 20 (28.17%) WCW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 25 (54.35%) 0 (0.00%) 21 (45.65%) WWF 241 (53.91%) 32 (7.16%) 174 (38.93%) TOTAL 355 (55.56%) 37 (5.79%) 247 (38.65%)

Ron Simmons Manager

Simmons had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. When he made his WWE debut he had been managed by famous wrestling valet Sunny. Later he had been managed by his Nation of Domination teammates. After he teamed up with Bradshaw, he had been managed by his famous Tag Team partner as well.

FAQS

Q. When did Ron Simmons start wrestling?

A. Ron Simmons started working in 1986

Q. How tall is Ron Simmons in feet?

A. Ron Simmons is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ron Simmons manager?

A. Ron Simmons had been managed by many wrestling figures. Sunny was his first manager after he joined WWE in 1996

Q. What is current Ron Simmons song?

A. Ron Simmons uses the song ‘Protection’ in WWE

Q. Who is Ron Simmons mother?

A. Ron Simmons’ mother was Loretta Simmons

Q. Who is Ron Simmons father?

A. Ron Simmons’ father was William Simmons

Q. Who is currently Ron Simmons girlfriend?

A. Ron Simmons is currently married to Lottie

Q. Who is Ron Simmons brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Ron Simmons worth?

A. Ron Simmons’ net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Ron Simmons won the WCW World Heavyweight title?

A. Ron Simmons had been a one time WCW World Heavyweight Champion