This week’s RAW started as the highlights of what we were going to see tonight were shown, including a mega match between Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes, the long awaited one on one match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, and of course, Shinsuke Nakamura would give the explanation of what he did last week.

The Judgement Day came out to the arena. Finn Balor was once again missing tonight. Issues between Damian Priest and Finn Balor were shown that rose since SummerSlam. They admitted that there was a few issues between themselves but tonight Finn Balor would definitely beat Cody Rhodes. Damian Priest also expressed his disappointment on Finn not being with them.

WWE RAW 14.08.2023 Results Part 1, JD McDonagh Delivers Message To Judgment Day. Sami Zayn Vs. McDonagh

JD McDonagh interrupted them whom Michael Cole addressed as Finn’s friend. JD said that he had a message from Finn. He said that Finn was fine and he would join up soon. They needed to focus on the real targets. He took out Sami Zayn last week but he was medically cleared now. How they would have to take care of Cody Rhodes.

Rhea Ripley stop him and said that they do not take orders from anyone that was not a member of the Judgement Day. Dominik Mysterio attempted to say something and the fans interrupted in the usual manner. But it was pretty clear that they were not ready to hear from JD. JD said that he was completely okay with whatever they said and he was just delivering a message, nothing else.

Sami Zayn Attacks JD McDonagh

As he was about to leave, Rhea said whenever he got to meet Finn, he got to tell him that they needed to talk. Sami Zayn interrupted her and the hometown crowd of Sami went really wild. Sami and JD started to fight each other outside of the ring and the Judgement Day had no interest in getting involved in this fight.

Match 1 – Sami Zayn defeated JD McDonagh

The first match of the night was booked for around 8 and a half minutes and it was a very good match. JD McDonagh was extremely impressive in this match. This little man looked to have an excellent career lying in front of him in WWE. Sami Zayn needed praise in this match too who made him look awesome.

About the match, it was fairly decent. From the very first minute, it was pretty entertaining and JD proved that he could go a long way. Finn Balor entered at the last minute. He attempted to help JD in this match but Sami mastered him to earn a victory over JD. He pinned JD with the Helluva Kick. Finn Balor attempted to attack Sami after the match but Sami escaped.