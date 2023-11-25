Survivor Series 2023: Changes Made To WWE PLE Match On Smackdown

The second WWE premium live event of this month is going to be Survivor Series 2023. Traditionally, this one has been the final WWE Network Special for the past couple of years and that trend will continue in 2023. With reports previously confirming that there won’t be any special event from the main roster in December, it’s safe to assume that Royal Rumble in 2024 January will be the next stop.

The match card for Survivor Series 2023 has already been announced but a slight change was noticed this week on Smackdown as a result of the injury. As seen on the go-home episode of the blue brand show for the annual PLE, an injury angle was shown.

Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?

Carlito said the first time he saw Santos Escobar, he knew he was a rat and would betray Rey Mysterio. Santos came out and defended his actions by saying that Carlito was the one to blame for Rey’s career being over. They got involved in a brawl after which Santos stood tall. There was a spot where Santos jumped off the barricade to take Carlito out, and seemingly injure him.

THE HUNTER GOT HIS AURA BACK 😤🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ujm67uIELk — s e t h (@futurafreesky) November 25, 2023

Shortly after, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Carlito is not medically cleared to compete against Santos Escobar at Survivor Series 2023. Dragon Lee offered to compete in Carlito’s place and Aldis made the match, official.

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar was thus pulled off Survivor Series 2023. An interesting statistic about this match was presented by WWFOldSchool where it was mentioned that this was going to be Carlito’s first singles WWE PPV/PLE match in over 16 years. The last singles WWE PPV match for him took place at Unforgiven 2007, where he faced Triple H. However, Carlito will now have to wait longer to receive that singles PLE match.

WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Successfully Defended On November 21 Episode

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

– Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

– Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Bayley) vs. Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch