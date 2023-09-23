The Big Show: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

The Big Show Paul Wight is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in AEW which is a professional wrestling promotion. Wight is a legend of wrestling who earned his Fame mostly from WCW and WWE. He spent most of his professional time working in WWE and the promotion made him one of the top stars of the business. Weight is indeed one of the biggest names of the industry

Big Show Height, Weight, Age & More:

The Big Show one of the tallest and largest wrestlers in WWE. His billed height in WWE in 7’2” and he weighs a stunning 500 lbs. No doubt he is one of the biggest athletes in the sports entertainment. February 8, 1972 is his date of birth the former WWE World Champion is currently 51 year old. Currently, he is active in the All Elite Wrestling

Big Show Early Life

Paul Wight had acromegaly since his birth. It is a disease of the endocrine system which is the reason behind his abnormal height. He was 6’2” by the age of 12 and weighed 220 lbs. Apart from wrestling, he also had interest in Basketball and American Football. He played both during his High School days. He has always been pretty athletic in spite of his huge size

Who is The Big Show

The Big Show is the ring name of professional wrestler Paul Wight and he is one of the most famous wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling. He is active in the sports entertainment since the mid 90s and he has accomplished multiple prestigious championships from top wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. Big Show will always be remembered as one of the biggest stars of the wrestling industry

Big Show WWE Debut

Big Show made his WWE debut back in early 1999. It was the final In Your House event of WWE and the main event of the show was a steel cage match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon. During the match, a huge appeared and started beating down Steve Austin. But he mistakenly helped him to escape the cage. This man was no other person but the Big Show. He was addressed by his real name following his debut, later, he got the name Big Show

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days – WCW

The Big Show joined the world of professional wrestling back in 1994. It is said that Hulk Hogan convinced him to join professional wrestling. In 1995 he got a huge call from WCW and he started working in the promotion under the ring name of the Giant. He had been extremely successful in WCW as he had been treated as a top star of the promotion. The Giant actually received the Giant push from WCW.

He won multiple championships in the promotion including WCW World Heavyweight Championship two times and the WCW Tag Team Championship three times in total. He has also won the World War 3 Battle Royal in 1996. His feud with Kevin Nash during the time in WCW is still remembered. WCW officials definitely had big plans for Wight

Debut in WWE

In 1999, Wight left WCW for WWE and he made his debut during the In Your House: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre event. On the main event of the show, Stone Cold Steve Austin finally got the chance to face Vince McMahon In a one on one match and that was also inside a steel cage. Throughout the match Austin kept on beating down McMahon. The fans were loving every moment of it.

Suddenly during the match, a huge man appeared from under the ring and attacked Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was accidental that the big man was trying to help McMahon but accidentally he led Austin towards the victory when he threw him out of the cage. This big man was no other person but the Big Show himself.

At first he was addressed by he is real name Paul Wight by the commentators. But later his ring name was changed and he got his iconic ring name the Big Show. He was having an excellent time in WWE and his treatment was not enough changed from WCW. But he was sent to the OVW after a year of staying in the main roster as McMahon thought that he was still not ready for the main roster. He spent nearly a year in the Ohio Valley Wrestling

Return on the Main Roster

Show returned on the main roster in January 2001 surprise entrant of the Royal Rumble match of the mentioned year. He remained active throughout the end of Attitude Era and he was a big part of the WWE vs Alliance storyline which was the biggest attraction of 2001. Show ended up being the side of team WWE, which a lot of fans still believe a big mistake since he was originally from WCW and he should have stayed in team Alliance’s side. But he remained on the side of WWE till the end

Ring Name The Big Show (in WWE), Paul Wight (current, in AEW) Big Show Nick Names The World’s Largest Athlete Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Big Show Height 7’2” Big Show Weight 500 lbs. Big Show Status Married Big Show Net Worth $16 Million Big Show Eye Color Hazel Grey Big Show Hair Color Blonde Big Show Wrestling Debut 1994 Mentor The Undertaker Signature Moves Big Boot, Headbutt, Frying Pan Chop, Spear Finishing Move(s) Chokeslam, KO Punch Theme Song / Big Show Song / Big Show Music Crank it up (WWE), New Room, New View (AEW) Catchphrases *

Big Show Net Worth & Salary

The Big Show is one of the richest athletes in the world of professional wrestling today. His current net worth is somewhere around $16 Million according to reports from Sportskeeda. The site also reported on his current salary which is something around $850,000. Just a quick reminder that he is currently under contract with AEW.

Big Show Family

Wight currently lives in Odessa, Florida. He is married to Bess Katramados. The duo got married in 2002. Wight also has a daughter from his previous marriage. The name of his daughter is Cierra Wight. Wight lives with his wife and his daughter in Tampa, Florida. Together, this sweet family is living a happy life.

