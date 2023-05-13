Former WWE United States Champion Robert Roode who is also a former three times WWE Tag Team Champion recently went through another neck surgery and thankfully it was successful. Recently he shared the news on his Instagram page with exclusive photos of his post surgery.

Roode had been missing from action for nearly a year. Before taking time off, he was enjoying his Tag Team run with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. Together they were famously known as the Dirty Dawgs and they also won the WWE Tag Team Championship two times, both RAW and Smackdown Tag titles once each.

Update On Robert Roode’s WWE Return And His Recent Neck Surgery

Before teaming up with Dolph Ziggler, Roode also worked as a singles star and he earned great success. He was treated as a main event star during his NXT run as he won the NXT Championship one time and after getting promoted to the main roster, he won the WWE United States Championship one time.

Robert Roode wrote about his recent neck surgery on Twitter where he thanked Dr. Andy Cordover and his wife Deneane by writing; Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama. Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November. Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at @andrews_sports_medicine Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least [heart emoji] Road to recovery part 2! [muscle flex emoji]”

Bobby Roode Also Had Surgery Back In December

With back to back surgeries, it would not be very easy for the 46 year old to make his return to action soon. “The Glorious” Bobby Roode went through a surgery on his cervical spine to fuse the C5 & C6 vertebrae back in December last year. Right now there is no concrete report on his potential return to WWE.

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines wrote, “We noted back in December how Roode underwent surgery on his cervical spine to fuse the C5 & C6 vertebrae. This operation was also done by Dr. Cordover. The December operation came amid talk of Roode possibly returning to the ring as he was backstage for the November 11 SmackDown.

“Roode indicated in late September how he underwent surgery at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, and that he had been dealing with injuries. WWE officials were said to be hopeful that he would be returning from his injuries soon, and there was talk of putting him on the SmackDown brand when he did come back, but then news of the December surgery was confirmed by Roode.”

Sportzwiki prays for the Speedy recovery of the Glorious Bobby Roode and we seriously hope he makes his return to WWE soon to dominate the Tag Team division once again with his Tag Team partner Dolph Ziggler.