Championships and Accomplishments

Wight has one multiple big Championships from some of the top brands in the world of pro wrestling. He is the only wrestler in pro wrestling history who won the WWE championship, WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Heavyweight Championship, and the ECW Championship. Nobody else could ever achieve such a success. He has also won multiple other prestigious championships

Big Show Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF/E Championship (2 times), ECW World Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WWF/E Hardcore Championship (3 times), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Chris Jericho (1), The Miz (1), and Kane (1), WWF/World Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with The Undertaker (2), Kane (1), Chris Jericho (1), and The Miz (1), André the Giant Memorial Trophy (2015), Bragging Rights Trophy (2010) – With Team SmackDown, 24th Triple Crown Champion, 12th Grand Slam Champion, Slammy Award (5 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Rookie of the Year (1996), Wrestler of the Year (1996), Ranked him No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 1996, Ranked him No. 137 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, WCW World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Lex Luger (1), Sting (1), and Scott Hall (1), World War 3 (1996) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Embarrassing Wrestler (2002), Rookie of the Year (1996), Best Gimmick (1996) – nWo, Feud of the Year (1996) New World Order vs. World Championship Wrestling, Worst Feud of the Year (1999) vs. The Big Boss Man, Worst Feud of the Year (2013) vs. The Authority, Worst Wrestler (2001, 2002) Big Show Records The only who won all these titles; WWE Championship, WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Championship

Personal life & Lifestyle

Wight loves playing video games and once he also revealed his favorite video games. The games that he loves the most are Dungeons & Dragons, God of War, and Destiny. But he did not specify which are his exact favorite video games since these are not actually single video game titles but series. Maybe, he loved the whole series. He also specified that he did not like playing wrestling video games.

Big Show cars – The Big Show has a total of three cars. He is not a huge car enthusiast like some of the biggest WWE stars like John Cena. His Cadillac Escalade is worth $88,095, his GMC Yukon Denali is worth $96,755. He also owns Chevrolet Suburban which is reportedly worth $75,300.

Big Show Name / Full Name Paul Donald Wight II Birth Date February 8, 1972 Big Show Age 51 Relationship Status Married Big Show Zodiac Sign Aquarius Big Show Birthplace Aiken, South Carolina Big Show Nationality American Big Show Hometown Aiken, South Carolina School/College/University Wyman King Academy, Northern Oklahoma Junior College, Wichita State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Educational Qualification No information available yet Big Show Religion Christianity Big Show Ethnicity White Current Residence Odessa, Florida Big Show Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, playing video game Big Show Tattoo ‘Tiger Face’ on Right Shoulder, ‘Roaring Tiger’ on Left Shoulder, ‘TKE’ Tattoo, A large design on his left calf

Big Show Movies and TV Shows

Wight has appeared in many movies and TV Shows. He can definitely be considered an actor apart from being a successful professional wrestler. His first appearance in a movie was back in 1996, the name of the movie is Reggie’s Prayer. He has also been featured as playable characters in loads of video games.

Big Show Wife

Wight is married to Bess Katramados since 2002 and together they are living a very happy life for 21 long years. Wight also has a daughter named Cierra Wight from his previous marriage with Melissa Ann Piavis whom Wight married in 1997. But they got divorced in 2002 and on the same year he married Bess Katramados.

Ruthless Aggression Era and Further Success

WWE Champion

After the Attitude Era ended, Show worked as a mid card for a number of months as he lost a lot of matches in the process. But in late 2002, is career picked up the speed once again as at Survivor Series he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. Lesnar was built as an unstoppable force during the time who defeated almost all the big names. Big Show had an amazing feud with Brock Lesnar during this time

Feud With John Cena

The duo had a brief feud and Show provided and excellent boost for Lesnar. He was being used mostly to lift younger talents. At WrestleMania XX he provided and excellent boost for John Cena where he dropped his WWE United States Championship to ‘The Doctor of Thugonomics.’

Various Feuds

Wight kept on working in the promotion till February 2007 and on the same month his contract was expired and was not renewed. Exactly one year after in February 2008, he made his return to WWE and this time he did some excellent tag team work with Chris Jericho and The Miz. One of his most consistent Tag Team partner was WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kane. This legendary do has teamed up so many times and they have also one multiple Tag Team championships.

He did multiple feuds with various big names in the following years. One of the most famous ones was against CM Punk. It was mostly during the time of 2010 when WWE was building Punk as the next top star. Show worked actively in the following years and he did multiple storylines. He was a part of the authority storyline as well. He also won multiple championships.

AEW

In 2021, the joined the new joint in the market, All Elite Wrestling. But he mostly worked on non wrestling roles in his AEW career. In AEW, he had been addressed by his real name Paul Wight. He only worked in four matches in the AEW in two long years. He is still active in the AEW. We can expect him to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as soon as he leaves AEW.

Iconic Quotes From The Big Show

“I had a conversation with John Cena, and I told him, ‘If only I could be a giant with abs,’ and he said, ‘Maybe you could be a giant with abs.’ That kind of got me thinking that maybe John was onto something, because when it comes to obviously being successful and marketable, John is one of the smartest people I’ve been around.”

“It’s funny, I used to ask guys who were in shape all the time, like Triple H, ‘What do you do?’ It was hard to get information out of them, and I understand why now. When you take the time and do the research, it’s more about what suits you, not what suits everybody.”

“There’s a lot of trainers in my career, between Terry Taylor and Arn Anderson, who’ve always told me to keep my damn feet on the ring mat, and there’s just that little kid in me – I may be 45, but there’s that little kid in me that, if I get a chance to do some flying, I’m gonna do it.”

“I got to meet Hulk Hogan. He took a liking to me because of my size. He saw that I was a good athlete and could move. He told me at the time, he says, ‘You got a big dollar sign in your forehead, kid,’ and I said, ‘Well, please show it to me, because I’m broke.”

“I think competition is the best thing for everyone. Competition is what makes us evolve, from when we were itty bitty little tadpoles in prehistoric times to what we’ve turned into now. Competition makes us evolve and makes us push ourselves better.”

“I think a natural evolution for me would be to try to transfer over into the film and TV world and start playing different characters. Hopefully, that way, I can keep entertaining my fans that are fans of me, in different avenues and different spotlights. It’s a natural evolution.”

“I’m a little worried because I’ve heard that Shaq has got, like, really fat. If he’s going to go into WrestleMania bigger than me, I’m going to lose my moniker as ‘The World’s Largest Athlete.’ I hope he is well. I hope he is healthy.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of The Big Show

Big Show has multiple big feuds and rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career. One of the earliest and best rivalry he had was against Kevin Nash during his WCW days. It was mostly a WCW vs nWo feud but it became pretty famous as a singles rivalry as well. This few can definitely be ranked as one of the best of Wight’s career.

In WWE, he had multiple big feuds. One of the early and best feuds he had was against Triple H during the mid Attitude Era. In 2002 and early 2003 he had an amazing feud with Brock Lesnar, and during this feud he also won the WWE championship one time. His feud with Randy Orton from 2013 was also pretty good.

Big Show Injury

Wight suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career but no injuries could ever harm his wrestling career. He had been active in the wrestling business for nearly three decades, so it is pretty obvious that he would have to suffer some injuries. But thankfully none of them could ever kill his ultimate potential.

Other Details

Wight’s babyface and heel turns in WWE have confused WWE fans. In spite of being a top star of WWE and a former five times World Champion in WWE, his frequent character changes have always been a subject of criticism among the wrestling fans.

Big Show Salary $850,000 Brand Endorsements Bose sound system, Netflix, Angry Birds Sponsors The Painted Cookie Charity Connor’s Cure, he is also the Brand Ambassador of which is a worldwide non-profit associatio

Social Media Accounts

Wight is active on both Twitter and Instagram with his verified account. His Twitter account a total following of 2.4 million and on his Instagram account has a following of 1.5 million. To catch the world famous professional wrestler on his social media accounts, click on these links; The Big Show Twitter, The Big Show Instagram.

Big Show Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DSW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NXT 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) OVW 10 (90.91%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (9.09%) PMG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCW 112 (59.57%) 13 (6.91%) 63 (33.51%) WCW/NJPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 659 (53.45%) 49 (3.97%) 525 (42.58%) WWF 179 (55.08%) 28 (8.62%) 118 (36.31%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 973 (54.85%) 91 (5.13%) 710 (40.02%)

Big Show Manager

Wight had been managed by multiple wrestling personnel and wrestlers throughout his career. He had been a multi times Tag Team Champion, so mostly, his Tag Team partners accompanied him during his singles matches time to time. But the best manager he ever had was Paul Heyman and it was during his rivalry with Brock Lesnar in late 2002 to early 2003. Heyman betrayed Lesnar and sided with Show at Survivor Series 2002. It was a pretty fun storyline.

FAQS

Q. When did Big Show start wrestling?

A. Big Show started working in 1994

Q. How tall is Big Show in feet?

A. Big Show is 7’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Big Show manager?

A. Big Show does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Big Show song?

A. Big Show uses the song ‘New Room, New View’ in AEW

Q. Who is Big Show mother?

A. Paul Wight Sr. is the mother of Big Show

Q. Who is Big Show father?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is currently Big Show girlfriend?

A. Big Show is currently married to Bess Katramados

Q. Who is Big Show brother?

A. No information available yet

Q. When is Big Show Birthday?

A. February 8

Q. How much is Big Show worth?

A. Big Show’s net worth is something around $16m

Q. When did Big Show won his first WWE World title?

A. Big Show won his World title at Survivor Series 1999

Q. How many WWE World Titles Big Show won?

A. Big Show won a total of 5 World titles in WWE

Q. What was Big Show’s ring name in WCW?

A. He was famously known as The Giant in WCW

Q. How many times Big Show won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship?

A. Big Show won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship two times